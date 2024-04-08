Sandra Oh joins Aziz Ansari’s comedy film Good Fortune

ANI

Sandra Oh, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve and Arliss, has been roped in for Aziz Ansari’s directorial Good Fortune. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Keke Palmer.

Oh’s role is being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the movie. The film is Ansari’s second directorial project, following the Searchlight dramedy Being Mortal, which was shut down in 2022 because of allegations of bad behaviour by cast member Bill Murray. He previously directed his 2022 comedy special Nightclub Comedian for Netflix, as well as 11 episodes of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None.

The actor-filmmaker said, “Sandra Oh is wonderful and I’m so excited she is a part of our film.” Oh is currently seen starring opposite Awkwafina in Quiz Lady, which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival.