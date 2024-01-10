Why Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande should win, but not at the cost of her friend's marriage

Mumbai, January 10
Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of her ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' co-star Ankita Lokhande, who is a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 17' and shared that the media is attempting to break their family by creating a false story.
Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a snippet from the interview of Ankita's mother-in-law, where she is seen talking about why she should lift the trophy.
The ‘Dhakad' actress wrote: “Media doing their best to break their family, they won't show @lokhandeankita's saasumaa rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end… Ha ha .. too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage.”
In the ‘Bigg Boss 17' house, Ankita and her husband have often been seen quarreling and fighting. The couple were seen even talking about divorce.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani have multi-billion plans to expand green energy facilities in Gujarat; Suzuki to make electric vehicles in state
Tatas, Korean Simmtech to set up semiconductor plants
Bengaluru Start-up CEO son's murder appears pre-planned, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room: Police
The postmortem has revealed the child was smothered to death...
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Child allegedly killed by CEO mother cremated; father performs last rites
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, had brought the body to a...
Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur
Pratham Anand alias Tushar, a resident of Rohini in Delhi, w...