The Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei actor Ankur Nayyar talks about his short film, Mard Ka Rape Nahi Hota

Tell us about your short film Mard Ka Rape Nahi Hota?
I have heard stories where law has been misused or biased towards a particular gender. I was looking for a concept which could initiate a discussion. This is a sensitive topic.
How did the concept come to your mind?
It’s not that the concept came to mind but I was looking at people suffering around me because the law is gender biased. So, I thought that I had to do a film to help those victims.
Who has written the story?
The story is written by Yogesh Pagare. He wrote the story and directed it as well. He is a multi-talented personality.
What is the kind of response you are getting for Mard Ka Rape Nahi Hota?
I am getting wonderful responses. Whoever has watched the film has told me that the film has touched a sensitive topic in a very sensitive way without hurting any sentiments.
What are the other short films in which you’ve acted so far?
I’ve acted in a few short films for Sahara TV. I have also acted in Darna Mana Hai. I have also done short films for Goa tourism.
Daily soap leaves an actor with no time for other stuff. What is your viewpoint?
I completely agree with it. But it has its own charm too. Daily soap has given me a standing in Mumbai. It has given me financial stability which one hardly gets in a creative field.
Positive or negative, what kind of roles do you prefer and why?
I have done both kinds of roles. I have enjoyed doing negative roles as well. There is so much one can do with a negative role.
You have done reality shows as well. How was that experience?
Yes, I have done a reality show called Paisa Bhari Padega on SAB TV. It was a great experience as I won that show. Now, I would like to do a dance reality show.
Would you do Bigg Boss if offered?
Yes, I can do Bigg Boss.
What would you want to say about content evolution on television?
I don’t know if there’s any content evolution in television. There’s not been much change when it comes to content.
What kind of work are you looking out for?
I am looking for a good story, a lead or a protagonist. A character, which should be the pillar of the story.
