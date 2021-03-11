Grooms Wanted

CL21123638
Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) USA well settled beautiful family oriented, suitable match for their daughter American citizen born 1999, ht. 5'-6", doing Master's in Research Scientists. Looking handsome qualified educated boy, turbaned and Doaba preferred. Send me biodata with pictures at 8359885@gmail.com
CL22002140
Suitable Jat Sikh professional match from USA or Canada for 26 year old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, licensed Veterinarian, born and raised in the US. Email: rksahota53@yahoo.com
CL22013197
Looking for a professionally qualified match for beautiful, well settled 1992, 5’-2”, Canadian PR, Ravidasia girl. Done Masters from York University, Toronto. Presently working as Assistant Manager in Bank (Toronto). Family well settled in Mohali. Send your biodata and photo on WhatsApp. Marriage bureau please excuse. 94170-52523. jasbirkbhatia@yahoo.com
CL22003186
Suitable match for Brahmin slim, fair, convented, good looking girl, 31/ 5'-3", B.Tech., MBA, worked in USA based MNC, presently undergoing training of Commercial Pilot. 9465130303, 9388210001.
CL22005308
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.
CL22006843
US well settled parents seek professionally qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh US citizen girl 1993 born, 5'-3", Accounting graduate, working with one of the top Accounting firms and pursuing CPA. Prefer professionals already settled in US. Please respond with photos and biodata at 1425nc@gmail.com
CL22010436
Suitable match for beautiful Ramgarhia Sikh girl, BDS , 26, 5'-5", Amritsar. NRI Doctor , Engineer preferred. 95014-44244
CL22010528
Match for Jat Sikh 5'-1½", 1988 born, MBA, Ph.D girl, working as Asstt. Professor. Contact 98760-01260.
CL22010537
Sikh family seeks only Doctor match for April 1993 born, 5'-3" girl, MD Psychiatry, well placed working in Jalandhar. Preferred Jalandhar based Contact: 9814457459.
CL22010599
Suitable match for Canada (Tronto) PR, Convent educated Aggarwal, Goel girl, B.Tech Aug-94, 5'-7", looking for Canada PR boy. 94165-40999.
CL22010686
Saraswat Brahmin girl B.Sc., B.Ed., ETT, MA (English) 26.1.92, 10:58 pm, 5'-2", working as Private Teacher. Good salary. Preference Tricity Chandigarh. 82890-35935.
CL22010708
Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia beautiful Gursikh girl, 5'-3",1995, M.Sc.(Fashion Design), MA(Fine Arts). Working Chandigarh. Tricity ND/NT Well settled, educated boy preferred. Mobile: 78375-62960.
CL22010720
Professionally qualified match for Gursikh beautiful girl, 5'-5", 1990 born, B.Tech, MBA. Working in MNC. 20 LPA. Father retired as Senior Army Officer. Contact: 75319-81361.
CL22010727
SM4 Ph.D. prsng, INST Mohali, NET, GATE, HTET, CTET qual. Jat girl, 26/ 5'-0". Pref: gov. job, Dr. in Tricity. Cont: 94664-75074, rajvirnain002@gmail.com
CL22010767
Match for Jat Sikh girl 35 year, 165 cms, slim & beautiful law qualified soon would be Registered Solicitor in NSW Australian PR issueless divorcee. Family financially comfortable upper caste no bar. 89683-20568,
CL22010799
Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired Officer, Mother LIC Officer. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.
CL22010805
Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.
CL22010812
Suitable match for Jatt Gursikh girl 29 years, 5'-2.5" height, USA citizen, Engineering from University of California and now working in a reputed organization at California. Only pure vegetarian, religious Gursikh boy, professional qualified USA may contact at npskahlon@gmail.com or call: 001-916-708-6291 or WhatsApp.
CL22010911
Professionally qualified match for Brahmin vegetarian girl. 08-03-91, 01:16 a.m. Hamirpur (HP), 5'-2". B.Tech (India) MS (USA) working with Big4 in USA. Father Defence Officer (Retd.). Boys working in USA preferred. Upper caste welcome. Contact on 95929-76411. premlatas1308@gmail.com
CL22011018
CA, Lawyer, PQ businessman match from Tricity for 1996 born, beautiful, slim, fair 5'-5", CA girl from Chandigarh based CA family. Contact 98141-23005.
CL22011156
SM4 SlimRajput Girl from Una(H.P), Dec 1991, 5'2.5", M.sc(Physics)NET,GATE,JEST- Pursuing Phd from IIT(Finalyear).9034318922.
CL22011158
Well qualified Brahmin, teetotaller match for girl, B.Tech., 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.
CL22011169
Well settled match for beautiful smart Khatri girl, 5'-7", 1985 born, never married,PG UGC-Net qualified. Working PSU, 15/20 lac.Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp:98784-31237.
CL22011180
Canadian citizen presently in India extremely beautiful Jat Sikh girl 35/5'-6", Engineer professional, never married. Looking for qualified professional US/Canada based. Father retired Army officer. Currently in TECH. Whatsapp: 16477871958, Ph: 62836-06595, E-mail: skielight16@gmail.com
CL22011238
Qualified match for Canada PR girl 1993/ 5'-2'', Gursikh/ Teetotaller with urban/ rural property, preferred Tricity/ Malwa. 9463000696.
CL22011412
Canadian citizen Arora, 28 years, beautiful, 5'-4", girl, seeking Sikh Arora, handsome, well qualified match. Girl's parents are in Canada. Only whatsapp call: 9914550093, +17786286164.
CL22011512
Match for beautiful Khatri girl 5'-5", B.Tech (UIET Chd) working as Product Manager in Noida 20 Lac Pkg. 14/9/93, 4.30 AM, Ludhiana. Parents living in New Chandigarh. 95014-25544.
CL22011516
Match for beautiful Ad-dharmi Ravidasia girl, 5'-4", 24.05.1990, BA, B.Ed, CTET, PGDCA, Teacher,private reputed school, Mohali, Salary 40,000/-. Tricity preferred. Family settled Chandigarh. 98724-25011.
CL22011525
Chaudhary 38 years Himachali girl, MBA, 5'-3", seeking teetotaler match. Tricity NCR preferred. 8872668444.
CL22011615
DM/ MD/ MS/ Civil Services match for SC Ad-dharmi girl, 29 years, height 5'-3", pursuing DM. Parents retired, well settled. Mob: 70098-31427.
CL22011618
Seeking professionally qualified Jat Sikh match from India/ Abroad for beautiful, slim Jat Sikh Doctor girl MDS (Endo), 88 born, 5'-7" from well educated family. Call/ Whatsapp: 98155-96048.
CL22011992
Hindu Khatri beautiful girl, September 1990, 5'-8", Ph.D. Canada PR, high profile permanent job in Vancouver. Girl visiting India shortly. +91-9888888969.
CL22012045
Required a suitable match for Jat Sikh girl (Lecturer, UK University, 1988, 5'-5''), preferred well educated Jat Sikh boy settled in the UK. Please contact at +91-9888110444.
CL22012128
Match for Hindu Arora girl, M.Sc., B.Ed., Science Teacher in reputed School, Mohali. 14 Feb.1995, Jaipur, 15:30 hrs, 5'-3". Kundli must. Contact 078885-35770.
CL22012151
NRI match for Hindu Saini beautiful girl, 31½, 5'-3", M.Com., B.Ed., Pvt. School Teacher. Kundli must. 81466-32965.
CL22012289
Professionally qualified match for manglik C.A. girl 19.12.89, 5'-1", 08:00 am, Ambala. Vegetarian family, working MNC Gurugram. 94667-15917.
CL22012670
Match for Ramgarhia Canada PR girl,5'-4", Dec 1990 born, BDS, PG diploma from Canada. Preferred vegetarian boy from Canada. Contact: 97801-43499.
CL22012683
Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl 5'-3" fair, July 90, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada/ USA/ Australia PR/ Citizen, educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.
CL22012684
MD MS MCH DM match for Hindu Khatri Manglik MD Doctor girl (Obs & Gynae) July 1992 born, 5'-1", Punjab. Father businessman, status family Contact: 98141-41193.
CL22012686
Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June 91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA. Prefer professionals already settled in US/ Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222.
CL22012742
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh vegetarian girl, 1995, 5'-3", Canadian PR, Graduate, from Canada, BBA Accounting from SFU (Vancouver), working as Manager in Vancouver. Parents settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 99144-59229.
CL22012758
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact: 98783-74300.
CL22012762
Wanted suitable match for Punjabi Khatri Bhatia girl 25.06.1988 born, 5:30 am, 5'-3", convent educated ICWA (inter) belongs to business family. Working with government sector bank in Chandigarh. 99882-44049.
CL22012766
Match for canadian PR saini sikh girl sept 91 height 5'4" colour fair working in IT company at Montrial based at mohali 9855241069
CL22012868
Suitable match for Rajput girl, 10.07.1994, 10.25 pm, Chandgarh,5'-2",MBA, LLB HR at Mohali. Only tricity. 98142-44642.
CL22012871
PQM for Australia based, Govt. employee never married, Hindu, Khatri girl, 72 born young looking, 5'-3", visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com
CL22012958
Well educated, decent match for Canadian PR, 35, 5'-6", Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) & University Teacher (Ph.D.). Surrey. Vancouver based family. WhatsApp 77880-93147 (No phone calls please).
CL22013005
Sikh Saini Canada PR girl, 31, 5'-4", B.Tech, M.Tech (CSE), M.Engineering (CSE) Canada. Contact: 9463575366.
CL22013072
Match for Hindu Saini manglik girl, 30.6.1994, 3:55 a.m. Panchkula, 5'-1", M.Sc. MBA, working with Accenture Gurgaon. Only child. Father Haryana Govt. pensioner. Mother homemaker. Mobile: 89010-53309.
CL22013127
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
CL22013138
Ravidasia girl, 1989, 5'-7", B.Sc. (Biotechnology), M.Sc. (Microbiology), D.Pharmacy, B.Ed. now working at Govt job (Science Mistress). Required NRI, IAS officer. Contact: 9779910322.
CL22013141
SM4 Goyal girl, 26.01.93, 10:25 pm Chandigarh, residence Dhuri, 5', PR Canada (Brampton), BBA, General Business Diploma Canada. 98557-00166.
CL22013215
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/ 154 cms, Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.
