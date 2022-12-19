 GM crops need robust regulatory framework : The Tribune India

Biotechnology

GM crops need robust regulatory framework

India missed an opportunity to take early advantage of GM technology, particularly for edible crops, which many other countries have grabbed. We have been rather slow in making breakthrough discoveries as well as in developing GM regulatory approaches to enhance farm production. Government support in the form of resources, policies and processes needs to be made more efficient so that agricultural research and farm productivity in India are looked up to globally.

GM crops need robust regulatory framework


SS Chahal and Rakesh Tuli

THE debate over the promotion of Indian agriculture through the cultivation of GM crops has been revived by the recent approval granted by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) for the environmental release of Genetically Modified (GM) mustard for hybrid seed production. The Supreme Court, which is hearing petitions against GM crops, has ordered status quo on the matter. The introduction of Bt cotton, the first and the only GM crop grown in India since 2002, rejuvenated cotton cultivation. It has made the country a world leader in cotton production and export. Scientists were motivated to employ Bt technology for improving other crops damaged by field pests, especially fruit borers and leaf eaters.

Bt brinjal was, understandably the next GM crop, resistant to fruit and shoot borer. It was developed through public-private partnership using the same gene (from a soil bacterium, Bacillus thuringiensis). It received the nod of the GEAC but met with forceful resistance from environmentalists, triggering a countrywide debate on the introduction of edible GM crops in the country. Bt brinjal ultimately met with a moratorium in 2010 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Environment despite immense scientific support. The moratorium is being continued. Meanwhile, another edible GM crop, hybrid mustard DMH-11, has reached an advanced stage of approval for commercial cultivation. Will it face a Bt brinjal-like fate?

Unlike Bt cotton and Bt brinjal, DMH-11 has been developed by a team of scientists at Delhi University, which is a public sector organisation. This hybrid contains two genes transferred from a soil bacterium, Bacillus amyloliquefaciens, under the Barnase-Barstar system and a third gene (bar) from Streptomyces hygroscopicus that gives tolerance to a herbicide (glufosinate ammonium). The GEAC has recommended its environmental release for seed production initially for four years, extendable by two years, depending upon the safety data on its effect on honeybees and other pollinator insects. It is stated that with more than 20 per cent higher yield than the conventional varieties, DMH-11 can help reduce the import of edible oil; this contention has been contested by some scientists and agricultural experts.

The Supreme Court order on GM mustard has its roots in the report of the Parliament Standing Committee on Agriculture (2012), whose recommendations were against conducting field trials on edible GM crops till a multidisciplinary regulatory system was put in place. Afterwards, the Prime Minister’s Scientific Advisory Committee and Technical Expert Committee recommended in 2012 and 2013 to fix the gaps in the regulatory mechanism and develop deeper understanding of risk assessment for biosafety evaluation through consultation, collaboration, capacity building and suspension of the field trials till such conditions are met.

One major point raised by some experts was insufficient long-term (chronic) toxicity studies on Bt brinjal. Have such studies been carried out on GM mustard? The second argument against Bt brinjal was the fear of contamination of diverse brinjal varieties in India with the transgenes. Has this issue been examined for Indian mustard?

GM mustard has a herbicide-tolerant gene. It will produce herbicide glufosinate ammonium to kill weeds. There are warnings about the adverse medical impact of consumption of such GM mustard.

Pending rigorous data, several states recommended a ban on Bt brinjal. GM mustard should not face a similar public opinion-driven campaign and ministerial intervention, in contravention of the current (limited purpose/supervised) approval by the GEAC.

Worldwide, around 30 countries grow GM crops on about 185 million hectares. Though there is general scientific consensus that there is no greater risk to human health from the food obtained from GM crops than conventional food, it is mandatory to rigorously test GM crops for safety on a case-to-case basis before they are released for general cultivation. Similarly, it is mandatory to address the environmental impact of cultivation of a GM crops. In October 2013 four Bt brinjal varieties were approved for commercial cultivation in Bangladesh, which has a porous border with India. Taking a clear stand on Bt brinjal can pave the way for the release of GM mustard.

India missed an opportunity to take early advantage of GM technology, particularly for edible crops, which many other countries have grabbed. We have been rather slow in making breakthrough discoveries as well as in developing GM regulatory approaches to enhance farm production. Government support in the form of resources, policies and processes needs to be made more efficient so that agricultural research and farm productivity in India are looked up to globally.

Chahal is former VC, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur; Tuli is ex-Director, National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute, Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Decide upon OROP anomalies within four months, Supreme Court tells defence ministry

2
Entertainment

Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022, crown back in India after 21 years

3
Entertainment

Amid furore over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in Besharam Rang, Smriti Irani’s old video in similar dress raises eyebrows

4
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

5
Sports

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title

6
Nation

'India should not forget…': Pak minister Shazia Marri uses nuclear threat, backtracks

7
Punjab

As many as 15 vehicles collide due to dense fog on Delhi-Amritsar GT road in Fatehgarh Sahib; several injured

8
Patiala

Police nab gangster linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Patiala

9
Nation

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala post Bhairon Singh Rathore battling health issues at AIIMS in Jodhpur

10
World

Top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticism of death penalty

Don't Miss

View All
Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Top News

BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...

Very dense fog over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD

Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali

Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...

Himachal CM Sukhu tests positive for covid, meeting with PM cancelled

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled

The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death

Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...


Cities

View All

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Year on, identity of man killed over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Templeunknown

Fraud worth crores detected at hospital in Tarn Taran

Attacked by husband, woman succumbs to injuries at Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Adesh Partap Singh Kairon’s adviser gets extortion call from Pak-based terrorist

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Snatchers on prowl: At 137, Chandigarh sees highest number of cases in 4 years

Chandigarh: Redevelopment tender awarded, world-class railway station in offing

7 years on, work set to start on 2nd PGI multi-level parking in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sector 2 residents to move High Court over road through green belt

Space constraint mars mother & child centre at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of central Delhi because of farmer body’s protest

Traffic likely to be affected in parts of Delhi because of farmer body's protest

AIIMS-Delhi server attack case: Move to seek Interpol help on IP addresses of emails from China

Heroin worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, six nabbed

Delhi BJP headed for revamp

Delhi logs 10 Covid cases

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Latifpura residents reject govt’s rehab offer

Sheds set up at site to shelter the voiceless

5,000 km & counting, cycle of world peace reaches city

Open House: Do you agree with the state government’s claim of keeping strict check on corruption?

Five years on, no end to issues facing Jalandhar residents, projects hang fire

‘Illegal’ buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

'Illegal' buildings proliferate, MC in slumber

DGP announces reward for cops

Talwar takes over as DCC chief

No stopping city players from making big at global level; better infra is all they need

Open House: What should be done to curb rising pollution levels and make air cleaner in the city?

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Residents fume over missing public transport system in Patiala

Mid-day meal workers protest in Patiala

700 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Patiala, 2 held

Three run over by train in Rajpura

Devotees throng Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela