You are about to be served

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma’s crime series Killer Soup to stream soon
The makers of the upcoming crime series Killer Soup on Thursday unveiled the series’ new poster.
Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, “A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on January 11 on Netflix.”
Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.
Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues. This medley of flavours is simmering and set to be served up in the New Year on January 11.
Talking about the show, Chaubey says, “With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...