Sania Mirza talks to Kapil Sharma about her winning streak against Martina Hingis

Mumbai, June 6
The former tennis player Sania Mirza, who appeared on the new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ (TGIKS) recalled about the record-breaking streak of wins in 2015-2016 where along with her partner, Martina Hingis (Swiss player), the duo won 44 matches straight.
The show is hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, and the 11th episode brought a sporty streak with ‘Pride of India’ — a strong female panel this weekend.
Apart from Sania Mirza, the episode witnessed sporting legends like Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra.
During the conversation, Sania shared: “I think all of the women sitting on this couch can understand this…when you hit a streak (winning back-to-back), athletes like to call it being ‘in the zone’... Honestly, I think that’s the best way I can describe what Martina and I had for those six months.”
“We used to feel, we wouldn’t lose when we stepped into the court. And this feeling is very rare for athletes to experience. I was so humbled and privileged that I was able to experience that,” said Sania.
She added: “After starting in August 2015, we went on to lose our first match only after six months in March 2016. So, for almost six to seven months, we forgot the feeling of losing.”
