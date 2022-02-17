Raveena Tandon gets emotional on her late father Ravi's birth anniversary

Mumbai, February 17
Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon shared an emotional post on her social media handle recalling her late father Ravi Tandon on his 87th birth anniversary on February 17.
She dropped a family picture on her Instagram, remembering her father. The actress wrote: "Happy Birthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers! #throwback 17th Feb '21" Many Bollywood celebrities and industry friends reacted to her post and paid their condolences. Few names included Amitabh Bachcahn, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonu Sood and other BTown celebs.
Here's Raveena's post:
View this post on Instagram
Ravi Tandon was a director, producer and writer. He has directed films such as 'Nazrana', starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; 'Khel Khel Mein', featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Majboor', and 'Anhonee' with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.
He was suffering from lung fibrosis for the past few years and he passed away recently due to respiratory failure.
IANS
