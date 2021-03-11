Grooms Wanted

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
CL22017298
To quit Drinking call for free help. Punjab 094178-37531. Chandigarh 94170-37358. Haryana 94666-35492. Delhi 098119-08707.
AGGARWAL
CL22024854
Suitable match for Singla girl, born 9th March 1995, 5'-2", B.Com., qualifed Actuary, working MNC Bangalore 28 LPA. Reputed Chandigarh family. 94170-38493, 98882-38493.
BRAHMIN
CL22005308
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.
BRAHMIN
CL22023912
Match for convent educated beautiful slim girl, January 1983, 5'-3", MCA, Project Manager MNC, Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin family daughter of Senior veteran Army Officer. No bar. Email: sharmas2222@yahoo.com
BRAHMIN
CL22024084
Himachali match for Saraswat Brahmin girl Ph.D with net, Asstt Professor, 30 May 1987, 1:15 pm, 5'-3", Solan. 078328-67141.
BRAHMIN
CL22024721
Beautiful fair Gour Brahmin girl, 18.10.1992, 3.40 am, Chandigarh, 5'-3'', B.Com, B.Ed, CA Training done, MBA doing, Doing Contractual job in Punjab Govt.. Contact 9878688052.
BRAHMIN
CL22025027
Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 5', MBA, 03 Sept. 1990, 5.05 pm, Ludhiana. 9876238900, 8054044266.
BRAHMIN
CL22025071
SM4 Jalandhar based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik girl, 26.08.1993, Nawanshahr, 5'-3", B.Com, B.Ed. employed in reputed private school. Contact: 6280109119.
BRAHMIN
CL22025191
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5'-4½", working in IT company Mumbai. Contct: 98887-32400.
DIVORCEE
CL22025606
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DIVORCEE
CL22026133
Wanted employed Sardar boy for Ramdasia Sikh divorcee issueless girl Dec.1994, 5'-4", MBA. Working in MNC, Pune. 95180-81969.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22026162
Suitable match (Medico/ Non-Medico) for MBBS, MD (Pathology) Hindu Khatri, non-manglik, 91 born, 5'-4", fair, beautiful, good natured doctor girl. Working as Senior Resident Doctor at Central Govt. Institute. Also owns her own premises and set up in Tricity to run her own independent Diagnoscan Centre. Monthly income Rs. 2 Lac+. Contact/ WhatsApp 90410-05130, 79868-92369.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL22026297
Professionally qualified Non-Medico Postgraduate Gursikh match for Sikh girl from Army background girl 5'-3",1994, BDS, MDS (Periodontics 2021). Girl running a Dental Clinic in Mohali. Father Col (Retd.). Girl interested in pursuing further education/ career in Dentistry in Canada. Contact 70112-68657. kjss2021@gmail.com
JAT
CL22026137
Match for beautiful Jat (Hindu) girl, 1994 born, 5'-5" height, 18 Lacs package. Phone: 94170-40204.
JAT SIKH
CL21118982
US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22010805
Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.
JAT SIKH
CL22015500
Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.
JAT SIKH
CL22024130
PQM for Jat Sikh, 1991, 5'-7",MBA, Working girl. Looking for an affluent, professionally qualified urban Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 75892-19756.
JAT SIKH
CL22024485
Suitable match for Aug. 80, MBA Jat Sikh girl, issueless divorcee. Mobile: 98148-01104.
JAT SIKH
CL22025856
Jatsikh match for Canadian PR (Surrey)Jat Sikh Dhillon girl ,Feb 91,5’.3’’,Convent Educated.B SC (PAU Ldh).PGD(science) Canada. Father retired senior Pb.Govt Officer.Mother school teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family .contact /WhatsApp nos. 9216610036 /8427517755 or email dhillonparm29@gmail.com
JAT SIKH
CL22026098
Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222
KHATRI
CL22022872
B.Tech. Govt. Bank Officer, 3.12.1989, 5'-7", Pb. Khatri Manglik girl. Seeks Officer Grade non-drinker/ non-smoker, Manglik Khatri boy. WhatsApp 096605-55308.
KHATRI
CL22024769
IAS/Army/IAF Officers/DM/MCh/Educationist/Industrialist Match from Hindu Khatri/Arora family in Chandigarh Tricity for 1990 born 164 Cms MA Psychology girl teaching in Chandigarh WhatsApp +919428812500 +919216867776
KHATRI
CL22025307
Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/ 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.
KHATRI
CL22025722
Pure vegetarian well settled, educated match for Khatri beautiful Manglik/Non-manglik girl, August 1992, 5'-4". M.Com, B.Ed CTET cleared. Reputed school teacher, Jalandhar. 9478344008.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22025882
Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi slim 5'-2", 12.40 am, 15.1.1985, Chandigarh, girl employed legal Associate in reputed corporate at Mumbai drawing around 20 Lac package. WhatsApp Biodata and pics of boy on 99150-04905.
MAHAJAN
CL22026286
Suitable match for Mahajan girl, Nov-1982 (B.Tech+MBA), working MNC, decent well educated family, upper caste no bar. 9596978787, arungupta7272@gmail.com
NRI
CL22021792
Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri Beautiful, slim Girl 5'x5" Nov.'84 MS Fin from USA, working New York since 2016, divorced issueless after short marriage, equally educated working in USA preferred. Contact Whats App.+1-9136029043
NRI
CL22023975
Professionally well qualified, well settled match from decent, educated family for Australian PR girl, Ph.D from Australia and working as university Researcher, 1987 born, 5'-2", smart, good looking, fair complexion, legally separated after short marriage. Father retired as senior class one. Sikh Arora/Khatri family. Caste no bar. Contact: 98884-86787
NRI
CL22024045
Match for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl 28, 5'-3", B.Tech. Working in Australian Bank IT Sector PR Holder. Australia settled boy preferred. M. 94172-30055.
NRI
CL22024077
SM for beautiful educated Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Compatible NRI boy preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22024459
Seeking Dentist bridegroom living in Canada perferably Vancouver for Punjabi Canadian Citizen SC (Chamar) Dentist girl, Dec. 87, 5'-4". Caste no bar. Send biodata- tarsemduggal@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22024892
Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, smart, homely girl. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/ Arora Sikh to respond. Clean- shaven also welcome. Send full bio-data & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com
NRI
CL22025080
Suitable match settled in Australia or New Zealand for well settled Ahluwalia Sikh girl, New Zealand citizen, Working in Australia, 29 and 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @ whatsapp: 00642041308454 or contact: 0061458677118
NRI
CL22025290
PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22025842
SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", currently working as Architect in Germany. Well settled boy in Germany/ Europe preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.
NRI
CL22025855
Looking for a professionally qualified, well educated (Postgraduate) progressive, cleanshaven match permanently settled abroad, aged 32-36, from an educated family background for an educated and cultured, 5'-6" tall, 90 born, European NRI girl working in an MNC on a senior position, from an educated Sikh family with moderate-liberal values. Caste no bar. Contact 43-676-940-9065.
NRI
CL22025969
Well educated NRI, Gursikh boy for Dastar wearing Amritdhari girl, Ph.D (Botany), 33, 5'. Caste no bar. 99886-69988
NRI
CL22025989
Suitable match for Australian citizen, Brisbane based, Hindu Khatri, Doctor girl, 1979 born, 5'-5", slim and beautiful, innocent divorce issueless. Contact: 76965-25377.
NRI
CL22026024
Sikh Khatri girl, American Citizen, 1989, 5'-2", B.Com. (incomplete), Beautician, Cosmetologist from Brittany Beauty Academy. +15168602493
NRI
CL22026060
Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled boy match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen, divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata 0061422250899.
NRI
CL22026249
Canada Toronto PR Aggarwal girl 5'-7", 24.08.1994, 07:10 AM, Convent educated, B.Tech. Now in India for 2 months. 94165-40999.
NRI
CL22026274
Hindu Punjabi Canadian PR, 88 born, 5', fair, working white collar job in Canada (Surrey), seeking for professional, educated, Canadian boy based in Surrey or Vancouver/Seattle, Tricity/Ludhiana based Punjabi family preferred. Upper caste no bar. Respond with bio details and pictures on +91 883-7541220.
NRI
CL22026289
Seeking Hindu upper class handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa. Our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. Born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in Government job. Please send complete biodata and pictures to +13475360306 or rakesh13aggarwal@gmail.com
RAJPUT
CL22024274
Girl 5'-5", 29 years, slim, smart, well qualified, pursing LL.B. Reputed family. Seeks Defence personnel or Civil Officer. 94592-43276, 96464-62067.
RAJPUT
CL22024501
Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, 1991 born, 5'-4", Jalandhar, BBA, MBA, Teacher. Contact: 9780335290, 9780735290.
RAJPUT
CL22025547
Suitable match preferably Chandigarh based Kumaoni Garhwali Rajput for fair Kumaoni Rajput girl serving in Nationalised Bank, 5'-4", 30.6.92, Post graduate. 95017-77422, 80772-38885, 78146-84707.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22021572
Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR girl, 1993, 5'-2", B.Tech (CSE) IT job near Toronto. Preferred IT boy in Canada or in India. Contact: 9872973290, 8146447622.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22024797
Suitable Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15 PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank. Contact 94635-13017.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22025941
Suitable match for Hoshiarpur based Sikh Ramgarhia girl January 1993, 5'-2", B.Tech. in Electronics & Communications. Presently working as Sr. Account Executive in Mohali. Family currently residing in Shimla. Contact: 89889-28470.
SAINI
CL22024505
Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh beautiful, slim girl, 25 Mar 92, working DRDO Bangalore. Send biodata & photo on WhatsApp 94786-36618. Call: 98885-94618.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22023878
SC girl divorcee, 35 yrs, govt. bank officer. Tricity match will be preferred. Contact- 81466-82296.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22024198
Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.
SIKH
CL22020650
Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com
SIKH
CL22023947
Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com
SIKH
CL22024390
Gursikh qualified match for Sikh girl, July 1986/5'-3", M.A. (English), working in big Media. Delhi based family. 99112-34094, 99105-56692.
SIKH ARORA
CL22020017
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 34, 5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in MNC in Toronto. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: ravinderkamal@gmail.com
SIKH KHATRI
CL22024119
Match for beautiful Sikh girl speciality Doctor in USA, Sept. 1980 born, 5'-7", USA citizen family well settled in USA. Send pic/bio joplin2020@gmail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala