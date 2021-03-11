Grooms Wanted

CL22003186
Suitable match for Brahmin slim, fair, convented, good looking girl, 31/ 5'-3", B.Tech., MBA, worked in USA based MNC, presently undergoing training of Commercial Pilot. 9465130303, 9388210001.

CL22005308
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.

CL22010805
Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.

CL22012683
Jatt Sikh Sidhu girl 5'-3" fair, July 90, B.Sc Nursing, working in Indian Army as Nursing Officer, Distt Jalandhar. Seeking Canada/ USA/ Australia PR/ Citizen, educated Jatt Sikh non-smoker match. WhatsApp 94656-27895.

CL22014830
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

CL22015500
Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.

CL22015601
Suitable match from well educated status family for Kamboj Sikh girl, Nov. 93, 5'-5", Manager in top MNC London. Preferred vegetarian, non-drinker, Doctor/Engineer. 6284139821.

CL22015981
Match for New Zealand based Hindu Mahajan divorced girl, 5'-4", 26.08.1989, Post Graduate, MBA. Boy should be New Zealand settled. Contact: 98885-48483.

CL22015989
Match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver) girl, 88 born, 5'-3", M.Sc (Physics), B.Ed. Govt school teacher. Doaba preferred. E-mail: hiraddk@gmail.com 9465834531.

CL22016019
Match for slim, fair, beautiful 5'-5", 1977, Aggarwal girl M.Sc. (Botany), B.Ed., Diploma E-Commerce, working Govt. School, reputed business family. Brother, Bhabhi Doctors. 99883-33234, 98155-50124. rsingladr@gmail.com

CL22016090
PQM for well settled Australian citizen Saini girl Feburary '86 born, 5'-2", MPA, CPA from Australia. Currently working in good Australian Company. Family settled in Chandigarh. Australian citizen/ PR preferred. Gotra Maagyan, Longia. Email-tejbir1626@gmail.com ph-0172-4731836, 99888-20447.

CL22016138
Doctor/ PCS/ IAS match for Arora intelligent beautiful MBBS Doctor girl 31 yrs./ 5'-4'', Practising renowned Hospital in Haryana, Father's own road construction Company, brother an Advocate, well settled renowned family of Ferozepur Punjab, Upper caste no bar. Contact 098281-69569.

CL22016145
Sikh Saini 1995, 5'4.5", medium fair, B.Sc, aquaculture Post Graduate. working top seafood company  Canada. Applying for PR this year. looking professionally qualified, teetotaler partner for our daughter. upper caste welcome. Father Gazetted officer Punjab Govt, family based Jalandhar. Please send biodata with photographs. 99141-97364

CL22016223
Suitable match for Mohali based Jatt Sikh beautiful girl, June 1986, 5'-5", M.Pharma. Sibling married and settled in Canada. Preference to NRI/ Medical profession. Contact: 98765-73272.

CL22016235
Professionally qualified match for Canada PR Sikh tonk-kashtriya beautiful girl 38 yrs 5'2"MCA with distinction, working in reputed IT company of Canada as tech lead, handsome package,own apartment in Toronto,issueless divorcee,educated family.brother and sister in USA. Issueless or unmarried and in canada or USA preferred. Upper caste welcome. Please contact +919417199243. Email:- hari.singh2227086@gmail.com

CL22016237
Match for a beautiful, high status, well cultured, professional girl living in Canada, highly educated. April 92 born. Looking for high status, cultured family in Canada. (Caste no bar) Email: idformatrimonial4@gmail.com Phone: +91 7009369628

CL22016305
Professionally qualified match for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, EU citizen by birth, 28 yrs, 5'-09", LLM and working in International Legal Firm. Respond with biodata & pics. k_simran36@yahoo.com

CL22016351
Match for Himachali Rajput Girl 5’-5”, 09-09-1986, 6 PM, PhD.Assistant Professor,Tricity Whatsapp 8284834861

CL22016393
Professionally qualified match for Kamboj Sikh beautiful girl, 1992 born, 5'-1", M.Tech. employed MNC, 10 LPA, Canada PR applied express entry. Contact: 9781438266, 8968227898.

CL22016423
Jatt Sikh Civil Servant/MS/MD boy for fair, beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, Surgery Resident, 26 yrs, 5'-5". Reputed and educated urban family. Contact: 9780881109.

CL22016549
Canadian MD jat sikh sidhu slim girl 27,5'-7" doing residency in US. respond only jat sikh doctors and professionals,send biodata, pics.hsidhu456@yahoo.com

CL22016693
Jatt Sikh girl, 1990/ 5'-7", Ph.D. (Engg.), Surrey Canada (Visitor), seeks Edu. Canada/ USA based match. WhatsApp: +12368332470.

CL22016699
Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-dharmi, Oct. 1992 born 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, worked as QA Engineer, currently pursuing Post-graduate in Canada. Preferred Software Engineer, Canadian PR. Whatsapp: 7087495076.

CL22016780
Well qualified Brahmin, teetotaller match for girl B.Tech. 1989, 5'-5", divorcee, working in Sydney. Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

CL22016846
Well educated match from US/Canada/India for Canada PR, Diploma in 'Chemical Laboratory Technician' from Canada,Convent educated,Beautiful Jat Sikh Girl,1998 born,5'3". WhatsApp 00918146655771 Email : Lschahal1122@gmail.com

CL22017024
Suitable match for Dental Surgeon (BDS) height 5'-3'', 08th Nov. 1990, very fair, already practising, Father Medical practitioner, Brother Medical Officer Civil Hospital, Mother house wife, Caste no bar. Phone/ WhatsApp 94644-97166.

CL22017062
Suitable match for Jat Sikh b?ful Girl, 28, 5?3?, M. Tech from Canadian Uni. Consultant in a software firm in Toronto. Looking for educated, well placed groom, Canada/US based. Respond with biodata and pics Email-gurbag05@gmail.com WhatsApp: 8800721494

CL22017195
Match for very  fair, slim, beautiful Aggarwal girl, Feb. 1991, 5’-2”, B.Tech. (Comp. Science),  MBA (IBS Pune), working Pune. Very well settled high status business family.  Seeks well educated boy from well settled Business family or highly posted in  Govt./ MNC. Only Aggarwal families. Decent marriage. Contact: 92163-71974.

CL22017253
Prajapat Sikh beautiful girl Dec.94, 5'-2½",B.Tech. Computer Science. Working as Data Entry Operator. Parents Retd. from Govt job.Brother Canada PR. Required Canada settled/ PR match.Contact: 90560-24177.

CL22017401
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, Chandigarh, M.Sc. IT, Sept 1991, working in MNC, Mohali. IT Professional preferred. 87288-68651.

CL22017479
Match for Bengali Brahmin Manglik girl 91 born, 5'-2". B.Tech, MBA, Punjab State Gazetted Officer, permanently posted in Patiala. Jalandhar based family. Father retired from Central Government services, Kundli matching is preferred. Contact details: 9779995225.

CL22017497
Employed match Post Graduate Arora Manglik girl 16.09.93, 6:36 am, Ambala City, 5'-7", regular Govt employee Chandigarh 94164-89750.

CL22017511
Suitable match for Brahmin, Non manglik girl 5', 26.07.1994, 11:20 am, Government job Chandigarh. 89504-23983.

CL22017694
Required well educated working professional for well educated Brahmin girl, 5'-6'', Engineer,DOB: 13 Dec,1992, 3:00 AM, Bathinda. Working in IT MNC company. Contact: 9780533775

CL22017829
Punjabi Hindu Khatri CA Inter issuesless divorcee 1984, 5'-4", seek NRI match . 78370-08211

CL22017864
Ravidasia girl 1992/5'-4", BCA, Tally IT Course. Preference Govt job, businessman 98770-67196, 63952-25640.

CL22017951
Suitable match for Mahajan Girl, Nov-1982 (B.Tech+MBA), working MNC, decent well educated family, upper caste no bar, Mob #9596978787, arungupta7272@gmail.com

CL22018145
Ravidasia girl 1990, 5’-2”, B.Tech., MBA (UK), seven years work experience, Gurugram working, 22 LPA. Father Class-I. Contact: 98149-05289.

CL22018151
Wanted Vegetarian Hindu Saini working professional Match (Manglik / Non-Manglik) for Hindu Saini Girl, 5'4", 1992 born, B. Tech., M.Tech, currently working with Infosys. Upper caste no bar. Contact : 098960 34642, 094165 55528

CL22018160
Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222

CL22018280
Manglik Jat Sikh girl 20 August 1986, Working in MNC 30 Lakh Package (CTC), B.Tech.  5'-3", having 10 Year Tourist Visa of USA and Canada. Whatsapp Bio-data @ 93090-00003.

CL22018345
Seeking well settled alliance preferably from business family for beautiful, Bengali twin sisters, brought up in Chandigarh, 26.06.1994, 5’-4”, 06:00 pm & 5’-2”, 06:04 pm, Paschim Midnapur (West Bengal), MA Economics, Professional Bakery Chef, running home bakery, younger-Masters in Business Economics working in a social media company. Chandigarh settled Bengali (Mahishya) reputed businessman family. Non Bengalis / other caste considerable. Contact: 8284854506

CL22018473
1993,5ft:Carrier oriented daughter of educated family.Currently pursuing Ph.d

CL22018589
1987/5'-3", slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also. Father Class-I Officer, mother govt. teacher(Retired). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 8288001903, 98156-52210.

CL22018614
Professionally qualified match for Gaur Brahmin girl B.Tech. (C.Sc.), MS from OSLO (Norway), working MNC Mohali, 21.09.1994, 5'-2½", 08:20 am, born Rohtak, parents HES-II Education Department, Haryana. Karnal based. Contact: 98120-66767.

CL22018630
Match for Chandigarh based upper caste nice Sikh girl, 35, 5'-4",M.Sc.(IT), B.Ed. Teacher, unmarried, Decent family. Please whatsapp boy's biodata with photo. 94172-38376.

CL22018640
PQM4 Prajapati girl completing Ph.D Civil Engr., 29/ 154 cms Hindu, Zirakpur settled family seeks qualified compatible match from same/ upper caste. # WhatsApp 76968-16601.

