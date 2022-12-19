Ravie Dubey recalls a weak moment of his life

Matsya Kaand actor Ravi Dubey believes that no dream is impossible to achieve. “Our destiny only determines our past because we can’t do anything about it. It determines our present to some extent because we cannot do much about it, but it cannot determine our future,” he said.
The actor had attempted suicide when he failed in his engineering exams. “If I was realistic in that moment, I would not have committed the most shameful act of my life which was an attempt to end it,” he said.
Not only did he come out of that moment, Ravie also became a man who believed that he had the potential to create his future. “Your imagination manufactures the future,” he added.
