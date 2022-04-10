Grooms Wanted

CL21115759

Well educated professional match for a beautiful Canadian citizen Jat Sikh girl 1982 born, 5'-6", professionally doing well in Toronto. Profile with photos WhatsApp +9198201-91280/ jencan82@yahoo.com

CL21118982

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

CL21123638

Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com

CL21126635

Well settled Doctor/ Pharmacist/ Govt. job match for Canada PR Lobana Sikh vegetarian girl, 1988, 5'-5", BDS, pursuing further studies, divorcee issueless. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 70094-31147.

CL22000037

PQM for Australia based, Govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl 72 born young-looking 5'-3". Visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL22001606

Well established UK based Kamboj Sikh family seeking Doctor/Engineer match for their beautiful daughter, Manager IT sector, Nov. 93, 5'-4½". Please contact: 6284139821.

CL22001822|

Wanted suitable Australian PR/USA/Green Card holder professionally qualified well settled boy for Punjabi Hindu Khatri PR Australia girl employed in big 4 MNC at Sydney, Ht. 5'-2", 16.8.88, 11:29 am, Chandigarh, B.Tech., MBA. 98884-81458.

CL22001824

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri issueless divorcee girl short marriage M.A., 5'-2", 5.2.1984, 10:12 pm, Chandigarh. 98884-81458.

CL22002140

Suitable Jat Sikh professional match from USA or Canada for 26 year old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, licensed Veterinarian, born and raised in the US. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com

CL22002169

Beautiful Saini girl 1996/ 5'-7", US citizen, B.Sc. Nursing, working RN in reputed Hospital California. Seeking alliance with well educated boy in Medical field/ Software holding Green card/ H1B Visa in California. Send biodata with photos, upper caste no bar. Coming soon in April end. 99151-50900, Marriage bureau excuse.

CL22002225

SM4, B.Tech. (CSE), Garg gotra Aggarwal girl, 5'-6", 30th September, 1996, Chandigarh born, working in MNC at Bangalore, 26 LPA. Father Group 'A' Gazetted Officer. Mother Govt. employee. Residence in Chandigarh. WhatsApp contact No. 95010-25263, 94171-11072.

CL22002610

Beautiful slim Rajput girl, 5’-1”,1992, MA English, doing Clinical Psychological, applied Canada PR. Preferred educated Canada PR boy. Father retired BPCL, Mother Govt. job. Marriage bureau please excuse. 84276-02665, 94171-51918.

CL22002641

Match for Chandigarh based Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl Nov. 1993 born/ 5'-2'', MA. High status Business family, Tricity preferred. 9814008917.

CL22002642

CL22002653

Suitable match for slim beautiful Sarswat Brahmin girl, never married, B.Sc, B.Ed, M.Sc IT, 1978 born, Chandigarh, working in reputed school. 98550-99494, 98154-90685. Email: bhuvi12@gmail.com

CL22002684

Jat-Sikh Army Officer, IAS Doctor, Established Advocate, Industrialist Match for Army Officer 1994 born 5'-6½" fair, very beautiful and graceful. Having high moral and family values from affluent family. Send biodata with complete family details with snaps. Only What'sapp 90564-16938.

CL22002723

Canadian PR Ramdasia beautiful girl, Aug. 91, 5'-4", RPN from Canada. One younger brother doing job and well settled. Looking for handsome boy. 94176-41987.

CL22002773

Alliance for Canadian PR beautiful Non Manglik Hindu Arora girl, Jan. 1992, 5'-3", Software Engineer, Tronto. Handsome package. Upper middle class Punjabi vegetarian family. Canadian PR, Software Engineer preferred. WhatsApp: 98884-20207.

CL22002868

Suitable match in Canada for Lobana Sikh girl, September 94, 5'-4". Working as Assistant Manager Amazon, Toronto Canada. 78890-67717

CL22002930

Match for Jat Sikh, unmarried girl, 45/ 5'-7'', Beautiful, slim, MBA (Finance), Canada PR. 99155-53411, E.Mail: indergur.zs2117@gmail.com

CL22002934

Reqd. match for SC Ravidasia girl, 1986 born, 5'-2", B.Sc. IT, MCA, pursing for Govt. Exams. Preferred Govt. employee/ well settled/ NRI. 97816-33611.

CL22002939

SM4 Mahasha girl, Aug. 90, 5'-3", MCA, Asstt. Manager in Govt bank. Banker/Govt. employee in Doaba Preferred. Brother & father also Govt banker. Contact: 9478271089, 7347325018.

CL22002943

Suitable educated match for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, M.Com, 28, 5'-2", teaching in a private school as a hobby. Father settled businessman, Jalandhar. Business family preferred. Contact: 9815226666.

CL22003010

Well educated, well settled with sound family back ground preferably from Canada or USA match for Senior Army officer daughter, MBA in HR, 90 born, 5'-3", working as HR Manager in USA. Proceeding to Canada for higher study. Sibling are also in Canada. Contact: 9958630377, 9988372398. Canada: +1(437)249-6123, +1(343)889-1932.

CL22003061

Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula based match for Arora Khatri girl, 1980 born/ 5'-1'', Graduate, Working as Senior scale Stenographer in Chandigarh Administration. 9876731522.

CL22003179

Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30am, 5’3”, convent educated ICWA (inter) belongs to business family. Working with a government sector bank in Chandigarh. chandigarh9909@gmail.com

CL22003224

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl,5'-2", 14.8.1994, 12.20 am Chandigarh, B.tech. Computer Science. Working in MNC, Mohali. Well settled family at Baddi Nalagarh. Father Bank Manager. Contact: 98163-25566, 82195-63059.

CL22003225

Match for Ramdasia girl 29/5'-6", Masters from CCA Chd , Asstt. Prof. in Chandigarh University. Chandigarh residents. Whatsapp biodata on 95921-77936.

CL22003301

PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/5'-½" Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.

CL22003605

Match for Jat Sikh Canadian PR girl 1992/ 5'-3'', Mohali based family . Send bio-data with Photo. Contact 7986617762.

CL22003633

Only Canadian or USA PR/Citizen Ramgarhia/Jat (cutsurd) businessman match for Canada PR Ramgarhia girl, 34, 5'-3", Graduate in Law. 96074-15000

CL22003766

Manglik Jat Sikh Girl 20.8.86, Working in MNC 30 Lakh Package (CTC) , B.Tech, 5'-3", Having 10 Year Tourist Visa of USA and Canada. Whatsapp Bio-data @ 9779877099

CL22003778

CL22003890

PQM for smart Saini Sikh Doctor girl MBBS, PCMS, 5'-4", Nov. 91 born with minor right hand weakness. Alliance near Jalandhar preferred. Family of doctors. Mobile No. 6239074922.

CL22003920

Well educated alliance required for Punjabi Arora beautiful girl, 30 yrs, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Germany/ Europe settled boy preferred. What'sApp profile on 62804-74492.

CL22003964

Seeking well settled and educated match for Jatt Sikh Canadian PR girl 5'-5", Dec. 92, working in IT Sector. Family from Patiala. Respond with details and photo to sandhu01012022@gmail.com

CL22003979

1988 USA born, never married, Medical Doctor in California Sikh family seeks suitable professional USA educated, non-drinker match. Contact: singhbains@hotmail.com

CL22004003

Doctor/Engineer/ Well qualified NRI/Indian Ramdasia Gursikh for US Citizen, July 91 born, 5'-7", Double M.Sc., job in New York. Contact: 98726-22482. E-mail: tecmindr@gmail.com

CL22004151

Match for Hindu Ravidasia girl 04-Dec-1992, 5'-2', M.Com (Chd), PB Computer diploma, Chandigarh private tutor institute. 96467-36060, 94173-08365.

CL22004152

Match for Jat Sikh girl, BDS, 1990, 5'-4", vegetarian family. Preferred vegetarian boy PR Canada. 9878197309.

CL22004345

Required Gursikh vegetarian boy for Gursikh Ramgarhia girl, 27 yrs, 5'-1", B.Tech CSE, working MNC, Mohali as Software Engineer, package 15 lacs. Contact: 8872055078, 9988167155.

CL22004398

Match from Canada, US for a beautiful Canadian citizen Sikh girl 30/ 5'-3'', MS (Computer Science), working as a Senior Manager in MNC, Toronto. virdi0111@gmail.com

CL22004407

Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA, 5'-7", June 91, fair, slim, from highly reputable Khaira family, looking for highly educated well settled Jatt Sikh groom. Preferred USA/ Canada. Send photos and biodata on WhatsApp 98712-49222.

CL22004426

MBBS Doctor, Sikh Khatri beautiful girl, 29, 5'-5", Chandigarh, status family. Contact: 98158-93938.

CL22004457

Chandigarh based High Status Business Family, Extremely Beautiful, Fair, Slim, Educated Girl, 5'5", July/1990, Working in US Based Company at Very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact 9878374300

CL22004548

Well Settled Jatt Sikh family seeking a highly educated, charismatic, tall Jatt Sikh boy without cutting and pure vegetarian or Amritdhari preferably born and raised overseas for their daughter who is born and raised overseas 1995 born, enrolled Barrister, Solicitor and Chartered Accountant. Please send biodata and recent photographs to har95preet@yahoo.com or WhatsApp: 006421323297.

CL22004568

Sikh Tonk-Kashatriya girl 93, 5'-3", B.Com., MBA, Astt. Professor Engineer College. Vegetarian family. Wants vegetarian well established match. 94651-34504.

CL22004632

Lobana Sikh girl 29 years/ 5'-1", M.Sc.(Nursing). Study Visa may intake confirmed. Preferred NRI/ Canadian. 89504-39168.

CL22004665

Saini Sikh girl, 1990 born, 5'-4", M.Tech, M.Engineering (Canada), presently on work permit. Prefer Canada PR/work permit. Contact: 9465033361.

CL22004869

Professionally qualified match from UK based well settled family for highly educated Jatt Sikh girl born 1993, 5'-3", Degree in M.Pharma. Working in Medical profession as a Pharmacist. Please email your details & photo to gill 07041@gmail.com or Contact on 00447862768517.