Grooms Wanted

CL21112028

Jat Sikh Doctors family seeks PQM for daughter USA born DDM Dental Surgeon 32, 5'-7", smart, attractive in- practice well versed in both east west cultures. Please respond with biodata and pictures to Email ddm928637@gmail.com

CL21115563

Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

CL21121137

PQM match for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL21121236

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and bio data on WhatsApp: 98712-49222.

CL21121545

PQM for Hindu Rajput girl, 1992, 5'-2", BCA, MCA, private teacher. Father Govt. employee, brother in Canada. Preferred Canada settled boy. Contact WhatsApp +15149744529.

CL21121610

Seeking professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/ 84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Sr. Software Engineer in LA (USA), Decent package. 94648-36857.

CL21121697

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim, Ramdasia Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Caste no bar. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

CL21121699

Ireland/UK based boy for Hindu Arora intelligent, beautiful girl 16.08.93, 4:45 pm, Patiala, 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA from Dublin, job in Ireland. Handsome salary. Family based Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94633-00109.

CL21121727

Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl B.Tech., 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/citizen, height above 5'-8", unmarried/divorcee, send photo, biodata 0061422250899, 0061401318736.

CL21121771

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 29 Feb. 1996, 5'-3", B.Tech. IT, MS from Canada, in Canada on work permit. Parents Govt. employee. Preferred Canada PR/work permit. 94177-31133

CL21121773

England based Indian Punjabi Brahmin (Gautam) Pharmacist parent invites proposal for their two beautiful British Citizen vegetarian both Master Honors Pharmacist daughters 5'-4", May 1993 and 5'-5", 1998 respectively. Suitable Brahmin MBBS Doctors/ reputed Businessman/IT Professional with good family values. Send details with recent pics of boy in question to: vijaykumars760@gmail.com

CL21121787

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, Sept. 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech, MBA. Well educated upper middle class family. Father Doctor, Mother Engineer. Contact 75895-35644.

CL21121813

Suitable match for MASIH 44 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, beautiful, looking very young, unmarried girl. Send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph.: 0049-152-0470-3903.

CL21121986

Jatt Sikh beautiful European born girl, 5'-6", 1994, M.Pharmacy, currently working for Federal Government (Pharmacist), Belgium. Looking for tall well settled handsome match. Willing to settle in Europe. WhatsApp 00324-9692 9957, 98142-14334.

CL21122099

Suitable Canadian citizen/ PR match required for Canadian citizen, Mair Rajput, MBA, well settled. Short period issueless divorcee girl 9.11.86, 5'-2". WhatsApp 98146-51050.

CL21122160

Looking for professionally qualified match from Canada for Hindu Khatri girl 1986/5’-5”, Canadian PR, Convent educated/ MBA/ CIP/ CRM. Working in reputed Finance Company. WhatsApp: 79017-93466, Mobile 001-6047614080.

CL21122162

Suitable match for Nai Sikh girl DOB 15.01.1996/ 5'-5'', M.Sc (Chemistry), B.Ed, IELTS 6.5 band. Preferred boy settled abroad with PR. Mobile 94635-94949.

CL21122308

Looking for a professionally qualified suitable match from Canada and US only for a well educated Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991 born, 5ft 5 inc, working in Canada. Well educated Mohali based family. 98149-31431, martimonial161@gmail.com

CL21122334

Professionally qualified match for Canada PR, Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya beautiful girl 38 yrs 5’2”, MCA with distinction, working in reputed IT company of Canada as Tech Lead, handsome Package, issueless divorcee, educated family. Brother and sister in USA. issueless or unmarried and in Canada or USA preferred.upper caste welcome. please contact +91-9417199243.Email:- hari.singh2227086@gmail.com

CL21122449

Ramgarhia Punjabi vegetarian well settled Australian Citizen family seeks alliance for their daughter, 26 years, 5', Govt. job teacher. Groom should hail from educated background and based in Australia. Caste no bar. If interested Contact +61-431-392-515, 98150-33869.

CL21122517

Suitably qualified match for UK born, Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 33, 5'-3", M.Pharma. Pharmacist. Presently in India. Contact: 9814062573.

CL21122648

Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl from Chandigarh, 5'-5"/DOB 15.03.1995, B.Tech., Computer Science. working in Govt Sector in Chandigarh. Preference Tricity. Contact 84275-78304.

CL21122676

Wanted a MD/MS Arora/Khatri boy for beautiful, slim MS Ophthalmology girl 5'-3", 3.11.92, 7:38 am, Jind (Haryana) 94161-93314.

CL21122710

Kashyap Rajput girl, 1993, B.Tech, 5'-3", Jalandhar. Wants NRI boy preferably PR. 9914016991, 9855887007.

CL21122773

Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5’-3”, convent educated ICWA (Inter), belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. chandigarh9909@gmail.com

CL21122864

Highly Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-5", 29 years, MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California. Send biodata and pics at WatsApp: +9189687-52186 or singh456usa@gmail.com

CL21122866

Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa (Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.

CL21122950

SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", Currently working in Germany. NRI boy working in Europe UK US Canada preferred. Contact and share profile on 62804-74492.

CL21122990

Brahmin Kaushal Gotra girl 19.04.1992. 12:15 p.m. manglik. 5'-8”, Post-Graduate. Gold Medalist. Strict vegetarian. Very religious. Looking for a profession and educated match from UK or Class 1 Officer from India. MB please excuse. Ph: 88473-28834.

CL21123046

Jat Sikh family seek PQM for Nov. 1993 born daughter 5'-4", M.Com. Hons working in IT park Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 96460-61422.

CL21123095

Well settled Jatt Sikh family seeking a highly educated, charismatic, tall Jatt Sikh boy without cutting and pure vegetarian or Amritdhari preferably born and raised overseas for their daughter who is born and raised overseas 1995 born, enrolled Barrister, Solicitor and Chartered Accountant. Please send biodata and recent photographs to har95preet@yahoo.com or WhatsApp: 006421323297.

CL21123111

Australia PR 1985, 5'-3" Jatt Sikh B.Sc. Nursing Divorcee girl. Seeks educated boy in Australia. Mob: 84374-28456.

CL21123166

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in big company at Tricity very senior level, only high class family may contact: 84271-23150, 86993-72414.

CL21123169

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, smart, homely girl. Father retired Chief Manager Bank. Brother Canadian citizen. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/ Arora Sikh to respond. Clean-shaven also welcome. Send full biodata & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com

CL21123239

Handsome match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Issue less Divorcee girl July 1981, 5'-3", Mohali serving, Tricity preferred. Bureau excuse. 98964-52645.

CL21123274

Suitable cultured match for beautiful, educated, professionally qualified US Citizen unmarried girl 44 years/5'-7", tall, seeking alliance with qualified boy educated match only. Contact 98158-33412.

CL21123320

Ramgarhia Punjabi, Radhasoami Vegetarian, 1989 /5'-4", M.Sc. (Forensic Science). Govt. Job (Contract). Upper Caste Welcome. 97794-57663, 81466-06164.

CL21123332

NY based parents seek Sikh/Hindu match for US born & raised daughter, Nov. '81/5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely, MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/bio to rue081@gmail.com