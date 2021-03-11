Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22027779

Gupta girl (Rauniyar Vaish), B.Tech (IT) Kurukshetra, 01.09.1990, 06:10 am, Kanpur, 5'-5", Kashayup Gotra, Bureau excuse. Mob 70824-32643.

AGGARWAL

CL22027852

Match for convent educated Post Graduate Bansal working girl, Graduate from Lady Shri Ram Delhi, 05.11.97, 5'-2", 3:36 pm, Patiala, 11 LPA. M: 99152-67300.

AGGARWAL

CL22028417

Unmarried beautiful B.Tech. Garg girl October 1984, 5'-2", working Multinational company very handsome package. WhatsApp: 98961-35197.

AGGARWAL

CL22028838

Professionally qualified, Bangalore based, match for beautiful Anshik Manglik Goel girl, 28.11.1991, 07:40 am, Ambala, 5'-1", B.Tech. (ECE) NIT Delhi, working Bangalore, 33.6 Lac. 89509-65571.

BRAHMIN

CL22005308

Suitable match for beautiful unmarried Brahmin girl, MBBS, MD, October 1983, 5'-7", Doctor working in Ludhiana/ Chandigarh. WhatsApp: 15105658164.

BRAHMIN

CL22026577

Suitable match for Brahmin girl M.Tech, M.A (Eng), July 1990/ 5', IELTS, French Trainer in Chandigarh (Own business). Internationally experienced. 98828-96315. kaushik.k0705@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22027924

Himachali Brahmin girl 5'-1'', 05.05.1993, 7.55 pm, Chandigarh, B.Tech, working MNC Bengaluru. preferred tricity match working Bengaluru. 79735-35508.

BRAHMIN

CL22028449

Seeking Canada settled Manglik/ Non Manglik status match for Brahmin girl 5'-3", 27.07.94, 16:21, Ambala, on Study Visa Canada. Tricity preferred. 99886-39439.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22027341

Match for Sikh Saini 1990/ 5'-4", MBBS, MD girl Govt job. Contact 70876-32450, 94631-20108.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL22028545

PQM for Jatt Sikh 1995, 5'-9", MBBS, PCMS- I. Preference to Civil Servant/ US based Doctor/ MD/ PCMS. Contact on WhatsApp No. 98145-15567, 94632-32010.

JAT SIKH

CL22010805

Suitable match for professionally qualified Jatt Sikh beautiful, slim girl U.S. citizen born in Oct. '87 and height 5'-6". She graduated with Masters in Public Health, Biostatistics. Currently she is working as Quantiative Research Analyst with well-renowned hospital research institution in Northern California. We are well settled family in the U.S. for the past 35 years. Please contact with biodata and recent pictures: matrimonialus22@gmail.com or WhatsApp at (530) 218-5948. Marriage bureau excuse us.

JAT SIKH

CL22026677

Wanted suitable match for Jat Sikh, beautiful, slim girl, 5'-3", 1995, M.Sc. (Chemistry), B.Ed. Family settled in Ludhiana, basically from Himachal Pardesh. Local Ludhiana or nearby Ludhiana preferred. Contact: 99883-33059

JAT SIKH

CL22027071

Seeking alliance for Jatt Sikh Doctor girl, 28 yrs., 5'-4", Australian citizen. Looking for Sardar, educated, Jatt Sikh boy. Please contact on WhatsApp +61493543264.

JAT SIKH

CL22027349

SM for Jat Sikh Girl, 1994 born, 161cm, M. Tech from Canadian Uni. Working in a software firm in Canada. Looking for educated, well placed groom based in Canada/US. Respond with biodata and pics Email-erbandhansingh@gmail.com WhatsApp: +91-9599426233

JAT SIKH

CL22028346

Jat Sikh Gill 29/ 5'-3". M.Sc working MNC, 80000/- M, 7.5 Bands seeking well educated NRI boy. 84273-38811.

JAT SIKH

CL22028421

Professionally qualified well settled (cut surd/ clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated M.Pharma girl, 13 Dec. 87, 5'-5", working MNC, 12 Lacs. Please respond with details/ photo to WhatsApp only. 98767-16867.

JAT SIKH

CL22028423

Professionally qualified well settled (cut surd/ clean shaven) match for beautiful convent educated, 11 May 89, 5'-4", B.Tech. Dhillon girl, working as Software Developer at Scotland (UK). Please respond with details/ photo at WhatsApp: 97846-50892, 79768-40292.

JAT SIKH

CL22028464

Well educated & qualified match for good looking Jat Sikh girl June?91 born 5'-7", Chartered Accountant girl, pursuing CPA.Prefer professionals already in US/Canada. Please respond with photos and biodata at WhatsApp-98712-49222

JAT SIKH

CL22028781

A well educated, employed or having own business, handsome match from US or Canada, for a beautiful Jatt Sikh Canadian PR, convent educated, Diploma in 'Chemical Laboratory Technician' from Canada, 5'-3", 24, intelligent, wise girl. Whatsapp +91-81466-55771.

JAT SIKH

CL22028789

Seeking well settled (Canada/ US) and educated match for Jatt Sikh Canadian PR girl, 5'-5", Dec. 92, convent and Canadian educated, working in IT Sector. Family from Patiala. Respond with detail and Photos to sandhu01012022@gmail.com

KHATRI

CL22027064

Vegetarian Non-Manglik Match For MNC Chandigarh Employed Khatri Girl/ 5’-5”, 1994/ Tricity Preferred:- 94178-40223.

KHATRI

CL22028204

Beautiful fair slim Khatri manglik BDS girl 04.12.1989, 15:19, Amritsar born 5'-4½", Working & own clinic Ambala. Father retired Gazetted officer, Iskon devotee preferred. 94668-26743.

MAHAJAN

CL22028862

Suitable match for Mahajan girl, Sep-1987 born (M.Tech; Bio Tech.), working MNC, decent well educated family, Upper caste no bar. 9596978787, arungupta7272@gmail.com

MISC

CL22026807

Vegetarian match for Anshik Manglik Hindu Nai girl Chandigarh based 5'-6", 16.05.1994, M.SE (IT), Computer Science Teacher in School, Chandigarh. Preference Tricity. Whatsapp 94177-81252.

MISC

CL22027110

Professionally qualified match for Prajapat Sikh beautiful girl, 03.11.1991, 5'-2", B.Tech CSE. Asstt. Manager Govt bank. Father officer Central Govt. Contact: 7973538290.

NRI

CL22011180

Canadian citizen, extremely beautiful Jat Sikh girl 35/5'-6", Engineer professional, never married. Looking for qualified professional US/ Canada based. Father retired Army Officer. Currently in Tech. WhatsApp: 16479792565, Ph: +12895691120. E-mail: skielight16@gmail.com

NRI

CL22025290

PQM for Australia based, govt employee never married, Hindu, Khatri Girl 72 born young-looking 5'3'' visiting India. bestmatch1@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22025855

Looking for a professionally qualified, well educated (Postgraduate) progressive, cleanshaven match permanently settled abroad, aged 32-36, from an educated family background for an educated and cultured, 5'-6" tall, 90 born, European NRI girl working in an MNC on a senior position, from an educated Sikh family with moderate-liberal values. Caste no bar. Contact 43-676-940-9065.

NRI

CL22026631

Professionally qualified match for unmarried Arora Gursikh girl, Oct. 1990, 5'-11", B.Tech, Masters Computer Science, Software Engineer in multinational company, Ottawa Canada, with Permanent Resident since 2018. No Sibling. Manglik Bride not in position to deliver child after marriage. Only open minded Khatri/Arora Gursikh groom working preferably Ottawa may contact. Whatsapp: +919417378355.

NRI

CL22026632

Canada PR (Winnipeg, Surry) Jat Sikh Dhillon girl 1992, 5'-6", M.Sc. Physics. Seeks only Canada PR, vaishnu, B.Tech./ M.Tech/ Well Educated, having 10-15 Acre Land boy. Preferred Malwa. Marriage bureau excuse. 94171-87319.

NRI

CL22026688

Suitable match for beautiful Jatt Sikh girl, 33, 5'-4" tall, Canadian permanent resident, working in CPA firm in Canada, well qualified, CA from India and pursuing CPA in Canada, innocently divorced (issueless) after short marriage. Correspond with detailed biodata and latest pics. Email: asinghpreet8891@gmail.com or WhatsApp: 64727-15985.

NRI

CL22026872

Professionally qualified employed match for Canadian PR Jatt Sikh Army Officer's daughter 5'-5" fair, Feb. 1988, B.Tech. India, M.Engg. Canada. Upper caste welcome. Respond biodata pics. WhatsApp: 70872-12426. Email: manpabla@yahoo.com

NRI

CL22026909

SM4 beautiful Ravidasia girl, 5'-5½", 1986, B.Tech.(CSE), Master in IT from Australia. Permanent employee as Engineer in reputed MNC, Melbourne. Both elder brothers Engineers married well settled in Australia. Boy settled in Australia/ New Zealand preferred. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 99888-27720.

NRI

CL22027002

Seeking US settled Sikh/ Hindu professional/ businessman for US born daughter never married, Nov. 81/ 5'-5", very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, Marketing Professional in NYC. Send photo/ bio to rue081@gmail.com

NRI

CL22027103

Matrimonial alliance invited from professionally qualified Canadian based NRI match for a very beautiful Samyal girl, 15 August 93, 11:42 pm, Jalandhar Cantt, 5'-2", B.Tech. Comp Sc, PG dip. Canadian permanent resident. Parents retired Govt employees, one brother unmarried studying in Canada. Caste no bar. Contact: 9877441617.

NRI

CL22027430

Professionally qualified only Brahmin vegetarian Australian settled boy match for girl 33, B.Tech, 5'-5", NZ citizen. Divorcee working in Sydney (Australia). Please send photo, biodata. 0061422250899.

NRI

CL22027935

Suitable match settled in Australia or New Zealand for Ahluwalia Sikh girl, Postgraduate, New Zealand citizen. Working in Australia as a Science teacher in Melbourne College. 29/ 5'-6". Please share biodata and photo @WhatsApp 0064211570589 or 0064211606749.

NRI

CL22028406

Well educated NRI, Gursikh boy for Dastar wearing Amritdhari girl, Ph.D (Botany), 33, 5'. Caste no bar. 99886-69988

NRI

CL22028461

Suitable Match For Sikh Ramgarhia PR Canada Girl Fair Slim PhD 34 years 5 ft 3 inches Educated Family Caste No Bar Parents in India. Contact Whatsapp 9814706908

NRI

CL22028567

Match for Australian settled girl 26, 5'-2", business analyst (Govt. job), preference PR Australia/own business/equivalent job, caste no bar. Contact: 82890-50055.

PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED

CL22028458

Hindu Tonk-kashtriya girl, 5'-5", Dec. 1990, B.A. LL.B., problem in right hand, can work/ drive independently. Upper caste no bar. Preferred near Chandigarh. Mob: 79865-23737.

RAJPUT

CL22024274

Girl 5'-5", 29 years, slim, smart, well qualified, pursing LL.B. Reputed family. Seeks Defence personnel or Civil Officer. 94592-43276, 96464-62067.

RAJPUT

CL22026322

Suitable match preferably Chandigarh based Kumaoni Garhwali Rajput for fair Kumaoni Rajput girl, B.Sc., Nursing, Gold Medalist, Nursing Officer in PGI, 5'-4", 8.1.1996. 80772-38885, 62800-02949

RAJPUT

CL22026993

Seeking turbaned Sikh match for 95 born, 5'-5", Sikh Mair Rajput girl from well educated family, pursuing Ph.D (Agriculture). 92161-62001, singhbhupinder3866@gmail.com

RAJPUT

CL22027631

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, Govt. service (contract basis), Preferred Tricity. Mobile: 95010-20885.

RAJPUT

CL22027851

Suitable match for Himachali Hindu Rajput girl from Chandigarh, MBBS, MD, 1995, 5'-5". Preference MD Rajput Doctor only. 98151-46100.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22028399

Clean Shaven PQM for self employed in start up consulting firm, 1984, 5'-6", B.Tech- MBA Ramgarhia girl. Upper caste no bar. Call/Whatsapp: 8283057081, write.to.maninder@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22028636

Ramgarhia Dhiman girl 1992/ 5'-2", M.Sc., B.Ed., Lecturer required Sikh educated vegetarian non drinker boy, Ludhiana. 92165-25834.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22026328

Hindu Ravidasia girl July 1994 Working US based company Gurgaon Package 15lakh.7087950439

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22027388

Canada work permit Mazhabi Sikh girl, 28/5'-5", B.Com., B.Ed., MA (English), working as supply chain coordinator in Canada (Office job). Father Government officer, brother Advocate, younger brother aspirant for study at Canada, seeks well educated boy. Contact 89681-25215.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22027593

PQM for SC Ad-dharmi girl, 35 yrs, 5'-7", M.Sc. Ph.D. working in Govt. University. USA PR also in process. Educated simple family. Early marriage. 9876161781.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22028044

Seeking Professional bridegroom preferably Dentist for beautiful Punjabi Canadian Citizen SC (Chamar) Dentist girl, Dec. 87, 5'-5". Caste no bar. Phone: 89689-35877.

SIKH

CL22020650

Match from US, Canada for a beautiful girl, Sikh Canadian citizen 30, 5'-3'', MS (CS) working as a Senior Manager in Toronto. panesar1010@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22026404

Suitable match for beautiful, smart, slim Ramdasia (Weaver Julaha) Sikh girl, convent educated, B.Tech., MBA, Jan. 1988, 5’-3”, HDFC Bank employed. Father retired officer, mother LIC officer. Contact: 098963-34847, 99922-20216.

SIKH

CL22028452

Well qualified employed match for Ph.D, former Asstt. Professor, 1990, 5'-5", Ramdasia Sikh girl, no bars. 94636-16596.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22027528

Match for Mohali based issueless short marriage divorcee Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya vegetarian, beautiful girl, 1979/ 5'-2", Ph.D, Govt. Job, near Mohali.Upper caste too welcome. 98727-61829 (Whatsapp).

WIDOW

CL22028455

Himachali Widow Sharma girl 35/ 5'-4'', BA, PGDCA, M.Sc IT, having 7 years old girl, Upper caste no bat. Job/ Businessman, Early simple marriage, Chandigarh based. 92175-09300.