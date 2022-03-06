Grooms Wanted

CL21111391

Seeking suitable professional match for Canadian PR Sikh girl, never married, 5'-3", 38 years old, working as a Software Developer, unable to concieve a child. Divorcee and widower with kids are also accepted. For further information please contact at (437)9702013 or Email at: sainisimmi06@gmail.com

Match for 90 born, 5'-5", beautiful Jat Sikh US citizen girl, MD USA, Residency USA, currently pursuing Fellowship. Well-versed in Indian, American cultures. Brother Engineer. Parents well educated and settled in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a Doctor in USA, from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amparsingh2021@gmail.com

Match from US or Canada for beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, 30 years, 5'-3", working as an Engineering Manager in Toronto. Caste no bar. preetsingh6547@gmail.com

PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born good young-looking 5'-3''. Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

Professionally qualified, handsome, suitable match from an educated, respectable family wanted for a beautiful, talented, homely, caring, well-cultured, fair, March 92 born, 5'-4", Canadian Citizen, Hindu Khatri girl. Bachelor of Applied Technology (Biotechnology) Degree from a reputed Ontario College. Working as quality Assurance professional in an MNC in Canada. Speaks fluent English, Hindi and Punjabi. well-educated, vegetarian, teetotaller, well-connected family. Preferably Email details at kamlasahdev@gmail.com, or call at India: 78145-15735, or Canada: 519-701-2609.

Smart, Arora Non-Manglik girl 1.12.93, 5'-6", M.Sc. (H), Biochemistry, pursuing Ph.D from PGI. Family from Punjab Distt. Fazilka. 84379-60016, 94179-34923.

Vancouver based highly qualified handsome match for Jat Sikh girl PR 28, 5'-8", extremely beautiful working Senior Level Federal Government Canada. Father Senior retired Officer. Email: gur56par@gmail.com

Professionally qualified tall, handsome, turban wearing boy needed for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl born 1993, 5'-4", settled and PR Canada, M.Sc Honours in Biochemistry (PU,CHD), post graduate in Biotechnology from Canada and currently employed in Canada. Only Canada PR/Citizen contact. Send biodata with pictures on Call/ WhatsApp : 98728-56557, 75892-19696.

Professional educated London based Khatri Punjabi 71 born, 5'-3" fair, issueless divorcee lady, financially independent. Good job. U.K. based preferred. 447572181137. vishwa7118@yahoo.co.uk

Well settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful Manglik girl, born March 1991/5', Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.

Suitable match for divorcee Rajput girl 1991, 5'-5", M.Tech. Computer Science, working in Noida MNC. Caste no bar. 94166-48765.

Suitable qualified, cleanshaven match for Sikh Rajput, colour fair, Manglik girl, 29 years, 5'-7", MBA, work permit Canada, PR shortly. Preferred businessman Chandigarh/Delhi/abroad. Contact/whatsapp biodata, photo: 9872178936.

Match for Khatri, non manglik, vegetarian, slim, fair, beautiful girl, 27-10-1992, 13:45 pm Yamuna Nagar, 5'-5", B.Tech pursuing MBA (Finance), placement done, from Chandigarh based Doctor's family. Tricity employed preferred. Match kundli send bio-data & photo. Marriage Bureau excuse. 98961-54977.

Only Hindu match for beautiful slim Hindu Kamboj girl Patiala born 15.6.88, 4.46 p.m., 5'-6", MA (English), B.Ed, upper caste no bar. Kundli must send profile on Kanika.royalpatiala@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 94180-79231, Patiala and Trycity preferable.

Compatible match for Saraswat Brahmin Non-Manglik girl, September 1981 born, 5'-3", very fair, beautiful, cultured, looks much younger, M.Sc. (IT), MBA, working, Never married. Father Retd. Senior Class-I Officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp only 88475-49155.

Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Sidhu Canadian Citizen 27, 5'-7", MD girl ready for residency. Contact with biodata. WhatsApp: 1-780-461-6282.

Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl age 26, 5’-6”, M.Sc., Nuclear Medicine (PGIMER). Preferred educated Canada PR boy from Tricity. Contact 98033-84333.

Suitable match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin girl, July 1991 born, 5'-1", Assistant Programm Officer, Chandigarh. Tricity working Teetotaller preferred. Whatsapp 98159-63089.

Seeking suitable match for Jatt Sikh US based professionally qualified girl, 5'-7"/ 89 born, completed M.Sc. Nursing, currently working as a RN in US Govt. based setting in California. Family well settled in US. Enquiries from US only. Please share pics and bio-data. Contact: kp682110@gmail.com , Ph: 51031-41280.

PQM for Sikh Ramdasia beautiful widow, 1983, 5'-5", having son 8 yrs, Graduate, Diploma PGDCA, NTT clear. Two brothers Gazetted officer. Father retd SDO. Caste no bar. Doaba preferred. Contact: 6280331453.

Canada/USA based PQM for Mumbai educated MBA, very pretty & fair, Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, working & settled in Vancouver, Apr. 87, 5’-5”, Em: ssm2312@gmail.com, Tel: 9987430170

Suitable match for MS Ophthalmology SC Doctor girl Sikh/Balmiki Dec. 1993/5', M.O. Specialist in Punjab Govt. Chandigarh. 94633-90238.

Match for beautiful smart girl, 27½ yrs., 5'-2", 25.7.94 time 11:20 a.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., working in Eicher Motor Gurugram. Tricity based boy working in Gurugram preferred. Ph. No. 98555-07414.

Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 89, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander (Commissioned officer), issueless divorcee short period. 9464797780.

Match for Aggarwal girl, slim, tall, fair, complexion, 35, MBA, Bio-Technology, USA Green Card holder, divorcee from Punjab. Professionally settled boy having Green Card US citizenship, near New Jersey preferred. 98554-36137. vinod7566@gmail.com

Suitable match for Ramdasia beautiful slim Sikh girl, 1993/ 5'-5", currently studying in London UK, done BBA, two years Fashion Designing from INIFD, Make Up course from Chandigarh. Belongs to high status business family. Elite class preferred. Caste no bar. NRI clean shaven. Preferred UK citizen boy. Canadian, USA, Australian can also be considered. Contact: 98030-23698.

Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, 28/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 97795-84366.

Manglik Match for beautiful, slim, Garg girl 1984/ 5'-4", M.Com, M.B.A. Whatsapp 98781-04033.

Looking for a professionally qualified match for NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas Company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jat relatives. Interested send biodata with photographs. E-mail: jitkiran3@gmail.com WhatsApp (Only): 98768-40098.

Saraswat Brahmin tricity based 11 July 1992, 4:50 am Chandigarh, 5'-3". MCA working in Govt Sector. Preferred Govt job, Saraswat Brahmin/ Khatri. Contact 78891-15213, 79860-66748.

Slim beautiful B.Tech, MBA, Working MNC Arora girl 5'-6'', 1996. High Status family. Tricity or NRI Preferred. 98142-00533.

Suitable only Medico match for SC Ad-dharmi beautiful girl, 10.11.1991 born Jalandhar, 5'-1", MD (Medicine) Sr. Resident in a reputed hospital Punjab. Father retd Class-I officer, mother Govt. teacher, younger sister BDS, brother in Canada on work permit. Contact: 9815841970.

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl, 23.10.1993, 03:45 am, 5'-3", MBA. Contact: 7087053317.

Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters' Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

Well settled match for Canadian Citizen Sikh Khatri Canadian Government employee, 1983 born, 5'-4", having a 9 year old girl child. Looking for boy with responsible outlook towards family values and life. Mobile: 9781992020.

Professionally qualified match preferably MD/ MDS Mair Rajput boy for 1998, 5'-3", beautiful BDS girl, from well off Mair Rajput family. Bureaus excuse. Respond with pictures & biodata. adresponse65@hotmail.com

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 98724-14454.

Saini Sikh beautiful girl,1979, 5’-4”,B.Sc. MA English, M.Ed, M.Phil,UGC, Regular Punjab govt. teacher. Father retd. Punjab govt. gazetted officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98159-92158.

Suitable NRI match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1990, 5'-6", B.Tech. Officer in Govt Bank. IELTS cleared. Now planing to move overseas soon. Preference for Sikh/ Gursikh boy settled in Canada/ Australia/ New Zealand. 94663-10045.

Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech, 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/ citizen, height above 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee. Send photo, biodata. 0061422250899, 0061401318736.

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 5'-5½", 1985 born, Civil Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh, M.Sc. Canada. Upper caste no bar. 98144-89715, (Vancouver) +1 306-880-7791. E-mail: shailza.s@gmail.com