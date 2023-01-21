 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note for her 'cute sa sweet sa bhai' on his birth anniversary : The Tribune India

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional note for her 'cute sa sweet sa bhai' on his birth anniversary

Shweta Singh Kirti shares a collage image with her brother paying with kids

Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Instagram/shwetasinghkirti



ANI

Mumbai, January 21

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned down an emotional note on Saturday, on the occasion of the 'Kai Po Che' actor's birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a collage image which she captioned, "Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai...Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon." 

In the picture, Sushant could be seen playing with the kids on the bed.

Take a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and emotional messages for the actor.

"Happy Birthday to our sushant love him to the moon & back," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to the purest and strongest soul ever we always love you and will always do." Another fan commented, "Soooo beautiful and emotional time and post happy birthday SSRkans ke king you created such a amazing magic please come back if possible Happy birthday hope you're with your shiv shambhu and Maa and fudge." "Happy birthday sushant sir may you are happy with fudge..we all thinking about you in hard time," a user wrote.

The actor passed away in 2020 at his Bandra residence which created a lot of controversies. The CBI was brought to investigate the actor's death from various angles.

Post demise, his Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che' and was known for his kind gesture, and always treated his fans with utmost pleasure, he gathered a lot of popularity after his biggest success 'M.S Dhoni - The Untold Story'. His last big-screen appearance was 'Chhichhore', which was released in 2019 and was a blockbuster hit.

The actor was last seen in director Mukesh Chhabra's 'Dil Bechara' opposite Sanjana Sanghi, which was the official remake of the novel 'The fault in our stars', the film went for an OTT release.

