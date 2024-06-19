Renowned Singer Alka Yagnik reveals she has a ‘rare hearing loss’ due to viral attack

IANS

Veteran Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a ‘rare hearing loss’ due to a viral attack, and hence was missing in action.

Alka Yagnik, one of the most prominent singers of the 1990s in Bollywood, took to Instagram and shared the news. She posted a picture of herself and wrote, “To all my fans, friends, followers, and well-wishers - a few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything.”

The 58-year-old singer said she mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode.

“I want to break my silence now, for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my doctors as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack. This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it, please keep me in your prayers.”

She is known for her iconic songs such as Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche, among others.

