TV shows are tough, says actor Zayn Ibad Khan

Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the leading role of ACP Yashvardhan Chauhan in Disney + Hotstar’s Aashiqana, says new mediums help actors experiment. “On TV, we have to shoot a lot in a single day. In a web show, you are a little relieved. I feel every actor wants to try something different on a different platforms,” he says.
He adds, “In web shows and movies, you’re shooting a single scene in the whole day or sometimes even in four-five days. But on television, you have to shoot 20-25 minutes of scenes in a day. You have to give your best and make it as thrilling and entertaining as possible.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him