Season 2 of Delhi Crime and Maharani among the top releases on OTT this week

August 25: Maharani 2 on SonyLIV

From the four walls of her rural home, Rani Bharti was hurled into the turbulent world of politics. In Season 2, she is all set to rule and usher transparent administration for the people of her state. Directed by Ravindra Nath Gautam, the show features Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, among others.

August 26: Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix

Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), Season 2 of Delhi Crime delves into another challenging investigation. This season will see Vartika and her team deal with complex situations as a heinous crime takes centerstage.

August 23: Made In Chelsea - Mallorca on Hayu

Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamorous villas. But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears?

August 26: Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin. The film is directed by Julius Avery. Q — TMS