Watch: Salman Khan pulls up Sajid Khan for playing sly prank on Abdu Rozik

In this week's 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' on 'Bigg Boss 16', Salman Khan will make sure to rail Sajid Khan about the plank he played on Abdu Rozik, which did not go down well with Abdu's fans.

During the conversation, Salman will be seen questioning Sajid about why he is creating a confusion in Abdu's mind about his feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

A promo that's doing the rounds on Twitter shows Salman telling Sajid, "First you make Abdu carry out such plans like the birthday message for Nimrit and then you tell him to stay away from her. So I am not able to understand this."

In a previous episode, it was Sajid who suggested Abdu to plan a birthday surprise for Nimrit by writing Happy Birthday Nimmi on his body. Abdu, who agrees to the idea, tells the co-contestants including MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer to paint I love you on his back for Nimrit. They instead decide to play a prank of him write I love tatti on his back.

Salman in the promo tells Sajid that like many others even he didn't like the joke. Salman also tells Abdu to not tolerate such jokes in the future.

Here's the promo:

Finally #Salman is showing these bullies their place.



They think in the name of fun they can do anything.



Waiting for tomorrow's episode 🔥#AbduRozik#BB16pic.twitter.com/yIZSf4moUF — Team Abdu Rozik Official FC 👑 (@Team_Abdu_Rozik) December 15, 2022

The internet was ablaze with the trend 'Stop Bullying Abdu Rozik' as fans and supporters expressed their displeasure over how Abdu was treated by his fellow contestants Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan.

Since Abdu doesn't know Hindi, he did not understand the meaning of what was scribbled on his back. While Abdu was co-operative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Here's a clip from the episode where Nimirit's birthday was celebrated:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Abdu's management also reacted to the episode and issued the below statement in light of this act.

Efgeny Gabov of IFCM stated: "The IFCM team feel saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

"We are deeply dis-heartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of it. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read: "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule." "We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts."

For the unveresed, Sajid recently told Abdu that Nimrit is dating someone. He said that since she has a boyfriend outside, Abdu shouldn't have feelings for her. Abdu even apologised for his feelings.

