Grooms Wanted

CL21121787

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, Sept. 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech, MBA. Well educated upper middle class family. Father Doctor, Mother Engineer. Contact 75895-35644.

CL21123472

Suitable match for Masih 44 y, 5'-3", M.A. Teacher, beautiful, looking very young, never married girl send your all details by Email:- singh.ludwigsburg72@gmail.com Ph.: 0049-152-0470-3903.

CL21123638

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

CL21124973

Seeking match for USA born, Jat Sikh, 29, tall, beautiful, Resident Physician in New York. Family is well settled in America. Groom must be U.S. citizen, Jat Sikh, and professional - Masters or Doctorate. Email biodata and photo to rishtasikh@gmail.com

CL21126559

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5'-3", HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC Officer, caste no bar. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

CL21126647

Alliance invited from Brahmin Canadian PR girl, 27 years, 165 cms, working in Apotex Pharmaceuticals (Toronto). Work permit/PR invited. 9417263767, 9465221215.

CL21126695

Suitable match for beautiful Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl, 5’-0”, 29.10.1991, M.Sc.; seeking professionally qualified well settled match from reputed Jat Sikh family. 98155-02425

CL21126741

Suitable (preferably clean-shaven) match for Ramgarhia Sikh beautiful girl, Jan 1989 born, 5'-4", MCA, B.Ed. CBSE school teacher. Preferred Jalandhar. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9915005607. E-mail: rajinder.06.64.kaur@gmail.com

CL21126781

Well educated match for Ad-Dhrmi girl, 5'-2", MBA, 1989 born,emigrated to Canada. Parents in USA, vegetarian, non-smoker and Non-drinker preferred. Doaba & Mohali area preferred. Contact no-92161-43383.

CL21126794

Wanted Australia PR boy for Dhiman girl, 1992, 5'-4", M.Ed., MA Psychology. Brother Australia citizen. Upper caste no bar. 9988927172.

CL21126838

High status Jat Sikh family seeks match from well established handsome gainfully employed/ running own business in Canada for their beautiful Canadian Citizen daughter, 1984, 5'-3", BCA India, PG in IT and Business Management from Canada, working in IT in Govt. concern. Issueless inncently divorced, marriage lasted for few months. Apply strictly with biodata latest pics WhatsApp: +91 98782-45504.

CL21126841

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Doctor girl MDS (Endodontics), 88 born, 5'-7" from well educated family. Preference to Doctor, Civil Services, Engg. and well established businessman from India or Abroad. Contact/ WhatsApp: 98155-96048.

CL21126927

Professionally qualified turbaned teetotaller match for Ramgarhia Sikh girl 1991, 5'-5", Govt. Assistant Professor @ Ludhiana. Ph. 98721-47452.

CL21126936

Match for fair complexion Goel girl 5'-2", B.Tech. (CSE) 25.5.1993, 9:08 pm, (Ludhiana), 19:00 LPA. Panchkula based family. Currently working in Hyderabad. 83600-71184.

CL21127074

Alliance invited for '90 born, 5-6” Jatt Sikh girl, M.Sc Nursing, Govt job, Canada PR, Mohali based family. Equally qualified Mohali/Chandigarh match preferred. 9872983158.

CL21127082

Match required for B.Tech.(CS.E), 5'-6", Oct. 24, 1990, 11:14 am, Ludhiana. Girl passed out from GNDU Amritsar Campus in 2012, worked in TCS, Mumbai from 2012 -2022 and now working in MNC, Mumbai, Pkg.plus 20 LPA. Contact/ WhatsApp 07508989522

CL21127105

Manglik Sharma girl Search Engine Optimization Executive, 14 Aug 1992, 1:20 pm, 5', M.Tech.. Preferred vegetarian, Tricity. 99153-43025.

CL21127119

Seeking well settled Jat Sikh match for issueless legally divorced girl, 1984, 5-4”, M.Sc B.Ed, Mohali settled family. Call / Whatsapp: 9646213366

CL21127129

Jat Sikh Engineer/Scientist/Doctor/student groom employed/studying in USA for 26/5'-7", Ph.D. Computer Science final year student in USA. +91-9463579631, matri0166@gmail.com

CL21127153

Match for Hindu Rajput (Rana) girl 30/5'-9", M.Sc. in International Accounting & Finance from University of Liverpool, UK) holding Canadian PR. Working Finance Manager Montreal. Only Hindu Rajput well educated boy in Canada. Mob: 89734-00040/98725-38255.

CL21127286

Professionally qualified match for Brahmin girl 9.12.1991, 5'-2", Paralegal well settled in Canada, seeks well educated and decent PR Canadian boy. Send photo biodata at: +09198557-57157 (GTA only).

CL21127384

Suitable match for Mazbi Sikh girl, 5'-2", B.Tech (EEE), 23.12.1993, Father mother retired Govt. employee. 7837104295.

CL21127425

Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:15 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Banglore, 21 LPA. 98722-16955.

CL21127426

Professionally qualified well settled match preferably Advocate in tricity Chandigarh for convent educated, Law Graduate, beautiful, smart girl, 5'-4", Nov. 1997. Mother Jat Sikh Father Hindu Khatri, retired Punjab Govt. Officer. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp biodata with pictures 98141-72803.

CL21127434

Match for smart, professionally qualified Khatri girl 1990, 5'-2", Master Analytics Australia, Delhi based. Open to relocating abroad. WhatsApp only 87005-88907 till 4 pm.

CL21127615

Required a suitable match for the Jat Sikh girl (Lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5'-5"), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-9888110444.

CL21127617

Well qualified match from high status Jat Sikh family for pretty, affable, highly qualified, vegetarian Jat Sikh girl, 34 yrs, 5'-3", Canadian citizen belongs to well connected, reputed, high status family of Punjab. Contact with pictures and biodata. Whatsapp: 9872114888.

CL21127623

Suitable match for Hindu Rajput beautiful Jalandhar based girl, 1991 born, 5', Assistant Professor (Regular), Ph.D. Upper caste welcome. Send full biodata. 8427933944. E-mail: jaishriram374959@gmail.com

CL21127699

Looking for a professionally qualified match for very well settled Canadian NRI Lubana Sikh girl, 1987 born, 5 feet 5 inches, daughter of an Army Officer, B.Tech, MBA, Canadian PR, working in Oil and Gas Company in Canada. Mixed family of Labana and Jatt relatives. Family settled in Canada. Interested send bio-data with photographs. WhatsApp (Only): +1-647-482-3139.

CL22000037

PQM for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born young-looking 5'-3". Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL22000171

Beautiful, fair, slim Khatri Manglik M.Com. girl 5'-2"/1994, 7:04 pm, Jalandhar. Preferred Businessman. 99880-03251.

CL22000335

Professionally qualified well settled Jat Sikh boy match for sober, beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec 87, 5'-5", working in MNC at Tricity, 10 LPA. Family well settled Mohali. Please respond with details and photo at WhatsApp only 98727-07053.

CL22000453

Match for Ramgharia Sikh fair girl, 5'-6", 1996, BA, LLB, Ielts 7.5. Family settled Mohali. Send biodata on Whatsapp: 98766-94142, 98554-23388.

CL22000463

Hindu Saini girl 1991, 5'-6" MBBS MD Anaesthesia, willing to move to Canada seeks Doctor from Canada/ U.K. or Doctor willing to move to Canada. Mobile 79737-07632.

CL22000517

Wanted Australian Doctor boy for Saini Sikh, P/R Australian Doctor girl, 5'-3", 1989 borned, working as Doctor in Melbourne. Upper castes considerable. Bureau please excuse. Contact: 9815627242, 9878917025.

CL22000624

Suitable qualified match for Brahmin beautiful, Australia TR girl, 15 June 1992, 4.25 am, Jalandhar, 5'-4", M.Com, MPA and MBA from Australia. Only contact Hindu Australian Permanent and citizen. Call whatsapp. +91-7717504195.

CL22000664

Well established UK based Kamboj Sikh family seeking Doctor/Engineer match for their beautiful daughter, Manager IT sector, Nov. 93, 5'-4½". Please contact: 6284139821.

CL22000983

Ramgarhia Sikh girl, Nov. 89, 5'-4", B.Tech. Lt. Commander (Commissioned officer), issueless divorcee short period. Seeks Defense/Merchant Navy, Doaba based. 9464797780.

CL22001144

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family. Looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp-98712-49222.

CL22001145

Rajput girl 31.07.1992, 11:12 pm, Hoshiarpur, 5'-2", B.A. and Computer course. Upper caste welcome. Contact 94653-84460.

CL22001246

Gursikh Non-trimmer, teetotaller well settled qualified (Doctor, IAS, CA, MNC) match around Chandigarh for MD Senior Resident Doctor tall, fair, 27/5'-7" Arora girl. Whatsapp biodata, photo. 79862-47206.

CL22001279

Required Doctor/ Engineer/ NRI unmarried/ divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 94178-59277, 94176-58577.

CL22001305

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very senior level, only high class family may contact: 98783-74300.

CL22001420

SM for Canada Randhawa Jatt Sikh girl, 5'-4", Feb. 97, B.Com, PR applied, working Amazon Brampton. Father retired Army officer. 9646535319.

CL22001432

Valmik/Majhabi girl, 1993 born, 5'-4", Dentist. Seeks Canada PR/work permit boy. Caste no bar. Contact: 9041918642.

CL22001465

Suitable qualified match for Canadian PR holder Khatri beautiful girl, 26.10.1990, 11.56 p.m., Jalandhar, 5'-3", M.Sc. Maths, insurance broker in Canada, divorcee (few months). Contact: 97810-84480, 99152-10389.

CL22001537

Professional Jat Sikh match for beautiful girl, working Software Developer USA GC initiated Nov. 1985, 5'-3", Please share bio-data with pictures pqm1911@gmail.com , 76278-48684.

CL22001546

Suitable match for a beautiful Saraswat Brahmin girl Asstt. Professor 30 May 1987, 1:15 pm, 5'-3", Solan. 078328-67141.

CL22001548

Suitable match for Manglik Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin girl 20.01.1987, 12:59 pm, Ludhiana, 5’-2”, PhD. Asstt Prof reputed University. Tricity only. 98554-84346, Email: dkaplash@gmail.com

CL22001656

Seeking tall, smart, professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR, 38/5'-6", smart, highly qualified professional girl. Preference for Amritsar. Send biodata and pictures to gurlalpreet@yahoo.in

CL22001705

Suitable match for Manglik, Rajput girl, 5'-7", 24.01.1992, 8:15 a.m., Ropar, Govt. job, seeks qualified tricity boy. 62830-94501.

CL22001769

Match for CA Hindu (NP) Nai Manglik girl 27/5'-6". Executive in PSU at Mumbai. Chandigarh based family. Father Class-I Officer, Mother lecturer. Contact: 94654-44796, 98773-53053.