Sunil Grover undergoes heart surgery in Mumbai; fans wish him speedy recovery

Chandigarh, February 2
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai. The actor is currently admitted to the hospital.
Going by reports, Sunil is recuperating in the hospital.
Veteran actress Simi Garewal shared the news on Twitter. She wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!
Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.💔.. I pray he recovers fast..🙏 He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!— Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) February 2, 2022
Popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a post on Sunil's health on Instagram. Fans were quick to post get well soon wishes.
Famous for his roles as Guthhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil was recently in Shimla shooting for a web series. He shared updates from his stay in the hills on Instagram.
