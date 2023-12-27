Tanisha Mehta dons bridal lehenga for ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’

Mumbai, December 27
Actress Tanisha Mehta has stunned viewers with a jaw-dropping bridal ensemble in the wedding sequence of ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’. The diva had her own style inputs for the eccentric look in the show.
Talking about the attires for the wedding sequence in Gurudwara, Tanisha was unconventional.
The creative team and Tanisha chose a breath-taking light blue and golden lehenga, that exuded grace and poise.
Tanisha said, “Every girl dreams of dressing up as a beautiful bride, and as a professional in this industry, I have been lucky enough to experience this magical moment several times. But this one is truly distinctive and one of my favourites.”
“I never thought that the combination of light blue and golden would look this good as a bridal outfit, but as soon as it was finalised, my creative team and I were thrilled with the outcome. I was so excited that I went around with the team to find the jewellery to match the attire, as I wanted it to be perfect,” she shared.
The actress was happy and satisfied with the outcome of the selection she did for the neckpiece to the nose ring.
The actress added, “I honestly feel that dressing up as a bride is wonderful, whether it’s for reel or real life, it brings out a lot of emotions and makes you happy. In the upcoming episodes, there are countless surprises and shocks for all the fans. I cannot wait to see their reactions to it.”
While Tanisha is all engrossed in her wedding attire, there is a lot of drama incoming in Heer’s life after her marriage with Kuldeep.
‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’ is based in Punjab, and revolves around the friendship between Heer (Tanisha) and Ranjha (played by Avinesh Rekhi).
It airs on Zee TV.
