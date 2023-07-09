 Treasure house of classical music: A tribute to Pt Yashpaul, who died recently : The Tribune India

  • Features
  • Treasure house of classical music: A tribute to Pt Yashpaul, who died recently

Treasure house of classical music: A tribute to Pt Yashpaul, who died recently

Treasure house of classical music: A tribute to Pt Yashpaul, who died recently

Pt Yashpaul (L) nurtured three generations of music teachers and performers in the region. File photo: The Tribune



Shailaja Khanna

The grand old man of Punjab’s classical music firmament, Pt Yashpaul passed away, incidentally, on the morning of Guru Purnima on July 3, a day dedicated to honouring the teacher. His entire life was spent acquiring music from various gurus and passing it on to his students. He set up and headed the Department of Music at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and taught at MCMDAV College for Women. Three generations of music teachers and performers in Punjab have been nurtured by him, including Neelam Paul, the present HoD at PU. Youngsters groomed in the Namdhari tradition of Bhaini Sahib, too, benefitted from his guidance when he began teaching them on his free weekends.

Having remained a teacher in the formal structure all his life, Prof Yashpaul realised that true music training can only be imparted under the direct guru-shishya parampara. Hence, he also taught select students in the old tradition.

Born in Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), Pt Yashpaul’s family shifted to Jalandhar after Partition. Here, he started his musical journey under the tutelage of Pt Kasturilal Jassra of the Patiala-Kasur gharana. He began following the music of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, doyen of the gharana, and interacted with him whenever he got a chance to. Pt Ulhas Kashalkar notices the influence: “Yashpaulji had an authentic Agra gharana ‘taalim’, but I felt he brought in the ‘khushboo’ of Patiala ‘gayaki’. There was a Punjab ‘ang’, especially in his fast ‘taans’.”

His extraordinary talent was noticed when he performed at the prestigious Harivallabh stage at a young age. Kashish Mittal, the current torchbearer of his music, recounts how at the festival he was captivated by an unusual composition in Raga Bahar by Pt Mallikarjun Mansur of the Jaipur Attrauli gharana. He followed the master to the railway station, where Pt Mallikarjun was waiting for the train. Without hesitation, a young Yashpaul requested him to teach him the ‘antara’ (concluding part) of the composition. Pt Mallikarjun asked him to sing the ‘sthayi’ (opening section) to test him. When he found the note to be perfect, Pt Mallikarjun shared his shawl with Yashpaul to stave off the bitter December cold and taught him the full composition.

It was through Harivallabh that he connected with his guru, Ustad Vilayat Hussain Khan. Hearing his rendition of Kukubh Bilawal, a teenaged Yashpaul was so entranced that he went to Delhi to learn the ‘bandish’ from the master. The Ustad was astounded to hear that he had come all the way for just one ‘bandish’. He agreed to accept him as his disciple. Thus started Pt Yashpaul’s link with the Agra gharana, which continued after the death of Ustad Vilayat Hussain Khan.

He kept in touch with all practitioners of the gharana and picked up music from Ustad Sharafat Hussain Khan, Ustad Latafat Hussain Khan, Ustad Khadim Hussain Khan and others. He became a true repository of the rare compositions of the gharana. No vocalist, regardless of his gharana, went from Chandigarh without interacting with Prof Yashpaul. He knew the hidden history of Punjab’s dhrupad tradition and the long forgotten ustads.

He was also a prolific composer. Under the pen name of ‘Sagun Piya’, he composed more than 500 compositions in different languages, including Punjabi.

His integrity as a person was unparalleled; he stuck to his principles and was known to be blunt in reprimanding wrongdoing, whether on the stage or off it.

Prof Pandita Shanno Khurana, his contemporary, recalls their association of over 50 years. “He sang pure Agra ‘gayaki’. He was a very direct, straightforward person.” Pt Ulhas Kashalkar says, “I admired his music. He used to sing unusual ragas too, like Hem Kalyan, Raisa Kanhra. Galaa bhaari bhi tha, bhaagta bhi tha (His voice was deep yet fluid); this was a rare combination. Also, he was always supportive of musicians, despite his age and seniority. He appreciated musicians from all levels. He was very good natured too.”

A treasure house of music, Prof Yashpaul’s passing away is a huge loss to Indian classical music, especially Punjab.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gippy Grewal, Raghav Chadha, top Punjab govt officials celebrate CM Mann’s first wedding anniversary in Chandigarh

2
Ludhiana

Ludhiana triple murder solved, police arrest accused in less than 12 hours

3
Ludhiana

'Humiliated' over woman's taunts, Ludhiana man committed triple murder with hammer: Police

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

5
Haryana

Rahul Gandhi makes impromptu visit to Sonepat village; meets farmers, drives tractor

6
Schools

Chandigarh, Punjab are top performers in school education

7
Entertainment

Kajol faces netizens' ire over her 'uneducated Indian leaders' comment, issues clarification

8
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

9
J & K

Amarnath Yatra suspended as heavy rain washes key road; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains shut

10
Punjab

SGPC opposes Uniform Civil Code, says 'will hurt distinct identity of minority communities'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Top News

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

12 die in WB panchayat poll clashes

Ballot boxes stolen, burnt | Oppn blames ruling TMC | BJP se...

‘Will hurt identity, rights of minorities’: SGPC rejects UCC

'Will hurt identity, rights of minorities': SGPC rejects UCC

Draft not out yet, why the opposition, asks Sirsa

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

8 killed as roadways bus rams into passenger vehicle in Jind

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

IMD issues red alert for Himachal, Uttarakhand

126.1 mm rain, Delhi breaks 20-year record

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge

Robust system against gender-based misconduct in sports must: SC judge


Cities

View All

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear; people suffer

After tomato, prices of other vegetables soaring quickly

Pathetic parks: Parks based in Veer Enclave portray a picture of neglect

Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Chasing US dreams, Ajnala, Attari youths land in Indonesian prison

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Incessant rain pours misery on tricity

Showers spell chaos on Zirakpur, Dera Bassi roads

Sukhna level near danger mark

CRAWFED opposes steep hike in road tax

PU Syndicate nod to 2 simultaneous degrees

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

Arvind Kejriwal: Threefold rise in Delhi govt school students clearing competitive exams

At 126 mm, Delhi sees highest single-day July rain in 20 years

Regional rapid transit system depot gets solar power plant

Indo-Pak lovers walk out of jail, live in same Noida home after court order

Man stabbed to death in Delhi, two arrested

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Rain spells chaos on city roads

Trikoni Park in need of gardener to tackle monsoon wilderness

Youth killed over old enmity

Biker killed in road mishap

Sewadar beaten to death in Hoshiarpur

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

No relief from waterlogging in Ludhiana, harrowing time for commuters

Similar weather conditions to continue for a few days in Ludhiana

Buddha Nullah bank portion erodes, fencing portions fall

3 injured as speeding SUV hits two vehicles in Ludhiana

Triple murder: Suspect fears boycott of spouse by society

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Minister launches anti-drug drive

Federation appeals to PM not to rush power amendment Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib LIP chief held for forgery, fraud