Grooms Wanted

CL21111751
Seeking suitable match for professionally qualified girl, 5'-7"/ 89 born. M.Sc. Nursing, working as a RN in California. Green Card holder. Family well settled in US. Please send pics and bio-data Kp682110@gmail.com

CL21114365
Match from US or Canada for beautiful, Canadian citizen girl, 30 years, 5'-3", working as an Engineering Manager in Toronto. Caste no bar. preetsingh6547@gmail.com

CL21115201
Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.

CL21115563
Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

CL21115759
Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

CL21116517
Only Hindu match for beautiful slim Hindu Kamboj girl Patiala born 15.6.88, 4.46 p.m., 5'-6", MA (English), B.Ed, upper caste no bar. Kundli must send profile on Kanika.royalpatiala@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 94180-79231, Patiala and Trycity preferable.

CL21116891
Canada/USA  based PQM for Mumbai educated MBA, very pretty & fair, Canada PR Jat Sikh girl,  working & settled in Vancouver, Apr. 87, 5’-5”, Em: ssm2312@gmail.com,  Tel: 9987430170

CL21118766
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 5'-5½", 1985 born, Civil Engineer (M.Tech. PEC) Chandigarh, M.Sc. Canada. Upper caste no bar. 98144-89715, (Vancouver) +1 306-880-7791. E-mail: shailza.s@gmail.com

CL21118897
Suitable match for Canada PR Valmiki girl, July 1992, 5'-1", fair, M.Sc. (Medical). Preferred work permit or PR boy in Canada/Doaba. 9872366464.

CL21118957
Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl B.Tech. 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/ citizen, height above 5'-8", unmarried/ divorcee, send photo, biodata 0061422250899, 0061401318736.

CL21118982
US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

CL21118991
Seeking Partner for New Zealand Citizen Hindu Brahmin cultured girl (visiting India April 2022 for short visit). Born Jan 1992, 5'-2". BE, ME (Elect). Prefer Software Engineers from professional institutes. Contact: 98994-42808. lavnee.sharma@gmail.com

CL21119014
Suitable match for slim, good looking Brahmin girl, 31 yrs, 5'-3", B.Tech. MBA now undergoing commercial Pilot training in USA. Earlier worked in US based MNC. Contact 94651-30303, 94173-30303.

CL21119090
Match for Jat Sikh girl, B.Tech. American Permanent Residence, Dec. 90, 5'-3½". E-mail: vmk6266@gmail.com

CL21119112
Seeking well educated settled handsome boy for Canadian PR Jat Sikh, beautiful, convent educated girl, 1994, 5'-7", H.R. Degree, working currently at British Columbia. Father retired senior officer. Contact/ WhatsApp: 82890-33458. Email: mehakss765@gmail.com

CL21119115
Govt. job/ NRI match for 90 born, 5'-4", B.Sc. Nursing, M.A. English, Nursing officer PGI, monthly salary 1 lakh, Civil services aspirant, IELTS score 8. Contact: 98767-41347.

CL21119117
SM4 beautiful Australia PR Rajput girl, 7 March 1993, 09:05 p.m. Chandigarh, 5'-1". Seeks Australia Maid Rajput boy. Contact: 94174-32220. Marriage bureau excuse.

CL21119226
Professionally qualified/well established Hindu businessman for Punjabi Rajput beautiful girl, August 1987, 5'-3", practicing CA. Preferred Jalandhar/Ludhiana/Tricity Chd and Delhi NCR. Whatsapp: 8054677939, 8847550632.

CL21119259
Professionally Qualified match for Well Mannered, caring Jat Sikh girl from Mohali based family, 1990/5'-4", M.Tech., Working in Bank. Tricity preferred. Share biodata with Photograph. Upper Caste no bar. Whatsapp 95010-20268.

CL21119278
PQM for Saini Sikh MBBS, PCMS-I Doctor, 5'-5", 91 born, Family of Doctors. Alliance near Jalandhar preferred. Mobile: 9814121290.

CL21119291
America/ Canada settled Doctor/ Engineer/ CA/ qualified Businessman, M4 Aggarwal BDS, MHA girl, 11.11.1986, 8:40 p.m., Bathinda, 5'-3". Applied for DDS (Dental) admission in America, having multiple visa of America and Canada. Upper caste no bar. 80545-00550.

CL21119311
SM for Thakur beautiful girl 6.10.1983, 10.20 am, Chandigarh, 5'-5'', MA, B.Ed, Businessman, Service, Manglik/ Non Manglik boy acceptable. Upper caste no bar. Mob. 8968896910, vijaydogra56@gmail.com

CL21119367
Suitable well qualified, settled, pure vegetarian match for Jat Sikh Canadian citizen beautiful girl, 34, 5'-3", MBA (Marketing), M.Sc. (I.B.). Well settled reputed family. Girl presently in India. Contact: 98721-14888. E-mail: harvardan1122@gmail.com

CL21119534
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for sober, beautiful, convent educated M.Pharma girl, 33, 5’-5”, working in MNC at Tricity, 10 LPA. Family well settled Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98767-16867, 98780-02053.

CL21119557
Highly qualified match USA/ Canada, for 39, Ph.D., never married, beautiful girl, 5'-6", PR Canada. Email: rrrsv4@gmail.com 90414-72503.

CL21119575
Preferred professionally qualified match for slim, fair, beautiful, Hindu Rajput girl 26/5'-4", B.Tech., working in MNC, Chandigarh. Caste no bar. Contact 70823-14124.

CL21119616
Match for 27, 5'-9", B.Tech., Master Diploma, working in Canada, preferred Canada settled boy. 98720-27275.

CL21119624
Match for Sikh Mair Rajput girl, March 1990, 5’-6”, ITI in Information technology, brother married. Mohali based status Industrialist family. Whatsapp: 93177-66589.

CL21119702
Suitable Canadian match for Canadian NRI Hindu Ad-dharmi (SC) unmarried 5'-4", Sept. 92 born Dental Surgeon from India, Canada PR awaited. Now residing Canada. Caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. 94174-64126.

CL21119804
Required Gazetted Officer/ Bank Manager/ MNC for 1988 born girl, Gazetted Officer with Central govt. 5'-2", Ramdasi Sikh. Caste no bar. 78141-56300.

CL21120158
DM/ MD match for a beautiful Saini Manglik girl 27, 5’-3” MD Respiratory Medicine, well-educated upper middle class family settled at Panchkula, Tricity match preferred. Mobile. 97799-07850.

CL21120412
Ramdasia Sikh (Weavers) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, Ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

CL21120522
Suitable, well educated, well settled match for Sikh Arora Khatri girl, 29+, 5'-7", beautiful, intelligent, sober, B.Com. (Hons) DU, M.Com. SRCC, DU, New Delhi, JRF, CPA from USA also work visa holder of USA, doing job in renowned US based company at Senior Position Gurgaon. 6280119436, 9815232393.

CL21120605
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

CL21120667
Slim beautiful Khatri Manglik girl 29.08.1985, 06:05 am, Ambala, 5'-4", MA (English), B.Ed. NRI Preferred. Upper caste welcome, Kundli must. 98130-52348, 99960-30207.

CL21120754
Alliance invited for Himachali girl (35 Y BE 5'-3'') Working Manager Software Company Chandigarh. Father retired Scientist. 75918-80860.

CL21120757
Suitable match for Saini Sikh girl MCA, M.Tech Computer Oct 1989, 5'-3", early marriage contact whatsapp 98554-41511. mandeepkaurgirn@yahoo.com  excuse marriage bureau. 

CL21120786
Match for Ramdasia Sikh (Amritdhari), beautiful, Working girl 30.06.92/ 5', M.Tech, Master in Mass Communication. Father Class-I Officer. In/Around Tricity, Chandigarh. Contact: 97794-52814.

CL21120795
Australian Citizen Jat Sikh girl, 1987, 5'-9"; seeking educated tall handsome boy willing to settle in Australia. rsbfin47@gmail.com 7087032525.

CL21120832
Match for Beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, Mar 1993, 5’-4”, convent educated, Engineering, Business Accounting , Manager with  renowned brand in Vancouver. Upper middle class family based at Mohali, Canada PR in process. Contact +91 98774 39462

CL21120960
Compatible match for beautiful Sikh Doctor 31, 160, US Citizen, MD, Fellow CC working in USA. Contact +91 70096-05005, inderjeetg1953@gmail.com

CL21120990
Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5'-6", Engineer, 1992 born, working in IT, MNC company. Contact: 97805-33775.

CL21121097
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level. Only high class family may contact: 84271-23150.

CL21121137
PQM match for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21121164
Match for Saini Sikh girl 1987/5'-3", Canadian PR, issueless divorced. 99156-46507 manbirsinghsaini@gmail.com

CL21121236
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and bio data on WhatsApp: 98712-49222.

CL21121246
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and Bio data on WhatsApp-98712-49222.

CL21121334
Suitable match for Canadian citizen well-educated 33+ years, 5'-3", Jat Sikh beautiful girl. 99880-44881.

CL21121335
Canadian PR Hindu Arora girl born 1993, 5'-6", Post Graduate, Senior Business Analyst, earning $150k, own house. Wants Canadian Doctor, Lawyer, businessman match from Toronto only. 98550-39874.

CL21121353
Beautiful Hindu Khatri girl, 1990, 5'-3", B.Tech. CSE, working MNC, innocent, divorced with mutual consent, issueless. Only Canadian/ Australian citizen/ PR. 74042-19557, sigmanew@gmail.com

CL21121427
SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'5", Currently working in Germany. NRI boy working in Europe UK US Canada preferred. Contact and share profile on 6280474492.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

6
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

9
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

10
Himachal

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Don't Miss

View All
Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Top Stories

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia’s borders, but won’t join war

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services