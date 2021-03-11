Grooms Wanted

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

AGGARWAL

Suitable match for Singla girl, born 9th March 1995, 5'-2", B.Com., qualifed Actuary, working MNC Bangalore 28 LPA. Reputed Chandigarh family. 94170-38493, 98882-38493.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.

BRAHMIN

Match for convent educated beautiful slim girl, January 1983, 5'-3", MCA, Project Manager MNC, Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin family daughter of Senior veteran Army Officer. No bar. Email: sharmas2222@yahoo.com

BRAHMIN

Himachali match for Saraswat Brahmin girl Ph.D with net, Asstt Professor, 30 May 1987, 1:15 pm, 5'-3", Solan. 078328-67141.

BRAHMIN

Beautiful fair Gour Brahmin girl, 18.10.1992, 3.40 am, Chandigarh, 5'-3'', B.Com, B.Ed, CA Training done, MBA doing, Doing Contractual job in Punjab Govt.. Contact 9878688052.

BRAHMIN

Suitable match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 5', MBA, 03 Sept. 1990, 5.05 pm, Ludhiana. 9876238900, 8054044266.

BRAHMIN

SM4 Jalandhar based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin Anshik Manglik girl, 26.08.1993, Nawanshahr, 5'-3", B.Com, B.Ed. employed in reputed private school. Contact: 6280109119.

BRAHMIN

PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, fair complexion, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5'-4½", working in IT company Mumbai. Contct: 98887-32400.

DIVORCEE

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1", slim, fair, divorcee (short marriage), BDS girl. Parents retired officer. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DIVORCEE

Wanted employed Sardar boy for Ramdasia Sikh divorcee issueless girl Dec.1994, 5'-4", MBA. Working in MNC, Pune. 95180-81969.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Suitable match (Medico/ Non-Medico) for MBBS, MD (Pathology) Hindu Khatri, non-manglik, 91 born, 5'-4", fair, beautiful, good natured doctor girl. Working as Senior Resident Doctor at Central Govt. Institute. Also owns her own premises and set up in Tricity to run her own independent Diagnoscan Centre. Monthly income Rs. 2 Lac+. Contact/ WhatsApp 90410-05130, 79868-92369.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

Professionally qualified Non-Medico Postgraduate Gursikh match for Sikh girl from Army background girl 5'-3",1994, BDS, MDS (Periodontics 2021). Girl running a Dental Clinic in Mohali. Father Col (Retd.). Girl interested in pursuing further education/ career in Dentistry in Canada. Contact 70112-68657. kjss2021@gmail.com

JAT

Match for beautiful Jat (Hindu) girl, 1994 born, 5'-5" height, 18 Lacs package. Phone: 94170-40204.

JAT SIKH

US based Doctor, extremely beautiful, Jatt Sikh girl, 36, 5'-6", innocently divorced, looking for Doctor, Engineer or well established businessman (age 34- 42) from a respectable Jatt Sikh fam, US based or Canada (open to move to US). Respond with biodata and pics docmatri11@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.

JAT SIKH

Suitable Doctor match for Jat Sikh beautiful daughter MBBS, 1986, USA born. Father USA Senior Scientist. WhatsApp: 510-650-2845.

JAT SIKH

PQM for Jat Sikh, 1991, 5'-7",MBA, Working girl. Looking for an affluent, professionally qualified urban Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 75892-19756.

JAT SIKH

Suitable match for Aug. 80, MBA Jat Sikh girl, issueless divorcee. Mobile: 98148-01104.

JAT SIKH

Jatsikh match for Canadian PR (Surrey)Jat Sikh Dhillon girl ,Feb 91,5’.3’’,Convent Educated.B SC (PAU Ldh).PGD(science) Canada. Father retired senior Pb.Govt Officer.Mother school teacher (retd). Only brother Canada PR. Mohali based status Malwa family .contact /WhatsApp nos. 9216610036 /8427517755 or email dhillonparm29@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born, 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already settled in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222

KHATRI

B.Tech. Govt. Bank Officer, 3.12.1989, 5'-7", Pb. Khatri Manglik girl. Seeks Officer Grade non-drinker/ non-smoker, Manglik Khatri boy. WhatsApp 096605-55308.

KHATRI

IAS/Army/IAF Officers/DM/MCh/Educationist/Industrialist Match from Hindu Khatri/Arora family in Chandigarh Tricity for 1990 born 164 Cms MA Psychology girl teaching in Chandigarh WhatsApp +919428812500 +919216867776

KHATRI

Chandigarh based high status business family, extremely beautiful, fair, slim, educated girl, 5'-5", July/ 1990, working in US based company at very Senior Level. Only high class family may contact. 98783-74300.

KHATRI

Pure vegetarian well settled, educated match for Khatri beautiful Manglik/Non-manglik girl, August 1992, 5'-4". M.Com, B.Ed CTET cleared. Reputed school teacher, Jalandhar. 9478344008.

KHATRI/ARORA

Suitable match for Hindu Punjabi slim 5'-2", 12.40 am, 15.1.1985, Chandigarh, girl employed legal Associate in reputed corporate at Mumbai drawing around 20 Lac package. WhatsApp Biodata and pics of boy on 99150-04905.

MAHAJAN

Suitable match for Mahajan girl, Nov-1982 (B.Tech+MBA), working MNC, decent well educated family, upper caste no bar. 9596978787, arungupta7272@gmail.com

NRI

Seeking suitable match for Sikh Khatri Beautiful, slim Girl 5'x5" Nov.'84 MS Fin from USA, working New York since 2016, divorced issueless after short marriage, equally educated working in USA preferred. Contact Whats App.+1-9136029043

NRI

Professionally well qualified, well settled match from decent, educated family for Australian PR girl, Ph.D from Australia and working as university Researcher, 1987 born, 5'-2", smart, good looking, fair complexion, legally separated after short marriage. Father retired as senior class one. Sikh Arora/Khatri family. Caste no bar. Contact: 98884-86787

NRI

Match for Hindu Khatri beautiful girl 28, 5'-3", B.Tech. Working in Australian Bank IT Sector PR Holder. Australia settled boy preferred. M. 94172-30055.

NRI

SM for beautiful educated Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", currently working in Germany. Compatible NRI boy preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.

NRI

Seeking Dentist bridegroom living in Canada perferably Vancouver for Punjabi Canadian Citizen SC (Chamar) Dentist girl, Dec. 87, 5'-4". Caste no bar. Send biodata- tarsemduggal@yahoo.com

NRI

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, Khatri Sikh September 1985, 5'-4", M.Tech., intelligent, smart, homely girl. Family settled in Canada. Ontario based Khatri/ Arora Sikh to respond. Clean- shaven also welcome. Send full bio-data & snaps to: tmatri85@gmail.com

NRI

Suitable match settled in Australia or New Zealand for well settled Ahluwalia Sikh girl, New Zealand citizen, Working in Australia, 29 and 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @ whatsapp: 00642041308454 or contact: 0061458677118

NRI

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

NRI

SM for beautiful Punjabi girl 30, 5'-5", currently working as Architect in Germany. Well settled boy in Germany/ Europe preferred. Contact: 62804-74492.

NRI

Looking for a professionally qualified, well educated (Postgraduate) progressive, cleanshaven match permanently settled abroad, aged 32-36, from an educated family background for an educated and cultured, 5'-6" tall, 90 born, European NRI girl working in an MNC on a senior position, from an educated Sikh family with moderate-liberal values. Caste no bar. Contact 43-676-940-9065.

NRI

Well educated NRI, Gursikh boy for Dastar wearing Amritdhari girl, Ph.D (Botany), 33, 5'. Caste no bar. 99886-69988

NRI

Suitable match for Australian citizen, Brisbane based, Hindu Khatri, Doctor girl, 1979 born, 5'-5", slim and beautiful, innocent divorce issueless. Contact: 76965-25377.

NRI

Sikh Khatri girl, American Citizen, 1989, 5'-2", B.Com. (incomplete), Beautician, Cosmetologist from Brittany Beauty Academy. +15168602493

NRI

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled boy match for girl 33, B.Tech., 5'-5", NZ citizen, divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata 0061422250899.

NRI

Canada Toronto PR Aggarwal girl 5'-7", 24.08.1994, 07:10 AM, Convent educated, B.Tech. Now in India for 2 months. 94165-40999.

NRI

Hindu Punjabi Canadian PR, 88 born, 5', fair, working white collar job in Canada (Surrey), seeking for professional, educated, Canadian boy based in Surrey or Vancouver/Seattle, Tricity/Ludhiana based Punjabi family preferred. Upper caste no bar. Respond with bio details and pictures on +91 883-7541220.

NRI

Seeking Hindu upper class handsome and well-educated boy living in USA/Canada with any visa. Our daughter is a citizen settled in USA. Born in Jalandhar 11.04.1987, 5'-3" height, working as Electrical Engineer at high position in Government job. Please send complete biodata and pictures to +13475360306 or rakesh13aggarwal@gmail.com

RAJPUT

Girl 5'-5", 29 years, slim, smart, well qualified, pursing LL.B. Reputed family. Seeks Defence personnel or Civil Officer. 94592-43276, 96464-62067.

RAJPUT

Suitable match for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, 1991 born, 5'-4", Jalandhar, BBA, MBA, Teacher. Contact: 9780335290, 9780735290.

RAJPUT

Suitable match preferably Chandigarh based Kumaoni Garhwali Rajput for fair Kumaoni Rajput girl serving in Nationalised Bank, 5'-4", 30.6.92, Post graduate. 95017-77422, 80772-38885, 78146-84707.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Match for Ramgarhia Sikh Canada PR girl, 1993, 5'-2", B.Tech (CSE) IT job near Toronto. Preferred IT boy in Canada or in India. Contact: 9872973290, 8146447622.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable Match for Ramgarhia Dhiman beautiful, fair, slim girl 06/12/1994, 8:15 PM, Dhuri, 5'-6", B.Com, M.Com. Working Pvt Bank. Contact 94635-13017.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

Suitable match for Hoshiarpur based Sikh Ramgarhia girl January 1993, 5'-2", B.Tech. in Electronics & Communications. Presently working as Sr. Account Executive in Mohali. Family currently residing in Shimla. Contact: 89889-28470.

SAINI

Professionally qualified match for Saini Sikh beautiful, slim girl, 25 Mar 92, working DRDO Bangalore. Send biodata & photo on WhatsApp 94786-36618. Call: 98885-94618.

SCHEDULED CASTES

SC girl divorcee, 35 yrs, govt. bank officer. Tricity match will be preferred. Contact- 81466-82296.

SCHEDULED CASTES

Seeking qualified Doaba based USA/ Canada match for 5'-3'', August 1992, B.Sc Nursing, Ad-dharmi girl, Working as Nursing Officer in PGI, Chandigarh. Father, Mother & younger Sister Punjab Govt. Officer/ Employee, Younger brother settled in Canada. 98760-99453.

SIKH

Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com

SIKH

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried girl, BE, MBA, October 1977, 5'-7", 15 LPA, Working in Chandigarh. Upper caste welcome. Email: ms_kamboj70@yahoo.com

SIKH

Gursikh qualified match for Sikh girl, July 1986/5'-3", M.A. (English), working in big Media. Delhi based family. 99112-34094, 99105-56692.

SIKH ARORA

PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 34, 5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in MNC in Toronto. Contact: 78887-20637, 99880-08355 (WhatsApp). Email: ravinderkamal@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI

Match for beautiful Sikh girl speciality Doctor in USA, Sept. 1980 born, 5'-7", USA citizen family well settled in USA. Send pic/bio joplin2020@gmail.com