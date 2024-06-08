 Love & longing for Corbett : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Love & longing for Corbett

Preserved with much care, Gurney House in Nainital is a treasure trove of memories

Love & longing for Corbett

Photo by the writer



Aparna Banerji

A short walk up the Mallital end of Naini Lake in Nainital, on way to Sherwood, is Ayarpatta Hill. On a steep incline, nestled amidst the towering oaks and deodars is the home of the fearless hero of Kumaon. Hunter, conservator, author, naturalist, philanthropist, protector of the Kumaon forests, chaser of man-eaters, gentle, yet feisty, Lieutenant Colonel Edward James Corbett’s legacy hasn’t waned in the 68 years since his passing.

Popularly known as Jim Corbett, the cult status of ‘Carpet Sahib’ is no less than that of a folk legend. Even though tourists flock to the Jim Corbett National Park and his Kala Dunghi home-turned-museum in Choti Haldwani, very few know that there exists a time capsule of Jim’s memories and life in the heart of Nainital — Gurney House, his summer home.

In a stroke of luck for the countless Corbett fans, the house was left by the Corbetts to a family which, in their 77-year-old history of ownership of the property (across three generations), has treated it with as much respect as possibly only the Corbetts could have.

The house has been left untouched — with the same furniture and crockery, living rooms and studies. It has a vintage piano (Jim's mother’s), antique furniture passed by the Corbetts, the African drum Jim brought from Tanzania, his sister Maggie’s cross-stitched chair, a library of their books, Jim’s writing bureau, his fishing boat and hordes of deer antlers, an elephant tusk, tiger skulls, and two empty canon shells (World War II vintage). Old photographs of Nainital, then a small colonial settlement where Indians weren’t allowed at the Upper Mall, dot the walls.

Nilanjana Dalmia’s grandfather Sharda Prasad Verma, the youngest Indian barrister from Cambridge at the time, bought the property in November 1947 for Rs 55,000 (a fortune then) when the Corbetts planned to leave India with a heavy heart.

Born on July 25, 1875, Jim Corbett lived almost entirely in Kaladunghi and Nainital, except for his job years in Bihar. A house bookcase even throws up a photograph (recorded by Dalmia’s grandmother) to be possibly that of the mysterious Helen in Corbett’s life, whom he had proposed to but had to withdraw as his mother objected.

Dalmia says, “Having shifted to Ayarpatta Hill after the 1881 landslide, the Corbetts took a call after the communal riots in 1946 that they would leave Nainital. It was very sad for Jim. He loved India and was loved by everybody here, but the Anglo-Indians and the British community were unsure of their plight after the riots. Lots of people left either for the UK or Australia. Jim and Maggie moved to Kenya for the love of wildlife and as they had friends and relatives there.”

Dalmia says the house’s provenance has had a thread of matriarchs running it — Jim’s mother Mary Jane bequeathed the house to his sister Margaret Winnifred and from the Corbetts, to Sharda Verma’s wife Kalavati Verma, on to Nilanjana Dalmia, who was also born in this house on July 24 (a day before Jim’s birthday) and bought it from her own family, in 2006.

Popular as a wildlifer, tales abound of Jim Corbett’s kinder traits for which he is still revered. As a fuel inspector in railways, felling trees for timber, his little tent-dwelling became home to a number of animal orphans displaced by the fallen forest — two broods of partridges, four peafowl chicks, two leverets, two baby four-horned antelopes (one named Tiddley-de-winks who followed him around) and Rex the python, who went out daily for a little time in the sun and returned!

At Mokameh Ghat, Corbett pooled in a greater part of his savings to help rescue the flailing trade of a cholera-stricken stranger. In Kumaon, he stood guard night after night to protect the villagers, terrorised by man-eating tigers. Even when he left India, he continued to pay taxes for the tenants of his Kala Dunghi house. He could mimic countless animals and bird calls, was deft at catapults, bows and was an ace marksman who was also proficient in skinning and dressing his own hunted game.

Dalmia says, “There was a time 70 years ago when everybody knew Gurney House and Corbett. If you ask somebody for directions today, they wouldn’t know. Even these boarding schools should be commemorating July 25th (Jim’s birthday), but they don’t. I find it very sad. Except for Corbett lovers, that old connection isn’t here. At the same time, the government wanted to change the name of the Corbett National Park. They cannot be successful, because the people of Kumaon will not let that happen.”

She is trying to get many of Jim’s belongings, strewn around homes and acquaintances in hills, back to the house. “I am 70, I don’t know how long I’m going to live, but I can say the house is intact as long as I’m here.”

Directions

About 7 hours from Delhi by road, Nainital can be reached through the nearest railway stations at Kathgodam and Haldwani. The nearest airport is Pantnagar. Not open to tourists, Gurney House can be visited on special request. It is on Ayarpatta Hill, a nearly 2-km walk up from Mallital.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

2
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

3
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

4
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

5
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

6
Punjab

Former Punjab DIG, DSP convicted in 1993 fake encounter case

7
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

9
India

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

10
Punjab

Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress

Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88

Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Post LS rout, INDIA bloc partners to go it alone in Assembly polls

Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Exhibition to celebrate Shivaji opens in Capital

Patkar’s sentence in defamation case on July 1

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital