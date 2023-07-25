Singer-songwriter Ritviz Srivastava, known for songs like Udd Gaye, Liggi & Sage, talks about his musical journey

Your songs have gained immense popularity among fans. How does it feel to have such a dedicated and supportive fan base?

I am extremely grateful; I am grateful to have those moments that I live with my fans on stage.

What do you enjoy most about performing live?

I think the most important part of the show is that we are celebrating. I have seen a song as a building block, so once it is ready and I perform it on stage among the people and they sing it all together, it’s an experience.

When did you realise that you wanted to pursue music as a career?

I’ve always been into creative stuff like painting, writing, and music. It was only in the XII grade that I realised that I wanted to go all-in with music as my career. And somehow, much to my surprise, music took over, and I ended up writing and doing the artwork for my first song, Udd Gaye. It was pretty cool how it all came together!

What are your thoughts on social media as a platform for artistes?

Social media has become this fantastic place to showcase your talents and get discovered in today’s age. So, while I feel there are times when artistes jump on trends and churn out music just for the sake of it, there are also times when people come out with some really good stuff.

How do you stay motivated?

I try to do things that I am normally supposed to do in my personal life. I perform all my roles, be it of a son, boyfriend, or whatever it takes, and the music is a reflection of that. I never walk into a session thinking about making music and planning around it. I believe in getting inspiration from my surroundings.

What can we look forward to from Ritviz in the near future?

Softer albums—that’s the plan, but we don’t know when that’s going to happen. Maybe next year.