Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanjana Sanghi make runway debut as showstoppers

After long two years, Bollywood celebrities have got a chance to walk the ramp in the presence of a full house at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. This year, a few actors made their runway debut. Dil Bechara-fame Sanjana Sanghi turned showstopper for designers Pankaj and Nidhi, who presented their Summer 2022 line titled Marbella. Sanjana looked dazzling in a metallic, pink mini with intricate sleeve detailing.

Bollywood’s young actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor also made their runway debut as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra. Shanaya slipped into a midi gown with intricate cut-outs, whereas Siddhant wore a coordinated long coat and pants set with a button-down shirt.

Says Siddhant, “I couldn’t have imagined a better runway debut — as a showstopper. I remember being nervous before the walk, but it all settled down. My debut on the ramp is with one of the best and I couldn’t have asked for anything better.” — TMS