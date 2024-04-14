Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24002910
Well settled businessman match for slim, beautiful, fair Garg girl, Ambala, 26.09.1994, 06:55, 5'-2", B.A (Fashion designing), B.Ed, Professional Baker, Reputed teetotaler vegetarian family, Decent marriage. 94160-94002.
BRAHMIN
CL24003955
PQM 4 smart, beautiful Himachali Brahmin girl, Public Relations Officer Central PSU Shimla, PG Mass Communication, MBA, 5'-3", 22.08.1993 (1:55 a.m.), Shimla. Status family. Upper caste welcome. 70187-57320, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24003956
Australian citizen or PR match for beautiful Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin PR girl 5.3½", 1991 born Chandigarh. Graduation in India. Two Masters Degrees from Australia. Now working in Melbourne in University. Presently in India for short term. Kundli must, upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98153-24709.
BRAHMIN
CL24005033
Wanted suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin 5'-4", Dec. 1980 born good looking girl BE (E&C) MBA working in top IT MNC, early marriage. Upper caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 98550-96032.
DIVORCEE
CL24002696
Match for Hindu Khatri girl, Feb. 1988, Chandigarh born, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Hons), working in MNC. Issueless divorcee (Short marriage). Contact 98782-22815.
DIVORCEE
CL24004409
Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1" slim, fair divorcee BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24002991
DM/ MCH/ MD/ MS match for Hindu Puri Punjabi Khatri girl. 13.8.94, 5ft 5 in. Fair, smart girl. MD Medicine. SR PGI Chandigarh. Doctors family. 98726-59175.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24003689
Medico/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24004867
Match for Punjabi Doctor girl 5'-7", 25.12.94, MBBS with Fellowship in Medical Cosmetology Aesthetics, working as Medical Officer in Haryana Govt. Gurugram. Required Doctor/ IAS/ Industrialist. Contact: 99713-27172.
JAIN
CL24003476
Suitable match for Jain girl, working as Data Scientist, Cisco Pune. 30.09.1989, 08:06 am, Chandigarh. Contact: 9501522866. Marriage bureaus please excuse.
JAT
CL24002981
Match wanted: Jatt Radhasoami girl, Nov. 92 born, 5'-5", fair complexion, B.Tech, Snr. Manager in MNC, Mohali. Seeks educated, veg, teetotaller boy, working in India. Prefer cleanshaven from Una, Nangal, Ropar, Mohali, Chandigarh. Send bio data, pics to WhatsApp/ Mob. 94187-84532.
JAT
CL24004360
Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6 AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 93553-00110.
JAT SIKH
CL23120291
Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).
JAT SIKH
CL24000001
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24002952
QM for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 92, 5'-6", B.Sc. Nursing, Working in NHS UK as RN, shortly moving to AUS. Seeking boy in AUS/ India. Malwa preferred. WhatsApp only 90569-00371.
JAT SIKH
CL24003040
Match for Jatt Sikh girl, 95 born, 5'-3", fair complexion, Master from SFU (BC, Canada), MNC job, salary $100 K, issueless divorce (Short marriage) in India. Boy should be Jatt Sikh well educated well earn and from humble family. Contct: +1 (778) 965-1255.
JAT SIKH
CL24004143
Looking for a well reputed match for our daughter, Jat Sikh Dhaliwal, convent educated, BDS Graduate 1993 born, 5'-9" height. Belongs to a well known political family. Preferred class 1 officers. Kindly contact on 97790-43016.
JAT SIKH
CL24004740
Educated match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/ 5'-3", double masters. With package of Two Lac $, innocently divorced after three months. WhatsApp: 95016-90908.
JAT SIKH
CL24004803
Beautiful, fair, slim Jat Sikh girl 93 born, height 5'-5", convent educated, BA, LLB (Hons) Panjab University. Advocate in High Court Chandigarh, social worker, landlord family. WhatsApp: 98786-77477.
JAT SIKH
CL24005003
Well settled match from respectable Jat Sikh family for Canadian citizen convent educated, B.Com, CA from India, CPA Canada, working as Associate Financial reporting Manager in Canada Life, 5’-5”, June 89, pretty, slim looks younger from Urbanised, educated well to do family. Message at 98720-27436.
KAMBOJ
CL24004646
Accomplished Kamboj Sikh girl, 27 years old, 5.5 feet tall, with a master's degree, desires a settled match in India. Thriving in the education sector and integral to her family's business. WhatsApp @ 9915846003.
KHATRI
CL24003175
SM for Bhatia, 5'-3", 1988 born girl, ICWA Inter, working with SBI (Gov. Job) in Chandigarh. Belongs to well settled business family. 99882-44049.
KHATRI
CL24004754
Suitable match for Khatri girl 5'-3", 2.6.1992, 11:07 am, Varanasi (UP), presently working in MNC, I.T. Park Chandigarh. Package 6.5 Lakhs. Preferred qualified well settled boy (I.T. Professional) preferred. Send Photo/profile at Whatsapp No. 94174-02040.
KHATRI
CL24004766
Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 30/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 27 Lac. Status family Chandigarh. 94652-27637.
KHATRI
CL24004780
Match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl 15.09.1983, 9:55 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-2", looks young, B.Tech., working Software MNC. Mobile: 88138-04126, WhatsApp: 89309-01879.
NRI
CL24004606
Suitable educated vegetarian match for Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi girl, June 1999, 5'-6", Bachelor of Pharmacy Australian citizen. 94170-42390.
NRI
CL24004618
Prof. qualified well settled match for smart professionally qualified Brahmin girl July?95 5?-6?. Working as a practice manager in well established chain of healthcare in Australia. # 9876300110; 9818875888
NRI
CL24002443
Only Canadian match for Canadian PR Ravidasia girl 1994 born, 5'-4". BDS from India & Post-graduation diploma in Health Sciences from Canada University. Contact: 9463207825.
NRI
CL24002697
Well educated, settled preferably Australian Citizen/ PR match for Khatri girl, born 1994, 5'-2", working in Taxation firm, B.Com (Hons), MPA, residing in Melbourn. WhatsApp: 99885-71186.
NRI
CL24002868
SM4 Ravidasia (SC) beautiful slim, Canada (PR) Vancouver, PGDBM, working girl, 1993, 5'-5". Father Govt retd. Engineer. Preferred handsome, well settled, slim, qualified. Contact: 7986196736.
NRI
CL24002937
Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 1993, 5'-3", MA Economics Business Management, Canada required Canada PR well educated Sikh boy. 93165-22297.
NRI
CL24002999
Professionally qualified, well settled match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-5", 1992, B.Tech. PGDM, Canada PR. Settled in Toronto. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 94173-22600, 78374-22600
NRI
CL24003342
Suitable match for beautiful Rajput girl, 26, 5'-2", MBA (Media), working in Australia on work permit. Looking well educated Australian PR boy. 94173-74546.
NRI
CL24004860
PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India, PG from Canada. Presently on work permit (PR applied) in Canada. Looking for tall (min. 5'-11") handsome, Degree holder, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. +919779630201, +918437788200.
NRI
CL24004896
Canada PR Khatri vegetarian girl Oct. 1995, 5'-5", Post-Graduate, seeks qualified boy. 97795-39889, 97795-52221.
NRI
CL24005035
Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio Technology USA professionally settled Green Card holder, divorcee, short marriage, no issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, [email protected]
RAJPUT
CL24003023
Match for Maid Rajput divorcee, born 1990, 5'-4", Govt. employee girl having three years daughter. Send kundli. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79540.
RAJPUT
CL24003107
Tetotaler Rajput/ Brahmin/ Khatri match for Rajput girl 28, 5'-4", doing Ph.D material science associated with BMW, Munich Germany. 95306-62892, 95306-62893.
RAJPUT
CL24003867
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
SAINI
CL24004175
Match for Hindu Saini girl, 95, 5', M.Com. MBA, working Multinational company Mohali. NRI preferred. 97794-55658. [email protected]
SAINI
CL24004617
Match for Hindu Saini girl, May 1995, 5'-2", M.Com., M.Phil, NET, Assistant Professor in College on contract in Haryana. 94438-75596.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24004752
Beautiful Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh weaver beautiful convent educated girl, March 1995, 5'-6½'', BE/MA, working in Chandigarh Administration. Mobile 86999-91914.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24004983
Match for Ravidasia girl, Aug. 1994/ 5'-3", MSW, Own Business in Chandigarh, Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Preference for Veterinary profession. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 95179-88056.
SIKH
CL24003407
PQM for May, 1997 born, 5'-5", Mair Rajput Sikh girl, B.Tech., working as Consultant in one of Big 4 companies. Caste no bar. 98759-84902.
SIKH
CL23122291
Brahmin Sikh girl, 5'-3", 4/12/1980, M.Com, fair complexion, Govt. job, Class-I. Only unmarried boy preferred. Contact: 81466-80086.
SIKH ARORA
CL24002805
High status family required industrialist businessman for decent beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 27, 5'-1", MBA. (M) 8264980633.
SIKH ARORA
CL24002861
PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 36/5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in Canada as Senior Business Manager in reputed company. 78887-20637.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL23120167
Match for Arora girl, 32 /5', MCA from Thapar University, Software Engineer in MNC, Gurgaon. 099883-73088.
TONK-KASHATRIYA
CL24002919
Well settled match from India/abroad for slim, beautiful Sikh Tonk Kashatriya (Chimba) girl, 24, 5’-4”, M.Com, working in international IT company at Mohali. Contact: 62392-05332.
