Remembering Om Puri on his birth anniversary with his must-watch films

ANI
Mumbai, October 18
A rare gem in the Indian film industry was late actor Om Puri. As a foundational figure in the Indian new wave, Puri played a significant part in creating a parallel universe for thought-provoking movies.
The late actor, known for his flawless dialogue delivery, continues to be represented in his work, and his legacy serves as an inspiration for contemporary actors who aspire to play challenging roles. Remembering him on his birth anniversary, let's take a look back at some of his must-watch films of all times.
1. Aakrosh
Aakrosh, which is directed by Govind Nihalani and features a play by renowned Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar, centres on an oppressed tribal man who Puri portrays. With the help of Naseeruddin Shah and Smita Patil, Puri hardly had any dialogue to speak, yet his intense eyes convey every emotion the character feels. For this movie, Om Puri won his first Filmfare.
2. Chachi 420
The versatile actor not only played the passionate and anguished characters as no one else could but also forayed into the comic genre with complete authority. Along with amazing performances in cult classics like 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' and 'Hera-Pheri,' the talisman also provided laugh-out-loud moments in the Kamal Hasan-directed film with comic timing.
3. Ardh Satya
With this cop-drama directed by Govind Nihalani, parallel cinema created its own angry young man in Om Puri. In this quirky movie, the good man, an honest cop trying to do his job without making any compromises and being damaged by childhood trauma, reaches the end of his rope. For this movie, Puri received a national award.
4. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
With Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Satish Kaushik, Bhakti Barve, and Neena Gupta in the cast, it is a dark satire on corruption and was directed by Kundan Shah.
5. Maqbool
Vishal Bharadwaj, who is in many ways Gulzar's pupil, reworked the classic Macbeth by William Shakespeare and gave the legendary Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri two distinct characters. In this masterwork, Puri, who plays a future teller, is equally humorous and serious.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...