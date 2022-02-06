Grooms Wanted

CL21099375
Suitable match for Ph.D Brahmin girl 5'-5", born in January 1988 at Chandigarh. Whatsapp only 94642-73743.

CL21100102  
Well educated Jat Sikh family seeking alliance for their daughter Dr (MBBS), 28 yrs, 5'-4", Australian citizen. Looking for Educated, Turban Kesadhari, Jat Sikh boy. Please contact via Email/ WhatsApp with recent pics and details at: sballu330@gmail.com 89687-00695.

CL21100774  
PQM for b'ful fair Punjabi Brahmin UK born Medico girl in her thirties/ 5'-5", belongs to family of well qualified professionals. UK settled. Email: sarino7.sk@gmail.com

CL21103358  
Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.

CL21104687  
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh  girl PR Canada, 5'-5½", 1985, Civil Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh,  M.Sc. Canada. Upper  caste no bar. 98144-89 715, (Vancouver) +1-778- 967-1792. E-mail: sssapal 55@gmail.com

CL21104862  
PQM willing to relocate match for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 Born, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches, currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21105206  
Suitable match for Brahmin issueless (Widow) girl, 1983/5'-1", Graduate. Upper caste no bar. Send biodata/Photo @ 99157-41107.

CL21105310  
Suitable vegetarian match for beautiful, fair, slim, Himachali Saraswat Brahmin girl, March 1996 born, 5', ME (IT), French Graduate. Family based Mohali. Send biodata with horoscope. Whatsapp/Call 83608-30674. rajiv_metchd@hotmail.com

CL21105316  
Cleanshaven Doctor, Engineer, equally qualified Canada settled handsome boy for Punjabi Saini 1987 born, 5'-2½", fair, slim, Canadian PR, Masters Computer Engineering Software Consultant. Highly paid. Issueless short marriage divorcee. mybeautifulindia5@gmail.com

CL21105323  
USA Green card holder, Doctor, MBBS, MD, divorced, issueless, SC Amritdhari girl, 35 yr, 5'-5", looking for Amritdhari boy from USA with professional education. +91-62809-62338.

CL21105358  
Suitable match for Jat Sikh 1993, 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC, settled in Mohali. WhatsApp/ Call 93521-33572.

CL21105460  
Pofessionally qualified groom from reputable university India/ Abroad for non-manglik Hindu Sood Langa (Gagal) girl, 8.7.1997, 5'-7½", Masters from UK, working permanent in HQ of British MNC (Apparel & Fashion company) UK. Ph. 94599-06666.

CL21105520  
Wanted never married US resident professional Jat Sikh match for  beautiful well settled US citizen IT professional girl 41/ 5 feet 7  inches. Email: sidhujk8@yahoo.com WhatsApp +12406764579.

CL21105531  
Match for Jat Sikh 5'-1½", June 1996, Post Graduate girl working as Asstt. Manager in Private Bank. Contact 98760-01260.

CL21105540  
Suitable well settled match for beautiful Singal girl, M.Sc. (Math) B.Ed., 03.08.1992, 7:15 p.m. Bhiwani, 5'-2", teacher at Panchkula. Family settled at Kalka. 88140-41719.

CL21105546  
Suitable match for Hindu Arora girl 17 Oct 1993 born, 5'.4", B.Tech (IT) serving in MNC Gurgoan. Whattaspp 94664-52728.

CL21105597  
Medico (MD/ DM)/ Non Medico (M.Tech, MBA) match for Khatri Punjabi girl, DM in Clinical Haemat,1984, 5'-2", working as consultant in pvt. Hospital, Delhi with package of Rs. 25 LPA. Parents retired Haryana Govt. officers (Class-1). Mob. 99884-98919.

CL21105628  
Match for Punjabi Brahmin girl fair 28/5'-4", 19.8.93, 1:06 p.m. living in Baroda (Gujrat). All education from (Punjab) CA Inter, M.Com., B.Ed., Diplome Early Childhood care seeking well settled decent family boy living in India/ abroa 28-30 age preferably Engineers. 94172-44625, 98883-55150.

CL21105635  
Seeking  professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/  84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Advance Sr. Software Engineer in  LA (USA), Decent package. 98034-00219.

CL21105639  
Well settled upper middle class match for Kalia (Bhardwaj) manglik smart homely girl 14.09.1994, 4:04 am, height 5'-4", M.Com., B.Ed., belongs to Una (HP), Birth Place SNP (Haryana), Contact after matching Kundli. Himachali/ Punjabi Brahman preferred near Chandigarh. Mobile: 98130-65544. Brokers excused.

CL21105657  
Suitable match for Rajput beautiful girl, 18.05.84, 2:50 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-3", B.Com, MA English, B.Ed. CTET. Mobile: 9779780802.

CL21105692  
Professionally qualified clean shaven boy of liberal progressive thinking for Jatsikh Australian born girl, intelligent, beautiful, fair, slim, 33 yrs, 5'-5", Accounting professional, well established family living in Aus for over 35 years. Prefer boy settled in Australia or willing to settle here. Email biodata & photos: nahar0615@gmail.com

CL21105731  
Very  beautiful and intelligent, M.Tech, 7.5 bands, Nov. 1989, 5'-3",One month innocent  divorcee. seeks highly educated match from abroad. Whatsapp/call: 9465445192.

CL21105759  
Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. Email: jitkiran3@gmail.com WhatsApp (only): +91-98768-40098.

CL21105887  
Match for Hindu Khatri divorced, Veg. PEC Engineer, 36 years, 5'-5", Canada PR, Data Analytics Manager in Toronoto Bank. Caste no bar. mailtina2018@gmail.com

CL21106106  
Suitable match from Canada/ USA for beautiful well-educated Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh girl, 1994, 5'-4", B.Sc. Medical (Physics), Certification Occupational Health & Safety from reputed university. Contact: 76588-39814. WhatsApp: +16474060991.

CL21106159  
Professional qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 5'-4", 1988, D.Pharmacy, working. Marriage bureau excuse. 8641000003.

CL21106176  
MD MS MCH DM match for Hindu Khatri MD Doctor girl (Obs & Gynae), July 1992 born, 5'-1", Punjab. Father Businessman. Status family. Contact: 98141-41193.

CL21106239  
5.8 / 93 Ramdasia sikh girl (Aesthetic Physician) BAMS / PG Hosp Adm PG / Clinical Cosmetology (Germany) PR Process. preferred Canadian boy, tall, handsome. 6284-247421, 7508008665. skashyap095@gmail.com

CL21106292  
Suitable match for girl born at 19th August 1990 in Delhi Height 5'-2", Qualification BA., B.Ed., MA in Psychology. At present working in Govt. School Chandigarh. Big businessman or highly paid serviceman from Tricity. Mob: 97809-17122, 94171-20653.

CL21106481  
PQM4 Mair Rajput 85, 5', MS, PR Canada, working. USA/Canada preferred. Currently visiting India. 9915949434. E-mail: mtrymny@gmail.com

CL21106548  
Australian PR, Ravidasia/ Weaver, 35, 5'-2", very young looking, educated, beautiful girl seeks an Australian PR/Citizen, well settled boy (divorcee considerable). Please send biodata on Whatsapp/Contact: +61451365868.

CL21106805  
Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa (Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.

CL21106874  
Match for Senior Army officer daughter MBA, HR, working in USA company, going to Canada for higher study, 90 born, 5'-4", fair complexion. Well educated and settled boy from Canada/USA preferred. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398. Canada: +1(437)249-6123, +1(343)889-1932.

CL21107271  
Match for beautiful, slim, fair Khatri, Chandigarh convent educated girl 1990 born, 5'-2", B.Tech. (CSE), working in IT Company. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp 94178-00787.

CL21107274  
Compatible match for beautiful Sikh Doctor, 31, 160, US citizen, MD, Fellow CC, working in USA. WhatsApp: +14434679933.

CL21107293  
Suitable match for Ramdasia beautiful fair complexion girl Nov 1985, 5'-5", well educated qualified B.Arch, M.Arch. working Architect. Father Mother Retired Gazetted Officer. Early Marriage . caste no bar. 78892-03070 , 80541-51593   

CL21107302  
Affluent well established Jat Sikh family seeking professionally qualified match in employment or business with strong family background for their daughter, 32 years & 5'-6", tall American Citizen Dentist. Please reply with details and pictures at kirpaapaar21@gmail.com

CL21107312  
Match for Chandigarh based Punjabi SC (Ad-Dharmi) girl 5'-3", Dec. 1992, B.Tech. (IT) from VIT, MBA (PU) Chandigarh, employed Panchkula. 94450-22320, 89685-88643.

CL21107313  
Jatt Sikh Khaira 5'-7", fair, slim girl, June 91, Chartered Accountant by profession from highly reputable family, looking for highly educated well settled groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp-98712-49222.

CL21107354  
Gursikh Arora Khatri beautiful, slim girl match for Diabetic March 85, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Nursing), Pvt. job. Contact: 94173-14342. Marriage bureau excuse.

CL21107356  
Suitable qualified match for Jatt (Punjabi) beautiful girl, 19 Oct. 1995, 5'-8", BDS, working in Parexel International (Chandigarh) as Pharmacovigilance Scientist. Preference NRI/PR. Send biodata/photo on whatsapp: 8559090828.

CL21107358  
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia Sikh girl, Convent educated, B.Tech. MBA, Jan. 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Father retired Officer, mother LIC Officer. Caste no bar. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

CL21107361  
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for convent educated M.Pharma, sober, beautiful girl, 13 Dec. 87, 5'-5", working in MNC, 10 LPA. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only. 98767-16867, 98727-07053.

CL21107372  
Alliance from professionally qualified and settled Punjabi boy for fair, beautiful Saini Punjabi girl, 31.10.1992, 07.25 PM, 5'-3", convent educated, MBA (H.R.) and B.Com. Settled at Jaipur. Send photo and biodata to whatsapp. 9414046288.

CL21107422  
SM4 beautiful Saini Sikh girl Aug. 89, 5'-6", MA, M.Ed., PGDCA. Seeks well-settled Sikh Saini boy, NRI also welcome. WhatsApp 95011-02418.

CL21107425  
SM4 Canadian PR Saini Sikh girl 91, 5'-7", M.Tech., graduate, Diploma Computer Science from Canada. Tricity/ Canada. Contact: 88474-55219.

CL21107445  
Match for Khatri girl, 5'-7", January 1993, MCA, Pvt. Job MNC, Chandigarh. Tricity preferred. Kundli must. 98886-52139.

CL21107455  
Well educated Canadian citizen or PR bridegroom wanted for a Canadian citizen Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 28/ 5'-6", Registered Nurse, BSN Canada. Send your inquiries at: jaswinder205@yahoo.ca

CL21107485  
1992 born Brahmin Manglik, 5'-8", Post Graduate, University topper, English Lecturer, very religious and traditional girl. Looking for a well educated and professional person from UK/ USA/ Canada/ Class 1 Officer from India. All others and MB please excuse. Cont: 90418-94378.

CL21107526  
Match for (Canadian PR) Saini Sikh girl born September 91, 5'-4", fair. Working in IT field family based at Mohali. 98552-41069.

CL21107528  
Match for (Canadian PR) Saini Sikh girl born September 91, 5'-4", fair, working in IT field, family based at Mohali. 98552-41069.

CL21107556  
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 98724-14454.

 

CL21107644 
Non Manglik professionally qualified match for 26 / 5’-3” Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl, M.S (IT), PR Canada. Only status families contact: 9814667890.

CL21107646  
Match for B.Sc/MBA 34/5’-5” PR Canada. Send biodata photo. Whatsapp: 9855707305.

CL21107735  
Professionally qualified, NCR working, match for beautiful Anshik Manglik Goel girl 28.11.1991, 07:40 am, Ambala, 5'1", B.Tech (ECE), N.I.T., Delhi. Working Gurugram. 21 Lac. Doctors' family. 89509-65571.

