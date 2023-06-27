Sunny Hinduja will be seen in web series Sandeep Bhaiya

Sunny Hinduja, who portrayed the role of Sandeep Bhaiya in TVF Aspirations, has now embarked on a new journey. The actor will be seen in a new web series titled Sandeep Bhaiya, which will have a total of eight episodes. Inspired by his character in TVF Aspirants, the makers decided to bring out a series based on it.
Sandeep Bhaiya is expected to be about the background of Sandeep’s character, highlighting his journey over the years. The extension of the series will be seen later in Aspirants 2.
Speaking about the series, Sunny says, ‘It’s an honour to receive this kind of love for Sandeep Bhaiya’s character. As an actor, it’s extremely fulfilling when your work is appreciated. I’m grateful to the makers.”
