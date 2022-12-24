Tricity gears up to celebrate Christmas even as Covid scare lurks

Sheetal

Times may change but the feeling that a festival brings along stays the same. After all, we all need a reason to celebrate with friends and family. As Christmas is here, we bring the hot and happening events of the Tricity that might interest you.

Sara Gurpal

Concert calling

What better way to celebrate the holiday than with a traditional Christmas feast accompanied by live music? Chandigarh Club kick-starts the Christmas celebrations starting today. The celebrations include an event for visually-challenged children in association with National Association for the Blind (NAB). The movie 83 will be screened in the audio-described format. Divine Eyes, a musical group of visually-impaired, will give a performance. A Christmas Kids Carnival is also being organised by the club today.

Elante Mall is hosting a concert today, called Tamasha. Popular singer Mika Singh will be the highlight of the event.

Mika Singh

Food and music

Olive Cafe & Bar is offering a special Christmas menu till December 30. There will be live music, especially today and on December 25. The special menu includes Celeriac Hazelnut Truffle oil, Fig Mille Feuille, Roast Butternut Squash, Roots and Yule Log, and more.

Hops ‘n’ Grains is celebrating their 12-year successful run this December by curing a special winter menu along with craft beer. It will be available from December 24 to 31.

Indian folktronic duo, Hari & Sukhmani, is performing at The Finch, Chandigarh today and The Finch Ludhiana on Christmas day. The Finch Chandigarh is hosting a party with DJ Paroma.

Forest Hill Golf & Country Club Resort is organising Bells & Stars X-mas Eve on December 24 with live performances by Alkmst, Altron, Arjuna Deora, Candyflyp, DBIX, Influence, Monotone, Nikom, Solooist and Vybexs.

Hard Rock Cafe-Chandigarh offers Christmas Special Dance Mania ft. Sara Gurpal on Christmas Day. Tonight, Moongphali, Bollyrock band from Delhi will be performing in City Beautiful.

Christmas dance party at The Jungle Bar, Kalagram begins from 1pm onwards on Christmas Day.

Salsa Socials, a dance party, is being hosted by Social, Sector 7 today.

Spreading laughs

With Love, Jaspreet! – A solo stand-up show by comedian Jaspreet Singh is being organised by the Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh on Christmas Day.

The Laugh Club, Chandigarh is organising First Aid ft. Vinay Bhatia, a stand- up comedy on Sunday. Tonight, Inder Sahni will be performing.

Comedian Punit Pania is hosting a zoom stand-up show, No Country For Moderation, on Christmas Day.

Fashion week

This Christmas, Chandigarh will host a fashion week, CFW Chandigarh Fashion Week (Fashion Blushh). Actor, director & co-founder of CFW Chandigarh Fashion Week Jonita Doda and her brother Harsh are the organisers. It will be held on at Velvet Clarks Exotica.

Welcome to metaverse

The Anfestier Christmas in Metaverse is being organised by Mohali-based Antier Solutions. This is a unique opportunity for people to create their Metaverse avatars and enjoy Christmas. The best part, even those who have limited access to technology, will be able to enjoy it.