Grooms Wanted

CL21111391
Seeking suitable professional match for Canadian PR Sikh girl, never  married, 5'-3", 38 years old, working as a Software Developer, unable to  concieve a child. Divorcee and widower with kids are also accepted. For  further information please contact at (437)9702013 or Email at:  sainisimmi06@gmail.com

CL21113445
Match for 90 born, 5'-5", beautiful Jat Sikh US citizen girl, MD USA,  Residency USA, currently pursuing Fellowship. Well-versed in Indian,  American cultures. Brother Engineer. Parents well educated and settled  in USA. Seeking a tall, handsome match, preferably a Doctor in USA, from  respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and  photograph at amparsingh2021@gmail.com

CL21114365
Match from US or Canada for beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, 30 years, 5'-3", working as an Engineering Manager in Toronto. Caste no bar. preetsingh6547@gmail.com

CL21114601
PQM willing to relocate for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born good young-looking 5'-3''. Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21115563
Jatt  Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in  Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada  PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp  94656-27895.

CL21116081
Professionally qualified, handsome, suitable match from an educated, respectable family wanted for a beautiful, talented, homely, caring, well-cultured, fair, March 92 born, 5'-4", Canadian Citizen, Hindu Khatri girl. Bachelor of Applied Technology (Biotechnology) Degree from a reputed Ontario College. Working as quality Assurance professional in an MNC in Canada. Speaks fluent English, Hindi and Punjabi. well-educated, vegetarian, teetotaller, well-connected family. Preferably Email details at kamlasahdev@gmail.com, or call at India: 78145-15735, or Canada: 519-701-2609.

CL21116083
Smart, Arora Non-Manglik girl 1.12.93, 5'-6", M.Sc. (H), Biochemistry, pursuing Ph.D from PGI. Family from Punjab Distt. Fazilka.  84379-60016, 94179-34923.

CL21116277
Vancouver based highly qualified handsome match for Jat Sikh girl PR 28, 5'-8", extremely beautiful working Senior Level Federal Government Canada. Father Senior retired Officer. Email: gur56par@gmail.com

CL21116329
Professionally qualified tall, handsome, turban wearing  boy needed for beautiful Ramdasia Sikh girl born 1993, 5'-4", settled and PR  Canada, M.Sc Honours in Biochemistry (PU,CHD), post graduate in Biotechnology  from Canada and currently employed in Canada. Only Canada PR/Citizen contact.  Send biodata with pictures on Call/ WhatsApp : 98728-56557, 75892-19696. 

CL21116355
Professional educated London based Khatri Punjabi 71 born, 5'-3" fair, issueless divorcee lady, financially independent. Good job. U.K. based preferred. 447572181137. vishwa7118@yahoo.co.uk

CL21116386
Well  settled match for Ad-Dharmi M.Com. beautiful Manglik girl, born March 1991/5',  Private job. Prefer in Tricity & H.P. Contact 99151-72352.

CL21116421
Suitable match for divorcee Rajput girl 1991, 5'-5", M.Tech. Computer Science, working in Noida MNC. Caste no bar. 94166-48765.

CL21116506
Suitable qualified, cleanshaven match for Sikh Rajput, colour fair, Manglik girl, 29 years, 5'-7", MBA, work permit Canada, PR shortly. Preferred businessman Chandigarh/Delhi/abroad. Contact/whatsapp biodata, photo: 9872178936.

CL21116510
Match  for Khatri, non manglik, vegetarian, slim, fair, beautiful girl,  27-10-1992, 13:45 pm Yamuna Nagar, 5'-5", B.Tech pursuing MBA (Finance),  placement done, from Chandigarh based Doctor's family. Tricity employed  preferred. Match kundli send bio-data & photo. Marriage Bureau  excuse. 98961-54977.

CL21116517
Only Hindu match for beautiful slim Hindu Kamboj girl Patiala born 15.6.88, 4.46 p.m., 5'-6", MA (English), B.Ed, upper caste no bar. Kundli must send profile on Kanika.royalpatiala@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 94180-79231, Patiala and Trycity preferable.

CL21116525
Compatible match for Saraswat Brahmin Non-Manglik girl, September 1981 born, 5'-3", very fair, beautiful, cultured, looks much younger, M.Sc. (IT), MBA, working, Never married. Father Retd. Senior Class-I Officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp only 88475-49155.

CL21116598
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Sidhu Canadian Citizen 27, 5'-7", MD girl ready for residency. Contact with biodata. WhatsApp: 1-780-461-6282.

CL21116622
Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput beautiful girl age 26, 5’-6”, M.Sc., Nuclear Medicine (PGIMER). Preferred educated Canada PR boy from Tricity. Contact 98033-84333.

CL21116671
Suitable match for Himachali Saraswat Brahmin girl, July 1991 born, 5'-1", Assistant Programm Officer, Chandigarh. Tricity working Teetotaller preferred. Whatsapp 98159-63089.

CL21116775
Seeking suitable match for Jatt Sikh US based professionally qualified girl, 5'-7"/ 89 born, completed M.Sc. Nursing, currently working as a RN in US Govt. based setting in California. Family well settled in US. Enquiries from US only. Please share pics and bio-data. Contact: kp682110@gmail.com , Ph: 51031-41280.

CL21116809
PQM for Sikh Ramdasia beautiful widow, 1983, 5'-5", having son 8 yrs, Graduate, Diploma PGDCA, NTT clear. Two brothers Gazetted officer. Father retd SDO. Caste no bar. Doaba preferred. Contact: 6280331453.

CL21116891
Canada/USA  based PQM for Mumbai educated MBA, very pretty & fair, Canada PR Jat Sikh girl,  working & settled in Vancouver, Apr. 87, 5’-5”, Em: ssm2312@gmail.com,  Tel: 9987430170

CL21116894
Suitable match for MS Ophthalmology SC Doctor girl Sikh/Balmiki Dec. 1993/5', M.O. Specialist in Punjab Govt. Chandigarh. 94633-90238.

CL21116941
Match for beautiful smart girl, 27½ yrs., 5'-2", 25.7.94 time 11:20 a.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech., working in Eicher Motor Gurugram. Tricity based boy working in Gurugram preferred. Ph. No. 98555-07414.

CL21116993
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 89, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander (Commissioned officer), issueless divorcee short period. 9464797780.

CL21117049
Match for Aggarwal girl, slim, tall, fair, complexion, 35, MBA,  Bio-Technology, USA Green Card holder, divorcee from Punjab.  Professionally settled boy having Green Card US citizenship, near New  Jersey preferred. 98554-36137. vinod7566@gmail.com

CL21117478
Suitable match for Ramdasia beautiful slim Sikh girl, 1993/ 5'-5", currently studying in London UK, done BBA, two years Fashion Designing from INIFD, Make Up course from Chandigarh. Belongs to high status business family. Elite class preferred. Caste no bar. NRI clean shaven. Preferred UK citizen boy. Canadian, USA, Australian can also be considered. Contact: 98030-23698.

CL21117489
Professionally qualified match for Khatri Sikh girl, 28/5’-2”, B.Tech, working as Officer in nationalized bank. Contact: 97795-84366.

CL21117644
Manglik Match for beautiful, slim, Garg girl 1984/ 5'-4", M.Com, M.B.A. Whatsapp  98781-04033.

CL21117915
Looking for a professionally qualified match for NRI Lubana Sikh girl,1987 born, 5 feet-5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas Company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jat relatives. Interested send biodata with photographs. E-mail: jitkiran3@gmail.com WhatsApp (Only): 98768-40098.

CL21118102
Saraswat Brahmin tricity based 11 July 1992, 4:50 am Chandigarh, 5'-3". MCA working in Govt Sector. Preferred Govt job, Saraswat Brahmin/ Khatri. Contact 78891-15213, 79860-66748.

CL21118121
Slim beautiful B.Tech, MBA, Working MNC Arora girl 5'-6'', 1996. High Status family. Tricity or NRI Preferred. 98142-00533.

CL21118194
Suitable only Medico match for SC Ad-dharmi beautiful girl, 10.11.1991 born Jalandhar, 5'-1", MD (Medicine) Sr. Resident in a reputed hospital Punjab. Father retd Class-I officer, mother Govt. teacher, younger sister BDS, brother in Canada on work permit. Contact: 9815841970.

CL21118347
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin beautiful girl, 23.10.1993, 03:45 am, 5'-3", MBA. Contact: 7087053317.

CL21118377
Well-educated Jat Sikh family seeking well settled alliance for their Australian citizen daughter 39, 5'-5", fair, beautiful and never married. Highly educated with double Masters' Degrees, working as a Senior Manager in a MNC. Family well-settled in Australia from last two decades, working at reputable positions. Please email details with recent pics at ozsydney321@gmail.com

CL21118456
Well settled match for Canadian Citizen Sikh Khatri Canadian Government employee, 1983 born, 5'-4", having a 9 year old girl child. Looking for boy with responsible outlook towards family values and life. Mobile: 9781992020.

CL21118478
Professionally qualified match preferably MD/ MDS Mair Rajput boy for 1998, 5'-3", beautiful BDS girl, from well off Mair Rajput family. Bureaus excuse. Respond with pictures & biodata. adresponse65@hotmail.com

CL21118513
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 98724-14454.

CL21118552
Saini  Sikh beautiful girl,1979, 5’-4”,B.Sc. MA English, M.Ed, M.Phil,UGC,  Regular Punjab govt. teacher. Father retd. Punjab govt. gazetted  officer. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98159-92158.

CL21118720
Suitable NRI match for Ramdasia Sikh girl 1990, 5'-6", B.Tech. Officer in Govt Bank. IELTS cleared. Now planing to move overseas soon. Preference for Sikh/ Gursikh boy settled in Canada/ Australia/ New Zealand. 94663-10045.

CL21118753
Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech, 32,  divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/ citizen,  height above 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee. Send photo, biodata.  0061422250899, 0061401318736.

CL21118763
Professionally  qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 5'-5½", 1985 born, Civil  Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh, M.Sc. Canada. Upper caste no bar.  98144-89715, (Vancouver) +1 306-880-7791. E-mail: shailza.s@gmail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala