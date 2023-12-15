You are about to be served

ANI

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma’s crime series Killer Soup to stream soon

The makers of the upcoming crime series Killer Soup on Thursday unveiled the series’ new poster.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix shared the poster which they captioned, “A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma and Manoj Bajpayee coming to you on January 11 on Netflix.”

Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal.

Swathi Shetty, an aspiring yet talentless home chef, cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. But when a bumbling local inspector and amateur villains stir the pot, things don’t go as planned and a recipe for chaos ensues. This medley of flavours is simmering and set to be served up in the New Year on January 11.

Talking about the show, Chaubey says, “With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast. Through this series, I wanted to serve up something exceptional with Netflix and it has been a creatively fulfilling experience with them.”