The world is their oyster

In 2023, individuals from the entertainment industry emerged as ambassadors, earning international recognition and filling us with pride. Here is a list of six such talents who achieved global acclaim.

Guneet Monga Kapoor

Not funny!

Vir Das

In a momentous achievement, stand-up comedian Vir Das soared to new heights as he clinched the prestigious Emmy International Award. Vir won the award for his Netflix comedy special, titled Vir Das: Landing. This was Vir’s second International Emmy nomination. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau and Argentina’s El Encargado. The global recognition marked a watershed moment in Vir’s career. His unique brand of humour, blending wit and social commentary, resonated with audiences across borders, making him a celebrated figure in the realm of comedy.

Short but sweet

Guneet Monga Kapoor, the acclaimed Indian film producer, etched her name in the cinematic history with a silent yet powerful victory at the Oscars in 2023.

The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards, making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category. Well, this is not the first time that Guneet Monga Kapoor has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet’s documentary Period. End of Sentence bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject. The Elephant Whisperers not only captivated audiences with its poignant storytelling but also garnered critical acclaim. The film’s success not only reflected her dedication to storytelling but also spotlighted the importance of diverse narratives on the global stage.

Bhuvan Bam

French connection

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha’s impact on global cinema was duly recognised as she received a prestigious French Honour in 2023. Richa conferred the Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of the Arts and Letters) by the French government during the latest edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The accolade celebrated her outstanding contribution to the world of cinema and highlighted the increasing collaboration and appreciation for talent beyond borders.

Race to success

Angad Bedi

In a historic moment, actor Angad Bedi marked his international sports debut by winning the gold medal in the 400 mt race at the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Angad’s exceptional speed and determination propelled him to victory. His triumph inspired a new generation of athletes as well as actors and underscored the universality of sporting achievements.

Sound of music

MM Keeravani

Composer MM Keeravani added a golden feather to his illustrious cap as he secured an Oscar for the enchanting song Natu Natu. The song, woven into a cinematic masterpiece, resonated with audiences globally, earning Keeravani well-deserved acclaim. His ability to create music that transcends cultural boundaries showcased the universal language of melody, bringing him international recognition and reaffirming the power of music to unite people across the world.

Content king

Bhuvan Bam

Prominent content creator Bhuvan Bam has secured the title of Best Content Creator at the prestigious Septemius Awards 2023, hosted in Amsterdam. This accolade signifies a notable achievement, not just in Bhuvan’s distinguished career but also in the history of Indian content creation.