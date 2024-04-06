 Health: Why reading food labels is important : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • Health: Why reading food labels is important

Health: Why reading food labels is important

Few people scan information given on packaged goods. Given the rising incidence of lifestyle diseases, going through the list of ingredients can help make informed choices

Health: Why reading food labels is important


Renu Sud Sinha

ast year, during the International Year of Millets, a popular commercial brand launched a millet-based bread, labelling it as “high-fibre millet bread”. Burdened by the guilt of always opting for atta bread, I picked up the loaf and scanned the label. Wheat flour was listed as the major ingredient (44 per cent), with various millets combined contributing less than 15 per cent (ragi flour 8.8 per cent, bajra seeds 3.9 per cent and jowar flour 1 per cent).

Consumers are often unable to interpret the information because it is either too technical or insufficient. istock

Had I not read the label, I would have bought it under the impression that I am making a healthier choice, as experts say millets are more nutritious than wheat.

“Such people are few and far between because hardly anyone reads food labels,” says Mohali-based nutritionist Neelu Malhotra.

Decoding nutritional information

  • Always check the date of manufacturing and date of expiry or best before date.
  • You must read the list of ingredients. These are listed from highest to lowest quantity. The first two or three form the bulk. For example, some commercial fruit juices list water as the first ingredient followed by a fruit concentrate.
  • Learn to calculate the serving size. Most foods give information per 100 gm/ml. An average serving for solid foods is 30 gm and liquids is 100-150 ml. Do calculate the calories and other nutrients using either average serving size or by dividing the number of servings on the package.
  • If a food or liquid is marked sugar-free or as having no added sugars, it may still contain natural sugars, sometimes in high quantities. It’s similar for fat-free/low fat or sodium-free/low sodium foods.
  • Sugar can be listed as sucrose, fructose, maple, malt and corn syrup, molasses, etc; fat as vegetable oil, hydrogenated fat, palm oil/kernel, lard, shortening; salt as sodium, monosodium glutamate (MSG), sodium citrate, sodium alginate, or sodium phosphate. Also check their quantity per serving.
  • Gather information from trusted websites like FSSAI.

A study on the habit of reading food labels was conducted recently by students of Government Home Science College, Chandigarh. Nearly 500 undergraduates studying in various universities of Chandigarh were surveyed. The results showed that these youngsters viewed food labels as a secondary concern, prioritising convenience and taste over nutritional content. There was a general assumption that food labels are more relevant for those with specific dietary needs rather than for the average consumer.

Malhotra verifies the sentiment: “A very small percentage of people who are gluten or lactose intolerant, or have certain food allergies, or are diabetic or need to lose weight make the effort to scrutinise nutritional information.”

Sonepat-based Nandita started reading food labels when she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD) a decade ago. As she needed to keep her weight in check, reading labels helped her in selecting or rejecting foods based on their sugar and fat content as well as the kind and amount of fat (saturated, trans fats, etc).

However, even the miniscule number who do read nutrition labels are unable to process or interpret the information, says Ritu Pradhan, associate professor at the home science college. This is because most of the time this information is either too technical or insufficient, says Dr Mahesh Hiranandani, a Chandigarh-based paediatrician. “People are usually not aware about daily requirements of various nutrients or even what’s the right serving size. Also, most of the time, they are unable to identify ingredients, particularly sugar, fat and salt, as manufacturers list them under not-so-easily identifiable components.”

Packaged food, either due to convenience or sometimes due to faulty perceptions of it being a healthy alternative (such as cereals or fruit juices), has become a part of dietary habits of a large number of people.

“That’s why people need to be aware of the importance of reading food labels because many manufacturers don’t give information in a comprehensive manner,” says consumer rights expert Pushpa Girimaji.

As lifestyle-related diseases like obesity, diabetes and hypertension and cardio-vascular problems increase rapidly, it becomes imperative to know what we are putting inside our bodies and if it is the right choice. Health thus becomes an individual responsibility and most experts say that the onus of awareness lies with the consumers.

Don’t be taken in by advertisements which bombard consumers with emotional messages. In the absence of transparency by manufacturers and even retailers, awareness and gathering the right information remain the only means to make informed choices.

The best choice though is to eat fresh foods, but if you have to consume packaged foods, please read the labels carefully.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

2
Trending

Kejriwal's behind-bars photo: Bhagat Singh's grandson says ‘attempt being made to compare AAP chief with martyrs’; BJP wants its removal right away

3
India

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

5
Diaspora

Hindu temple in Texas sued for $1 million for branding 11-year-old child with hot iron rod as part of religious ceremony

6
Himachal

BRS leader scoffs at Kangana Ranaut over her 'Subhash Chandra Bose India's first PM' remark

7
India

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

8
India

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

9
Chandigarh

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

10
Haryana

Upset over police 'inaction’, 4 of family consume poison outside ADC’s office in Haryana’s Bhiwani

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

US on high alert for Iran threat in region after Israeli strike in Syria

Iran has said it reserves the right 'to take a decisive resp...

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal

Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Indian student dies in US state of Ohio

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least half a...

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Indian-origin neurologist's UK study to revolutionise dementia diagnosis

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

Permission for poll programmes in Haryana denied with abusive language in reply: AAP

AAP leaders said they had applied for the permission for the...


Cities

View All

Doc’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

Amritsar doctor’s arrest: Health Dept raids hospital, seizes record

PAU experts conduct health check of ‘ber’ trees at Golden Temple

Punjab and Haryana High Court notice to Centre, state over SGPC poll

Woman paraded naked in Valtoha

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla wants EC to prepare report on drug addicts at booth level

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

2 Hindu-dominated Assembly segments hold key in Bathinda

BKU (Ugrahan) continues to hold protest outside Bathinda DC’s office

~458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Chandigarh: Rs 458 cr spent, depts sit on utilisation certificates

Returning officer for Chandigarh mayoral poll Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Unpardonable act, says AAP as Anil Masih tenders apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat: BJP not ‘vocal for local’

GST: Notices to 9 booksellers in Chandigarh

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Appalled at state of affairs in Delhi Govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Don’t engage in politics, Saurabh Bhardwaj urges VK Saxena

BJP conspired to arrest CM: Sanjay Singh

‘Getting bail doesn’t mean acquittal’

Has Election Commission become BJP’s subsidiary, asks Atishi

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Gang involved in sale of illegal arms busted, 4 land in police net

Lifting set to begin, grain markets not quite ready for wheat arrival

Prime suspect held for freeing accused from police custody

Jalandhar: Retd IAS officer under scanner for forging will to usurp property, probe on

Biker killed, friend hurt in Hoshiarpur road accident

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Khanna police crack whip on election code violators

Infant, 2 women die as car hits trio

Two killed after being hit by train

100 fire incidents in three months, still max city buildings sans safety measures

Man fraudulently withdraws Rs 5.5 cr from father’s account, booked

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Death after eating cake: 10 days on, govt takes note of Manvi’s case

Robbery foiled, five gang members held

Clubs campaign for high voter turnout

Ferozepur DC Dhiman, 7 others indicted in Rajpura land scam

Three-day lecture series concludes