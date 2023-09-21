Rapper Shubh's 'Still Rollin India Tour' cancelled after reported support for 'Khalistan'

IANS

Canadian rapper Shubh, whose real name is Shubhneet Singh, has landed in trouble after his alleged support for Khalistan, leading to the cancellation of his ‘Still Rollin’ tour in India.

Ticket booking application BookMyShow took to Twitter, formerly called X, to announce that the Punjab-born, Brampton, Canada-based 26-year-old rapper’s multi-city Still Rollin India Tour has been cancelled. BookMyShow also promised a complete refund of the tickets within 7-10 days. Shubhneet landed in soup on a day when India-Canadian ties hit rock bottom after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused ‘Indian agents’ of perpetrating the June 23 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar at a gurdwara in Surrey, Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the tour was cancelled over an Instagram post by the rapper, which was captioned ‘Pray for Punjab’. Along with two folded hands emojis, this baby-faced follower of the late Sidhu Moosewala ran a map of India without Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and the North-East on it. It was on August 4, when Shubneet’s Still Rollin India Tour was announced. The three-month long tour included cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Mumbai among others.

#Brampton #Canada #Social Media #Twitter