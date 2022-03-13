Grooms Wanted

CL21111751

Seeking suitable match for professionally qualified girl, 5'-7"/ 89 born. M.Sc. Nursing, working as a RN in California. Green Card holder. Family well settled in US. Please send pics and bio-data Kp682110@gmail.com

CL21114365

Match from US or Canada for beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, 30 years, 5'-3", working as an Engineering Manager in Toronto. Caste no bar. preetsingh6547@gmail.com

CL21115201

Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.

CL21115563

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

CL21115759

Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

CL21116517

Only Hindu match for beautiful slim Hindu Kamboj girl Patiala born 15.6.88, 4.46 p.m., 5'-6", MA (English), B.Ed, upper caste no bar. Kundli must send profile on Kanika.royalpatiala@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 94180-79231, Patiala and Trycity preferable.

CL21116891

Canada/USA based PQM for Mumbai educated MBA, very pretty & fair, Canada PR Jat Sikh girl, working & settled in Vancouver, Apr. 87, 5’-5”, Em: ssm2312@gmail.com, Tel: 9987430170

CL21118766

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 5'-5½", 1985 born, Civil Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh, M.Sc. Canada. Upper caste no bar. 98144-89715, (Vancouver) +1 306-880-7791. E-mail: shailza.s@gmail.com

CL21118897

Suitable match for Canada PR Valmiki girl, July 1992, 5'-1", fair, M.Sc. (Medical). Preferred work permit or PR boy in Canada/Doaba. 9872366464.

CL21118957

Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl B.Tech. 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/ citizen, height above 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee, send photo, biodata 0061422250899, 0061401318736.

CL21118982

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

CL21118991

Seeking Partner for New Zealand Citizen Hindu Brahmin cultured girl (visiting India April 2022 for short visit). Born Jan 1992, 5'-2". BE, ME (Elect). Prefer Software Engineers from professional institutes. Contact: 98994-42808. lavnee.sharma@gmail.com

CL21119014

Suitable match for slim, good looking Brahmin girl, 31 yrs, 5'-3", B.Tech. MBA now undergoing commercial Pilot training in USA. Earlier worked in US based MNC. Contact 94651-30303, 94173-30303.

CL21119090

Match for Jat Sikh girl, B.Tech. American Permanent Residence, Dec. 90, 5'-3½". E-mail: vmk6266@gmail.com

CL21119112

Seeking well educated settled handsome boy for Canadian PR Jat Sikh, beautiful, convent educated girl, 1994, 5'-7", H.R. Degree, working currently at British Columbia. Father retired senior officer. Contact/ WhatsApp: 82890-33458. Email: mehakss765@gmail.com

CL21119115

Govt. job/ NRI match for 90 born, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing, M.A. English, Nursing officer PGI, monthly salary 1 lakh, Civil services aspirant, IELTS score 8. Contact: 98767-41347.

CL21119117

SM4 beautiful Australia PR Rajput girl, 7 March 1993, 09:05 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-1". Seeks Australia Maid Rajput boy. Contact: 94174-32220. Marriage bureau excuse.

CL21119226

Professionally qualified/well established Hindu businessman for Punjabi Rajput beautiful girl, August 1987, 5'-3", practicing CA. Preferred Jalandhar/Ludhiana/Tricity Chd and Delhi NCR. Whatsapp: 8054677939, 8847550632.

CL21119259

Professionally Qualified match for Well Mannered, caring Jat Sikh girl from Mohali based family, 1990/5'-4", M.Tech., Working in Bank. Tricity preferred. Share biodata with Photograph. Upper Caste no bar. Whatsapp 95010-20268.

CL21119278

PQM for Saini Sikh MBBS, PCMS-I Doctor, 5'-5", 91 born, Family of Doctors. Alliance near Jalandhar preferred. Mobile: 9814121290.

CL21119291

America/ Canada settled Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m., Bathinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS (Dental) admission in America, having multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. 80545-00550.

CL21119311

SM for Thakur beautiful girl 6.10.1983, 10.20 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5'', MA, B.Ed, Businessman, Service, Manglik/ Non Manglik boy acceptable. Upper caste no bar. Mob. 8968896910, vijaydogra56@gmail.com

CL21119367

Suitable well qualified, settled, pure vegetarian match for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen beautiful girl, 34, 5'-3", MBA (Marketing), M.Sc. (I.B.). Well settled reputed family. Girl presently in India. Contact: 98721-14888. E-mail: harvardan1122@gmail.com

CL21119534

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for sober, beautiful, convent educated M.Pharma girl, 33, 5’-5”, working in MNC at Tricity, 10 LPA. Family well settled Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867, 98780-02053.

CL21119557

Highly qualified match USA/ Canada, for 39, Ph.D., never married, beautiful girl, 5'-6", PR Canada. Email: rrrsv4@gmail.com 90414-72503.

CL21119575

Preferred professionally qualified match for slim, fair, beautiful, Hindu Rajput girl 26/5'-4", B.Tech., working in MNC, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact 70823-14124.

CL21119616

Match for 27, 5'-9", B.Tech., Master Diploma, working in Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.

CL21119624

Match for Sikh Mair Rajput girl, March 1990, 5’-6”, ITI in Information technology, brother married. Mohali based status Industrialist family. Whatsapp: 93177-66589.

CL21119702

Suitable Canadian match for Canadian NRI Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) unmarried 5'-4", Sept. 92 born Dental Surgeon from India, Canada PR awaited. Now residing Canada. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 94174-64126.

CL21119804

Required Gazetted Officer/ Bank Manager/ MNC for 1988 born girl, Gazetted Officer with Central govt. 5'-2", Ramdasi Sikh. Caste no bar. 78141-56300.

CL21120158

DM/ MD match for a beautiful Saini Manglik girl 27, 5’-3” MD Respiratory Medicine, well-educated upper middle class family settled at Panchkula, Tricity match preferred. Mobile. 97799-07850.

CL21120412

Ramdasia Sikh (Weavers) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, Ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

CL21120522

Suitable, well educated, well settled match for Sikh Arora Khatri girl, 29+, 5'-7", beautiful, intelligent, sober, B.Com. (Hons) DU, M.Com. SRCC, DU, New Delhi, JRF, CPA from USA also work visa holder of USA, doing job in renowned US based company at Senior Position Gurgaon. 6280119436, 9815232393.

CL21120605

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

CL21120667

Slim beautiful Khatri Manglik girl 29.08.1985, 06:05 am, Ambala, 5'-4", MA (English), B.Ed. NRI Preferred. Upper caste welcome, Kundli must. 98130-52348, 99960-30207.

CL21120754

Alliance invited for Himachali girl (35 Y BE 5'-3'') Working Manager Software Company Chandigarh. Father retired Scientist. 75918-80860.

CL21120757

Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl MCA, M.Tech Computer Oct 1989, 5'-3", early marriage contact whatsapp 98554-41511. mandeepkaurgirn@yahoo.com excuse marriage bureau.

CL21120786

Match for Ramdasia Sikh (Amritdhari), beautiful, Working girl 30.06.92/ 5', M.Tech, Master in Mass Communication. Father Class-I Officer. In/Around Tricity, Chandigarh. Contact: 97794-52814.

CL21120795

Australian Citizen Jat Sikh girl, 1987, 5'-9"; seeking educated tall handsome boy willing to settle in Australia. rsbfin47@gmail.com 7087032525.

CL21120832

Match for Beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, Mar 1993, 5’-4”, convent educated, Engineering, Business Accounting , Manager with renowned brand in Vancouver. Upper middle class family based at Mohali, Canada PR in process. Contact +91 98774 39462

CL21120960

Compatible match for beautiful Sikh Doctor 31, 160, US Citizen, MD, Fellow CC working in USA. Contact +91 70096-05005, inderjeetg1953@gmail.com

CL21120990

Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5'-6", Engineer, 1992 born, working in IT, MNC company. Contact: 97805-33775.

CL21121097

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 84271-23150.

CL21121137

PQM match for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21121164

Match for Saini Sikh girl 1987/5'-3", Canadian PR, issueless divorced. 99156-46507 manbirsinghsaini@gmail.com

CL21121236

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and bio data on WhatsApp: 98712-49222.

CL21121246

CL21121334

Suitable match for Canadian citizen well-educated 33+ years, 5'-3", Jat Sikh beautiful girl. 99880-44881.

CL21121335

Canadian PR Hindu Arora girl born 1993, 5'-6", Post Graduate, Senior Business Analyst, earning $150k, own house. Wants Canadian Doctor, Lawyer, businessman match from Toronto only. 98550-39874.

CL21121353

Beautiful Hindu Khatri girl, 1990, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, working MNC, innocent, divorced with mutual consent, issueless. Only Canadian/ Australian citizen/ PR. 74042-19557, sigmanew@gmail.com

CL21121427

SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'5", Currently working in Germany. NRI boy working in Europe UK US Canada preferred. Contact and share profile on 6280474492.