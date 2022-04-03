Grooms Wanted

CL21121787
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, Sept. 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech, MBA. Well educated upper middle class family. Father Doctor, Mother Engineer. Contact 75895-35644.
CL21123472
Suitable match for Masih 44 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, beautiful, looking very young, never married girl send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph.: 0049-152-0470-3903.
CL21123638
Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com
CL21124973
Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 29, tall, beautiful, Resident Physician in New York. Family is well settled in America. Groom must be U.S. citizen, Jat Sikh, and professional - Masters or Doctorate. Email biodata and photo to rishtasikh@gmail.com
CL21126559
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC Officer, caste no bar. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
CL21126647
Alliance invited from Brahmin Canadian PR girl, 27 years, 165 cms, working in Apotex Pharmaceuticals (Toronto). Work permit/PR invited. 9417263767, 9465221215.
CL21126695
Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, 5’-0”, 29.10.1991, M.Sc.; seeking professionally qualified well settled match from reputed Jat Sikh family. 98155-02425
CL21126741
Suitable (preferably clean-shaven) match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Jan 1989 born, 5'-4", MCA, B.Ed. CBSE school teacher. Preferred Jalandhar. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9915005607. E-mail: rajinder.06.64.kaur@gmail.com
CL21126781
Well educated match for Ad-Dhrmi girl, 5'-2", MBA, 1989 born,emigrated to Canada. Parents in USA, vegetarian, non-smoker and Non-drinker preferred. Doaba & Mohali area preferred. Contact no-92161-43383.
CL21126794
Wanted Australia PR boy for Dhiman girl, 1992, 5'-4", M.Ed., MA Psychology. Brother Australia citizen. Upper caste no bar. 9988927172.
CL21126838
High status Jat Sikh family seeks match from well established handsome gainfully employed/ running own business in Canada for their beautiful Canadian Citizen daughter, 1984, 5'-3", BCA India, PG in IT and Business Management from Canada, working in IT in Govt. concern. Issueless inncently divorced, marriage lasted for few months. Apply strictly with biodata latest pics WhatsApp: +91 98782-45504.
CL21126841
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Doctor girl MDS (Endodontics), 88 born, 5'-7" from well educated family. Preference to Doctor, Civil Services, Engg. and well established businessman from India or Abroad. Contact/ WhatsApp: 98155-96048.
CL21126927
Professionally qualified turbaned teetotaller match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1991, 5'-5", Govt. Assistant Professor @ Ludhiana. Ph. 98721-47452.
CL21126936
Match for fair complexion Goel girl 5'-2", B.Tech. (CSE) 25.5.1993, 9:08 pm, (Ludhiana), 19:00 LPA. Panchkula based family. Currently working in Hyderabad. 83600-71184.
CL21127074
Alliance invited for '90 born, 5-6” Jatt Sikh girl, M.Sc Nursing, Govt job, Canada PR, Mohali based family. Equally qualified Mohali/Chandigarh match preferred. 9872983158.
CL21127082
Match required for B.Tech.(CS.E), 5'-6", Oct. 24, 1990, 11:14 am, Ludhiana. Girl passed out from GNDU Amritsar Campus in 2012, worked in TCS, Mumbai from 2012 -2022 and now working in MNC, Mumbai, Pkg.plus 20 LPA. Contact/ WhatsApp 07508989522
CL21127105
Manglik Sharma girl Search Engine Optimization Executive, 14 Aug 1992, 1:20 pm, 5', M.Tech.. Preferred vegetarian, Tricity. 99153-43025.
CL21127119
Seeking well settled Jat Sikh match for issueless legally divorced girl, 1984, 5-4”, M.Sc B.Ed, Mohali settled family. Call / Whatsapp: 9646213366
CL21127129
Jat Sikh Engineer/Scientist/Doctor/student groom employed/studying in USA for 26/5'-7", Ph.D. Computer Science final year student in USA. +91-9463579631, matri0166@gmail.com
CL21127153
Match for Hindu Rajput (Rana) girl 30/5'-9", M.Sc. in International Accounting & Finance from University of Liverpool, UK) holding Canadian PR. Working Finance Manager Montreal. Only Hindu Rajput well educated boy in Canada. Mob: 89734-00040/98725-38255.
CL21127286
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin girl 9.12.1991, 5'-2", Paralegal well settled in Canada, seeks well educated and decent PR Canadian boy. Send photo biodata at: +09198557-57157 (GTA only).
CL21127384
Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh girl, 5'-2", B.Tech (EEE), 23.12.1993, Father mother retired Govt. employee. 7837104295.
CL21127425
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, 21 LPA. 98722-16955.
CL21127426
Professionally qualified well settled match preferably Advocate in tricity Chandigarh for convent educated, Law Graduate, beautiful, smart girl, 5'-4", Nov. 1997. Mother Jat Sikh Father Hindu Khatri, retired Punjab Govt. Officer. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp biodata with pictures 98141-72803.
CL21127434
Match for smart, professionally qualified Khatri girl 1990, 5'-2", Master Analytics Australia, Delhi based. Open to relocating abroad. WhatsApp only 87005-88907 till 4 pm.
CL21127615
Required a suitable match for the Jat Sikh girl (Lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5'-5"), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-9888110444.
CL21127617
Well qualified match from high status Jat Sikh family for pretty, affable, highly qualified, vegetarian Jat Sikh girl, 34 yrs, 5'-3", Canadian citizen belongs to well connected, reputed, high status family of Punjab. Contact with pictures and biodata. Whatsapp: 9872114888.
CL21127623
Suitable match for Hindu Rajput beautiful Jalandhar based girl, 1991 born, 5', Assistant Professor (Regular), Ph.D. Upper caste welcome. Send full biodata. 8427933944. E-mail: jaishriram374959@gmail.com
CL21127699
Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl, 1987 born, 5 feet 5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas Company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-647-482-3139.
CL22000037
PQM for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born young-looking 5'-3". Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com
CL22000171
Beautiful, fair, slim Khatri Manglik M.Com. girl 5'-2"/1994, 7:04 pm, Jalandhar. Preferred Businessman. 99880-03251.
CL22000335
Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for sober, beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec 87, 5'-5", working in MNC at Tricity, 10 LPA. Family well settled Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98727-07053.
CL22000453
Match for Ramgharia Sikh fair girl, 5'-6", 1996, BA, LLB, Ielts 7.5. Family settled Mohali. Send biodata on Whatsapp: 98766-94142, 98554-23388.
CL22000463
Hindu Saini girl 1991, 5'-6" MBBS MD Anaesthesia, willing to move to Canada seeks Doctor from Canada/ U.K. or Doctor willing to move to Canada. Mobile 79737-07632.
CL22000517
Wanted Australian Doctor boy for Saini Sikh, P/R Australian Doctor girl, 5'-3", 1989 borned, working as Doctor in Melbourne. Upper castes considerable. Bureau please excuse. Contact: 9815627242, 9878917025.
CL22000624
Suitable qualified match for Brahmin beautiful, Australia TR girl, 15 June 1992, 4.25 am, Jalandhar, 5'-4", M.Com, MPA and MBA from Australia. Only contact Hindu Australian Permanent and citizen. Call whatsapp. +91-7717504195.
CL22000664
Well established UK based Kamboj Sikh family seeking Doctor/Engineer match for their beautiful daughter, Manager IT sector, Nov. 93, 5'-4½". Please contact: 6284139821.
CL22000983
Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 89, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander (Commissioned officer), issueless divorcee short period. Seeks Defense/Merchant Navy, Doaba based. 9464797780.
CL22001144
Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp-98712-49222.
CL22001145
Rajput girl 31.07.1992, 11:12 pm, Hoshiarpur, 5'-2", B.A. and Computer course. Upper caste welcome. Contact 94653-84460.
CL22001246
Gursikh Non-trimmer, teetotaller well settled qualified (Doctor, IAS, CA, MNC) match around Chandigarh for MD Senior Resident Doctor tall, fair, 27/5'-7" Arora girl. Whatsapp biodata, photo. 79862-47206.
CL22001279
Required Doctor/ Engineer/ NRI unmarried/ divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 94178-59277, 94176-58577.
CL22001305
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level, only high class family may contact: 98783-74300.
CL22001420
SM for Canada Randhawa Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-4", Feb. 97, B.Com, PR applied, working Amazon Brampton. Father retired Army officer. 9646535319.
CL22001432
Valmik/Majhabi girl, 1993 born, 5'-4", Dentist. Seeks Canada PR/work permit boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 9041918642.
CL22001465
Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR holder Khatri beautiful girl, 26.10.1990, 11.56 p.m., Jalandhar, 5'-3", M.Sc. Maths, insurance broker in Canada, divorcee (few months). Contact: 97810-84480, 99152-10389.
CL22001537
Professional Jat Sikh match for beautiful girl, working Software Developer USA GC initiated Nov. 1985, 5'-3", Please share bio-data with pictures pqm1911@gmail.com , 76278-48684.
CL22001546
Suitable match for a beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl Asstt. Professor 30 May 1987, 1:15 pm, 5'-3", Solan. 078328-67141.
CL22001548
Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin girl 20.01.1987, 12:59 pm, Ludhiana, 5’-2”, PhD. Asstt Prof reputed University. Tricity only. 98554-84346, Email: dkaplash@gmail.com
CL22001656
Seeking tall, smart, professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 38/5'-6", smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata and pictures to gurlalpreet@yahoo.in
CL22001705
Suitable match for Manglik, Rajput girl, 5'-7", 24.01.1992, 8:15 a.m., Ropar, Govt. job, seeks qualified tricity boy. 62830-94501.
CL22001769
Match for CA Hindu (NP) Nai Manglik girl 27/5'-6". Executive in PSU at Mumbai. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer, Mother lecturer. Contact: 94654-44796, 98773-53053.
