Watch: Shehnaaz Gill makes fan go ‘tauba tauba’ with her chick looks in this video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

Be it her on-screen performances or her social media posts, Shehnaaz Gill knows how to make her fans smile. On Thursday the model-actress shared an Instagram reel giving some major style goals to everyone. In the reel, Shehnaaz can be seen transitioning into different looks as she enjoys ‘Tauba Tauba’ song by Kailash Kher, Paresh Kamath and Naresh Kamath, which plays in the background.

Each look is chic and high on glamour quotient. As she enjoys ‘Tauba Tauba’ song, the fans say the same about her different looks.

The reel begins with Shehnaaz dressed up in a yellow top paired with a white t-shirt and denim, her hair blowing in the breeze. The transition leads to her next look where she is looking like a doll in a printed dress with colour from pink and purple palettes and braided hair. Next is a black-grey look with a chunky neckpiece, cut to a cherry red formal suit, giving serious boss vibes. In the end, she is seen in a black fitted top with red satin long skirt.

Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fans are going gaga over the reel, showering love on the post. “Wowww Beautiful princess,” wrote one fan. Another one said, “Wow looking so beautiful in different colours. Keep shining,” while another addes, “Wah kya baat hai so pretty.” Yet another admirer wrote, “Tauba Tauba,” followed by several fire emojis. Many even called her ‘cutie’, ‘queen’, ‘prettiest’ and dropped fire and heart emojis to express their appreciation.

So, will it be wrong to say the Shehnaaz’s posts create a stir among the viewers?

