Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar

PTI

Mumbai, November 16

Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will be directly released on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, the upcoming comedy-crime thriller tells the tale of an underdog and his family's madness. It also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said the company is delighted to announce a new film with Dharma Productions, their partners.

"Shashank Khaitan's films have always touched a chord with young consumers and we are confident 'Govinda Naam Mera' will add more to this filmography!" Banerjee said in a statement.

With the release of ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, said producer Karan Johar.

"We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power-packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusively to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar," the filmmaker added.

Disney+ Hotstar will soon announce the premiere date of the film.

Khaitan said working on a new genre of comedy was fascinating.

“‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar," he said.

"We at Dharma Productions are really excited for 'Govinda Naam Mera' as it marks our first ever comedy-crime thriller movie. With an avid and talented director, Shashank Khaitan, an ensemble cast and our long-standing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar - we envision the movie to provide wholesome entertainment to the homes of all during the festive holiday season," added Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta.

#Mumbai