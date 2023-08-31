Zendaya yearning to play the ‘bad guy’

IANS

Singer-actress Zendaya Coleman wants to play an ill-intentioned person, but not specifically a villain in a superhero film, because she’s always portraying the ‘good guy’.

“I would love to play a villain of sorts. Tap into the evil, supervillain vibes. Whatever that manifests in, I don’t think necessarily in a superhero sense, I just mean in like an emotional sense. I feel like I usually play the good guy, so I’d like to play the bad guy,” she said.

If the Dune star wasn’t working in the movie business, she’d be a teacher like her mum and dad. However, she also aspires to step behind the camera. She said, “I think within the industry, I would be a director, which is something I hope to do one day. And I think outside, I feel like I would have probably followed in the footsteps of my parents and become a teacher. I love kids, I love learning and I love teaching.” Zendaya has starred in hit movies such as Spider-Man, No Way Home and The Greatest Showman but insists that she is not following a strict career plan despite becoming one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.