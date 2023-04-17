 Focus on livestock sector for income growth : The Tribune India

INFOCUS ANIMAL HUSBANDRY

Focus on livestock sector for income growth

Despite an increased share (30%) of livestock in the agricultural GDP, most of the big-ticket budget items in agriculture, such as food subsidy and fertiliser subsidy, cater to the crop sector.

Focus on livestock sector for income growth

Cashing in on farm animals, birds



A. Amarender Reddy

ANIMAL husbandry, the practice of breeding and nurturing domesticated animals, has been an essential part of agriculture since ancient times. It played a crucial role in the development of human societies by providing milk, meat, wool and leather. Now its role in the production and export of dairy-based products (cheese, butter, ice cream etc.), meat and meat products, eggs and leather is increasing. As a result, its share in agricultural gross value-added products increased from about 20% in earlier periods to 30.1% in 2020-21. Although the livestock sector is growing faster than the crop sector, the growth is much faster in the case of goat and sheep for meat, buffalo for milk, and poultry for meat and eggs. Now, with rising incomes, people are consuming more meat and milk even at higher prices.

Despite an increased share (30%) of livestock in the agricultural GDP, most of the big-ticket budget items in agriculture, such as food subsidy and fertiliser subsidy, cater to the crop sector. There is scope for improvement, especially in steps for wider adoption of high-yielding breeds, providing easy and timely credit and insurance, livestock veterinary services for small farmers, development of feed and fodder markets in dryland areas, and the creation of export infrastructure such as food safety testing labs recognised by importing countries.

Poverty alleviation

The livestock sector has a huge potential for poverty alleviation. The income is land-neutral — both marginal and large landholders have equal opportunity to grow livestock. As per the Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land and Livestock Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019, the income from livestock-rearing activities is higher than the crop income among the marginal farmers who possess less than one acre of land. Livestock-rearing is less risky, and it is antifragile as livestock can feed on leaves and stems of failed crops in case of drought. Livestock-rearing also requires less capital. Livestock provides a regular income, unlike the crop sector. Amid crop failure, livestock fetches income from the sale of milk, meat and eggs for the survival of the household.

Recycling economy

Livestock also contributes to the recycling agricultural economy, wherein the animals/birds feed on the crop residue and byproducts, and, in return, provide draught power and dung manure for crop production, besides milk, meat and eggs for human consumption, and hides, bones and hairs for industrial use. With the government’s emphasis on organic agriculture and natural farming and the need to reduce chemical fertiliser consumption to limit India’s dependence on imported fertilisers, livestock-rearing helps in the production of bio-fertilisers such as vermicompost, farm yard manure, Jeevamrutha, Beejamrutha and Panchagavya and reduces the use of costly chemical fertilisers by farmers.

Income from animal husbandry as % of total farm income

The sector needs renewed emphasis on providing the best veterinary services. The milk yields are relatively low in India; the national average milk yield of cows in India in 2019-20 was 1,463 kg/lactation, as compared to the world average of 2,200 kg/lactation. As India is entering surplus production of milk and other animal products, it must increase productivity and competitiveness. There is a need for replacing low-yielding breeds with high-yielding ones, irrespective of whether they are local or cross-bred, if they give higher milk yields and increase farmers’ incomes.

Given that the dairy sector is dominated by small and marginal farmers, it is inevitable that all farmers need to relate to some aggregation model. India’s milk revolution started with a very successful cooperative model in the 1970s and 1980s and expanded rapidly until the late 1990s; now, almost one-third of all villages in India have cooperatives. However, from the early 2000s, a model led by the private sector has been competing directly with mega cooperatives. Such competition between cooperatives and private companies will enhance the efficiency of the whole dairy value chain, benefiting farmers with higher prices, modern technological backstopping and benefiting the consumers with better quality and variety of products at lower prices. The dairy market in India was valued at Rs 14.89 lakh crore in 2022. The IMARC Group expects the market to reach Rs 31.18 lakh crore by 2028.

As per a report of the National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi, India’s egg production increased from a mere 0.6 million tonnes in 1982-83 to 5.3 million tonnes by 2018-19, mostly driven by the private sector with contract farming. Approximately 75% of the broilers, as well as eggs, are produced through contracts.

Although the driving forces in the livestock sector are cooperatives and private companies, small farmers still need handholding and support from the government in various respects.

Despite an increased share (30%) of livestock in the agricultural GDP, the sector has not received much-needed priority in agricultural support from the government. For example, most of the big-ticket budget items in agriculture, such as food subsidy (Rs 2.94 lakh crore) and fertiliser subsidy (Rs 2.25 lakh crore), are targeted at the crop sector, with almost negligible share of livestock-rearing. Similarly, the entire subsidy on the crop insurance scheme, Rs 16,000 crore, is again exclusively for the crop sector. Similar huge budget allocation is done for the crop sector in the 2023-24 fiscal. The budgetary allocation for the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying is just Rs 4,328 crore this time, up from Rs 3,105 crore in 2022-23 revised estimates. This is negligible (not even 1% of the allocation for food and fertiliser subsidies).

There is scope for improvement, especially in steps for wider adoption of high-yielding breeds, providing easy and timely credit and insurance, livestock veterinary services for small farmers, development of feed and fodder markets in dryland areas, and the creation of export infrastructure such as food safety testing labs recognised by importing countries.

The author is Principal Scientist & Head, Section of Design & Analysis, ICAR-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture, Hyderabad. Views are personal

Send your feedback to [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...

All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre

All help will be provided to family of Kerala man who died in Sudan violence: Centre

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered