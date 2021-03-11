Season 2 of Delhi Crime and Maharani among the top releases on OTT this week

August 25: Maharani 2 on SonyLIV
From the four walls of her rural home, Rani Bharti was hurled into the turbulent world of politics. In Season 2, she is all set to rule and usher transparent administration for the people of her state. Directed by Ravindra Nath Gautam, the show features Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah, among others.
August 26: Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix
Spearheaded by seasoned police officer DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), along with the newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika’s right hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang), Season 2 of Delhi Crime delves into another challenging investigation. This season will see Vartika and her team deal with complex situations as a heinous crime takes centerstage.
August 23: Made In Chelsea - Mallorca on Hayu
Chelsea socialites will be packing their cases and soaking up the sun in two glamorous villas. But as the series promises the usual cocktail of love, laughter and drama, will tensions rise when a mysterious ex-girlfriend re-appears?
August 26: Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video
Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin. The film is directed by Julius Avery. Q — TMS
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him