Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 30

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali took to Instagram and wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused will come out one day and share their truth. Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

Along with the post, Somy also shared a still from the song “Aate jaate haste gaate” from the movie 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Bhagyashree was the lead actress with Salman Khan in the movie.

Apparently, Somy Ali seems to have turned off the comments section on the post as only one comment from actor Nikkiey Chawla can be seen.

She wrote: “Can’t even imagine for a sec what all those girl might hv gone through… that emotional trauma. Kudos to u my darling for raising voice and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb”

Somy was said to be dating Salman Khan in the '90s.

She in an interview with The Free Press Journal had said, “I learned a lot from his parents and household. I also learned from Salman. Ultimately, in any relationship, if you are not happy, it’s better to part ways. That was the case of the relationship between Salman and me. I decided to go back to America.”