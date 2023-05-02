Watch: Priyanka Chopra wears diamond necklace worth over Rs 204 crore at Met Gala

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 2

At 2023 Met Gala, Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a necklace featuring 11.16-carat Laguna Blu diamond, which is said to be the largest blue diamond in a Bulgari piece.

The necklace is said to go to auction at Sotheby's Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12. The pre-sale estimate is over $25 million (over Rs 204 crore), according to International Gemological Institute.

Priyanka and her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, opted for the colour black for their appearance.

The theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and the dress code was “in honour of Karl". The legendary German designer was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

Priyanka opted for a black strapless gown by Valentino, featuring a big bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with Valentino platform pumps.

A two-toned (black-and-white) long, ruffle-lined cape with a trail acted as the statement piece for the look and was an ode to the style the late German fashion designer was known for.

This was the couple's first appearance at the Met Gala after welcoming their daughter Malti MarieChopra Jonas in 2022. They first attended the event together in 2017 dressed in Ralph Lauren and started dating. The duo got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in December that year. Priyanka and Nick then attended the gala in 2019 and 2022 as a married couple. The gala takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

