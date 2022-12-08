Ring in the New Year with Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India has become a household name. All set to fuel the growing startup ecosystem in the country, the Indian installment of the business reality show is coming back with a second season from January 2 on Sony TV and SonyLIV.
Bringing in their charisma and business acumen are sharks of Season 1 - Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta , Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, along with the new Shark — Amit Jain, who is the CEO and co-founder - CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.
