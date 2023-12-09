RIP, Benjamin Zephaniah

ANI

Popular show Peaky Blinders’ actor and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has passed away. He was 65. He played the role of Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders. He died on Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.

After growing up in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah eventually moved to London and published his first book of poetry, Pen Rhythm, in 1980 at the age of 22. He published 13 more poetry books. He also made several television appearances and was known for his role as the preacher Jeremiah Jesus on Peaky Blinders.

