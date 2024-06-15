 What is India VIX or Volatility Index : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Features
  • What is India VIX or Volatility Index

What is India VIX or Volatility Index

What is India VIX or Volatility Index

If you are a relatively new investor and entered the market probably in March or April this year, you might have come across the term ‘India VIX’ almost every other day, especially since the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.



Vijay C Roy

If you are a relatively new investor and entered the market probably in March or April this year, you might have come across the term ‘India VIX’ almost every other day, especially since the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The index has been on an uptrend ever since the elections got underway.

India VIX is short for India Volatility Index, which indicates the volatility and fluctuations in the market.

India VIX measures how much volatility investors expect in the stock market (Nifty 50 Index) over the next 30 days. The concept of VIX originated in the United States. The Chicago Board of Options Exchange introduced it in 1993; it was initially based on the S&P 100 Index options. In 2003, they updated it to reflect the S&P 500 Index options. The National Stock Exchange adapted this methodology to suit the Indian market, launching the India VIX in 2008.

India VIX and Nifty

India VIX indicates if the market is expecting the Nifty 50 index to be volatile or not. So, when the Nifty is expected to be volatile — meaning that it can increase or decrease rapidly — VIX tends to rise and when it is expected to be stagnant or stable, VIX will be low. In a way, India VIX is directly proportional to the rapid movements in Nifty and inversely proportional to its stability.

High and low indicators

According to Prashant Rao, director and head, Equity Capital Markets, Anand Rathi Investment Banking, it is when the index is in the range of 15-20 that the markets are usually stable. But, in exceptional cases like the announcement of the lockdown in March 2020, the index went up to 70. It was in the range of 20-30 several times during the recent elections. It went to a low range of 8-11 when the markets were stagnant for a long period of time.

When the VIX is down

VIX going down is not a sign of good or bad, it means that the market will be stable. It can be good for traders who sell options and who want the market to be stable so that they can benefit from the options expiring. Conversely, it may not be beneficial for traders who buy options or in general buy or sell stocks in the Nifty 50 index when the VIX is down.

Guide for retail investor

Retail investors can use the VIX to judge the volatility in the market. Volatility index can be used as a leading indicator of the Nifty index to make investment decisions, but only after considering other metrics like fundamental growth, valuations, quality of management, etc, in a company.

Range in current fiscal

Since the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Indian stock markets have been topsy-turvy. “In the current calendar year, VIX was between the range of 13-15, but since May, when elections were ongoing, the index started rising and went up to as high as 26.5 in the run-up to the results. VIX has come down to the range of 15-20 in the last few days and how it will move in the near future depends on multiple factors like the final budget, new policies and focus of the government in different sectors,” says Rao.

Calculating the index

Calculation of India VIX is not the same as a price index like the Nifty. “While a price index is determined based on the price movements of individual stocks, the Volatility index is calculated as an annualised percentage, using the order book of the underlying index options. It uses the best bid-ask quotes from near-month and next-month Nifty options contracts (traded in the NSE’s Futures & Options segment). While calculating the India VIX, time to expiry, interest rate, forward index level and bid-ask are taken into account,” says Rao.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab hikes electricity rates; 10 to 12 paise per unit increase for domestic users, 15 paise per unit for industry

2
Trending

US President Joe Biden’s faux pas at G7 Summit in Italy; ‘wanders off’ only to be pulled back by Italian PM Meloni

3
Delhi

Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction against Arundhati Roy under UAPA: Officials

4
Punjab

Punjab man who died in Kuwait fire was sole breadwinner of his family

5
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

6
India

Sheena Bora's bones 'missing', CBI admits in Mumbai court

7
Diaspora

Joe Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

8
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

9
Himachal

Polish woman raped in Himachal Pradesh's McLeodganj; accused arrested

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

Top News

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7

Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7

Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...

Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...

BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS


Cities

View All

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla holds meet with admn officials, charts out plan for better civic amenities

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandiagrh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

One in every three elderly persons has no income: HelpAge India report

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

High Court notice to police on Bibhav bail plea status

Sanjay Singh tells Delhi MPs: Talk to Centre, Haryana Govt

With eye on Assembly poll, political parties try to encash on water crisis, BJP leads the charge

Chandni Chowk fire takes toll on businesses, compensation sought

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Channi

The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 booked for illegal mining

Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp