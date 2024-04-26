 Soar with Science : The Tribune India

Soar with Science

From demystifying the universe to developing life-saving drugs, the field of science encompasses a wide spectrum of academic disciplines and offers a vast array of career opportunities

Soar with Science

scientific temper Science subjects spanning across physical, life and earth & environmental sciences offer broad career choices to undergraduates now.



Dr Himanshu Tripathi

Science stream students who do not plan to follow the ‘well trodden’ path of medical and engineering degrees have no dearth of greener career pastures. A number of exciting courses are on offer for students who have cleared Class XII with PCB, PCM or PC with Computer Science. Students have a choice to choose between pure science courses and those in the applied or derived science subjects.

If the key question for you is how to select a suitable branch of science, then the answer lies in knowing about your passion and goal in life. For those with a fascination for research, it is advisable to look for a graduation in basic sciences (BSc) or join Integrated BSc-MSc degree (pass or honours course in a subject of their choice) that some of the universities and IISERs offer. Following are some of the courses and subjects that you can check out before making the final choice:

BSc (Pass course) is being offered by a majority of colleges and universities. One studies basic subjects — physics, chemistry, mathematics (PCM) or physics, chemistry and biology (PCB) apart from a few compulsory papers.

BSc (Honours) in particular subjects namely, physics, chemistry, botany, zoology, anthropology, mathematics etc is available in some institutions. Panjab University, Chandigarh, is continuing its old system of BSc and MSc Honours school system with lateral entry and exit in almost all science subjects.

Integrated BSc-MSc: Each of the five Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) at Mohali, Kolkata, Pune, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati have a programme of selecting students after Class XII for an integrated BSc-MSc degree in a particular discipline. Some universities offer five-year integrated MSc programmes in botany, zoology, biochemistry, chemistry, microbiology etc. too.

BSc Agriculture Science provides knowledge and skills in various dimensions of agriculture including crop cultivation, pest control, soil management and agro-economics. Candidates must have completed Class XII with biology, chemistry and physics.

BSc Forensic Science course involves the study of biology, chemistry, physics in developing skills in evidence collection, analysis, and presentation.

BSc Computer Science is one of the most popular choices that students make who want to pursue their careers in technology and IT sector. Candidates who have completed their Class XII with a background in science with mathematics are eligible to get admission.

BSc Biotechnology course focuses on the application of technology to study cellular and biomolecular processes. It can pave way for further research into genetic engineering, vaccine production, etc.

BSc Food Science and Technology deals with the study of food and its nature and the changes which occur in them as a result of natural handling and processing.

BSc Microbiology focuses on the study of microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, protozoa, and other microscopic life forms.

BSc Biochemistry (dealing with chemical reactions within living beings) has a great demand in medical research and every branch of life science.

B. Pharma course involves study of subjects like pharmaceuticals, pharmacology, pharmaceutical chemistry and pharmacognosy. This is a four-year course which prepares students to develop skills essential to counsel patients about medication and use of drugs.

BSc Nutrition & Dietetics focuses on the science and art of nourishing individuals based on nutritional principles. Nutritionists and dietitians prioritise the promotion of health and wellbeing for individuals. While dietetics involves managing food, nutrition focuses on enhancing health.

Region’s best

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni

Estd: 1985

Website: https://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/

Courses: BSc (Hons.) Horticulture and BSc (Hons.) Forestry degree.

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Estd: 1923

Website: http://ndri.res.in/

IISER, Mohali

Estd: 2007

Website: https://www.iisermohali.ac.in/

Shoolini University, Solan

Estd: 2009

Website: shooliniuniversity.com

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Panjab University, Chd

Website: pharma.puchd.ac.in

Ranking: Ranked 8 in NIRF 2023 in pharmacy colleges

University Institute of Sciences, Chandigarh University

Estd: 2018

NAAC Rank: A+

Website: www.cuchd.in

The writer is Additional Director, University Institute of Applied Health Sciences, Chandigarh University, Gharuan

