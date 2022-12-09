Shehnaaz Gill grooves with Salman Khan on ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ as they reunite for BB16 ‘Weekend ka Vaar’

ANI

New Delhi, December 9

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make an appearance on the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16.

In the promo for the upcoming 'Weekend ka Vaar' episode, Shehnaaz was seen reuniting with Salman. The duo even danced to 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from Salman's 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Reports suggest that Shehnaaz will be accompanied by MTV Hustle 2 winner and rapper MC Square in the upcoming episode as they will be promoting their new song 'Ghani Syaani' on the show.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023.

#Salman Khan #Shehnaaz Gill