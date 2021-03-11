TV shows are tough, says actor Zayn Ibad Khan

Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays the leading role of ACP Yashvardhan Chauhan in Disney + Hotstar’s Aashiqana, says new mediums help actors experiment. “On TV, we have to shoot a lot in a single day. In a web show, you are a little relieved. I feel every actor wants to try something different on a different platforms,” he says.

He adds, “In web shows and movies, you’re shooting a single scene in the whole day or sometimes even in four-five days. But on television, you have to shoot 20-25 minutes of scenes in a day. You have to give your best and make it as thrilling and entertaining as possible.”