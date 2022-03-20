Grooms Wanted

CL21112028
Jat Sikh Doctors family seeks PQM for daughter USA born DDM Dental Surgeon 32, 5'-7", smart, attractive in- practice well versed in both east west cultures. Please respond with biodata and pictures to Email ddm928637@gmail.com
CL21115563
Jatt Sikh Sidhu 5'-3", fair, July 90, vegetarian, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada PR/ Citizen educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker/ drinker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.
CL21121137
PQM match for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born, fair, smart, looks much younger, 5ft 3 inches currently visiting India. Contact- bestmatch1@yahoo.com
CL21121236
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and bio data on WhatsApp: 98712-49222.
CL21121545
PQM for Hindu Rajput girl, 1992, 5'-2", BCA, MCA, private teacher. Father Govt. employee, brother in Canada. Preferred Canada settled boy. Contact WhatsApp +15149744529.
CL21121610
Seeking professionally qualified match preferably from USA for beautiful 5'-7"/ 84 born Ghumiar Sikh girl working as Sr. Software Engineer in LA (USA), Decent package. 94648-36857.
CL21121697
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim, Ramdasia Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Caste no bar. Contact 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
CL21121699
Ireland/UK based boy for Hindu Arora intelligent, beautiful girl 16.08.93, 4:45 pm, Patiala, 5'-5", B.Tech., MBA from Dublin, job in Ireland. Handsome salary. Family based Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94633-00109.
CL21121727
Professionally qualified Brahmin teetotaller match for girl B.Tech., 32, divorcee, well settled in Australia, seeks only Australian PR/citizen, height above 5'-8", unmarried/divorcee, send photo, biodata 0061422250899, 0061401318736.
CL21121771
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 29 Feb. 1996, 5'-3", B.Tech. IT, MS from Canada, in Canada on work permit. Parents Govt. employee. Preferred Canada PR/work permit. 94177-31133
CL21121773
England based Indian Punjabi Brahmin (Gautam) Pharmacist parent invites proposal for their two beautiful British Citizen vegetarian both Master Honors Pharmacist daughters 5'-4", May 1993 and 5'-5", 1998 respectively. Suitable Brahmin MBBS Doctors/ reputed Businessman/IT Professional with good family values. Send details with recent pics of boy in question to: vijaykumars760@gmail.com
CL21121787
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, Sept. 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech, MBA. Well educated upper middle class family. Father Doctor, Mother Engineer. Contact 75895-35644.
CL21121813
Suitable match for MASIH 44 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, beautiful, looking very young, unmarried girl. Send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph.: 0049-152-0470-3903.
CL21121986
Jatt Sikh beautiful European born girl, 5'-6", 1994, M.Pharmacy, currently working for Federal Government (Pharmacist), Belgium. Looking for tall well settled handsome match. Willing to settle in Europe. WhatsApp 00324-9692 9957, 98142-14334.
CL21122099
Suitable Canadian citizen/ PR match required for Canadian citizen, Mair Rajput, MBA, well settled. Short period issueless divorcee girl 9.11.86, 5'-2". WhatsApp 98146-51050.
CL21122160
Looking for professionally qualified match from Canada for Hindu Khatri girl 1986/5’-5”, Canadian PR, Convent educated/ MBA/ CIP/ CRM. Working in reputed Finance Company. WhatsApp: 79017-93466, Mobile 001-6047614080.
CL21122162
Suitable match for Nai Sikh girl DOB 15.01.1996/ 5'-5'', M.Sc (Chemistry), B.Ed, IELTS 6.5 band. Preferred boy settled abroad with PR. Mobile 94635-94949.
CL21122308
Looking for a professionally qualified suitable match from Canada and US only for a well educated Ramdasia Sikh girl, 1991 born, 5ft 5 inc, working in Canada. Well educated Mohali based family. 98149-31431, martimonial161@gmail.com
CL21122334
Professionally qualified match for Canada PR, Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya beautiful girl 38 yrs 5’2”, MCA with distinction, working in reputed IT company of Canada as Tech Lead, handsome Package, issueless divorcee, educated family. Brother and sister in USA. issueless or unmarried and in Canada or USA preferred.upper caste welcome. please contact +91-9417199243.Email:- hari.singh2227086@gmail.com
CL21122449
Ramgarhia Punjabi vegetarian well settled Australian Citizen family seeks alliance for their daughter, 26 years, 5', Govt. job teacher. Groom should hail from educated background and based in Australia. Caste no bar. If interested Contact +61-431-392-515, 98150-33869.
CL21122517
Suitably qualified match for UK born, Ramgarhia Sikh girl, 33, 5'-3", M.Pharma. Pharmacist. Presently in India. Contact: 9814062573.
CL21122648
Suitable match for Sikh Kashyap Rajput (Mehra) fair girl from Chandigarh, 5'-5"/DOB 15.03.1995, B.Tech., Computer Science. working in Govt Sector in Chandigarh. Preference Tricity. Contact 84275-78304.
CL21122676
Wanted a MD/MS Arora/Khatri boy for beautiful, slim MS Ophthalmology girl 5'-3", 3.11.92, 7:38 am, Jind (Haryana) 94161-93314.
CL21122710
Kashyap Rajput girl, 1993, B.Tech, 5'-3", Jalandhar. Wants NRI boy preferably PR. 9914016991, 9855887007.
CL21122773
Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5’-3”, convent educated ICWA (Inter), belongs to business family. Working with Government Sector Bank in Chandigarh. chandigarh9909@gmail.com
CL21122864
Highly Qualified match in USA for Jatt Sikh girl 5'-5", 29 years, MS from USA, working as IT Professional in California. Send biodata and pics at WatsApp: +9189687-52186 or singh456usa@gmail.com
CL21122866
Suitable match for USA going (work visa), beautiful girl, 30.07.1991, 6:30 pm, Mansa (Pb), 5'-4", wheatish, B.Tech, working in reputed MNC, residence Delhi. 83838-01791.
CL21122950
SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", Currently working in Germany. NRI boy working in Europe UK US Canada preferred. Contact and share profile on 62804-74492.
CL21122990
Brahmin Kaushal Gotra girl 19.04.1992. 12:15 p.m. manglik. 5'-8”, Post-Graduate. Gold Medalist. Strict vegetarian. Very religious. Looking for a profession and educated match from UK or Class 1 Officer from India. MB please excuse. Ph: 88473-28834.
CL21123046
Jat Sikh family seek PQM for Nov. 1993 born daughter 5'-4", M.Com. Hons working in IT park Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 96460-61422.
CL21123095
Well settled Jatt Sikh family seeking a highly educated, charismatic, tall Jatt Sikh boy without cutting and pure vegetarian or Amritdhari preferably born and raised overseas for their daughter who is born and raised overseas 1995 born, enrolled Barrister, Solicitor and Chartered Accountant. Please send biodata and recent photographs to har95preet@yahoo.com or WhatsApp: 006421323297.
CL21123111
Australia PR 1985, 5'-3" Jatt Sikh B.Sc. Nursing Divorcee girl. Seeks educated boy in Australia. Mob: 84374-28456.
CL21123166
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in big company at Tricity very senior level, only high class family may contact: 84271-23150, 86993-72414.
CL21123169
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, smart, homely girl. Father retired Chief Manager Bank. Brother Canadian citizen. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/ Arora Sikh to respond. Clean-shaven also welcome. Send full biodata & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com
CL21123239
Handsome match for beautiful Saraswat Brahmin Issue less Divorcee girl July 1981, 5'-3", Mohali serving, Tricity preferred. Bureau excuse. 98964-52645.
CL21123274
Suitable cultured match for beautiful, educated, professionally qualified US Citizen unmarried girl 44 years/5'-7", tall, seeking alliance with qualified boy educated match only. Contact 98158-33412.
CL21123320
Ramgarhia Punjabi, Radhasoami Vegetarian, 1989 /5'-4", M.Sc. (Forensic Science). Govt. Job (Contract). Upper Caste Welcome. 97794-57663, 81466-06164.
CL21123332
NY based parents seek Sikh/Hindu match for US born & raised daughter, Nov. '81/5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely, MBA, Director Marketing. Send photo/bio to rue081@gmail.com
