RIP, Benjamin Zephaniah

Popular show Peaky Blinders’ actor and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has passed away. He was 65. He played the role of Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders. He died on Thursday after being diagnosed with a brain tumour eight weeks ago.
After growing up in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah eventually moved to London and published his first book of poetry, Pen Rhythm, in 1980 at the age of 22. He published 13 more poetry books. He also made several television appearances and was known for his role as the preacher Jeremiah Jesus on Peaky Blinders.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NIA raids 44 locations in Karnataka, Maharashtra in ISIS terror conspiracy case
The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth ...
Polarisation across world is marked by social media growth, intolerance among communities: CJI
The CJI also speaks about how India's post-Independence jour...
Caught on camera: Woman accidentally shot at police station in Aligarh, in serious condition
While cleaning the pistol, it was accidentally fired at the ...