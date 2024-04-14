Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL24002910

Well settled businessman match for slim, beautiful, fair Garg girl, Ambala, 26.09.1994, 06:55, 5'-2", B.A (Fashion designing), B.Ed, Professional Baker, Reputed teetotaler vegetarian family, Decent marriage. 94160-94002.

BRAHMIN

CL24003955

PQM 4 smart, beautiful Himachali Brahmin girl, Public Relations Officer Central PSU Shimla, PG Mass Communication, MBA, 5'-3", 22.08.1993 (1:55 a.m.), Shimla. Status family. Upper caste welcome. 70187-57320, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24003956

Australian citizen or PR match for beautiful Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin PR girl 5.3½", 1991 born Chandigarh. Graduation in India. Two Masters Degrees from Australia. Now working in Melbourne in University. Presently in India for short term. Kundli must, upper caste welcome. Whatsapp: 98153-24709.

BRAHMIN

CL24005033

Wanted suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin 5'-4", Dec. 1980 born good looking girl BE (E&C) MBA working in top IT MNC, early marriage. Upper caste no bar. Contact: [email protected] 98550-96032.

DIVORCEE

CL24002696

Match for Hindu Khatri girl, Feb. 1988, Chandigarh born, 5'-3", M.Sc. (Hons), working in MNC. Issueless divorcee (Short marriage). Contact 98782-22815.

DIVORCEE

CL24004409

Required Doctor/Engineer/NRI unmarried/divorcee (issueless) below 37 for Hindu Prajapati, 1987, 5'-1" slim, fair divorcee BDS girl. Upper caste welcome. 9417859277, 9417658577.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24002991

DM/ MCH/ MD/ MS match for Hindu Puri Punjabi Khatri girl. 13.8.94, 5ft 5 in. Fair, smart girl. MD Medicine. SR PGI Chandigarh. Doctors family. 98726-59175.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24003689

Medico/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24004867

Match for Punjabi Doctor girl 5'-7", 25.12.94, MBBS with Fellowship in Medical Cosmetology Aesthetics, working as Medical Officer in Haryana Govt. Gurugram. Required Doctor/ IAS/ Industrialist. Contact: 99713-27172.

JAIN

CL24003476

Suitable match for Jain girl, working as Data Scientist, Cisco Pune. 30.09.1989, 08:06 am, Chandigarh. Contact: 9501522866. Marriage bureaus please excuse.

JAT

CL24002981

Match wanted: Jatt Radhasoami girl, Nov. 92 born, 5'-5", fair complexion, B.Tech, Snr. Manager in MNC, Mohali. Seeks educated, veg, teetotaller boy, working in India. Prefer cleanshaven from Una, Nangal, Ropar, Mohali, Chandigarh. Send bio data, pics to WhatsApp/ Mob. 94187-84532.

JAT

CL24004360

Hindu Jat girl, 16-08-1983, 6 AM, Abohar, 5'-6", Govt Teacher in Mohali. Salary 9 Lac PA. Upper caste no bar. 93553-00110.

JAT SIKH

CL23120291

Parents (Jat Sikh) seeking match for their daughter, 42 years old, 5'-5" tall, Canadian citizen, pretty. Educated, self employed in Surrey. Divorced no kids. The boy should be educated & from a simple family. Send a recent photo with biodata to [email protected] or 1-604-970-0526 (WhatsApp).

JAT SIKH

CL24000001

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24002952

QM for beautiful Jat Sikh girl, 92, 5'-6", B.Sc. Nursing, Working in NHS UK as RN, shortly moving to AUS. Seeking boy in AUS/ India. Malwa preferred. WhatsApp only 90569-00371.

JAT SIKH

CL24003040

Match for Jatt Sikh girl, 95 born, 5'-3", fair complexion, Master from SFU (BC, Canada), MNC job, salary $100 K, issueless divorce (Short marriage) in India. Boy should be Jatt Sikh well educated well earn and from humble family. Contct: +1 (778) 965-1255.

JAT SIKH

CL24004143

Looking for a well reputed match for our daughter, Jat Sikh Dhaliwal, convent educated, BDS Graduate 1993 born, 5'-9" height. Belongs to a well known political family. Preferred class 1 officers. Kindly contact on 97790-43016.

JAT SIKH

CL24004740

Educated match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/ 5'-3", double masters. With package of Two Lac $, innocently divorced after three months. WhatsApp: 95016-90908.

JAT SIKH

CL24004803

Beautiful, fair, slim Jat Sikh girl 93 born, height 5'-5", convent educated, BA, LLB (Hons) Panjab University. Advocate in High Court Chandigarh, social worker, landlord family. WhatsApp: 98786-77477.

JAT SIKH

CL24005003

Well settled match from respectable Jat Sikh family for Canadian citizen convent educated, B.Com, CA from India, CPA Canada, working as Associate Financial reporting Manager in Canada Life, 5’-5”, June 89, pretty, slim looks younger from Urbanised, educated well to do family. Message at 98720-27436.

KAMBOJ

CL24004646

Accomplished Kamboj Sikh girl, 27 years old, 5.5 feet tall, with a master's degree, desires a settled match in India. Thriving in the education sector and integral to her family's business. WhatsApp @ 9915846003.

KHATRI

CL24003175

SM for Bhatia, 5'-3", 1988 born girl, ICWA Inter, working with SBI (Gov. Job) in Chandigarh. Belongs to well settled business family. 99882-44049.

KHATRI

CL24004754

Suitable match for Khatri girl 5'-3", 2.6.1992, 11:07 am, Varanasi (UP), presently working in MNC, I.T. Park Chandigarh. Package 6.5 Lakhs. Preferred qualified well settled boy (I.T. Professional) preferred. Send Photo/profile at Whatsapp No. 94174-02040.

KHATRI

CL24004766

Match for Hindu Khatri girl beautiful B.Tech 30/ 5'-5", working in MNC Gurgaon, Package 27 Lac. Status family Chandigarh. 94652-27637.

KHATRI

CL24004780

Match for beautiful Punjabi Khatri girl 15.09.1983, 9:55 a.m., Chandigarh, 5'-2", looks young, B.Tech., working Software MNC. Mobile: 88138-04126, WhatsApp: 89309-01879.

NRI

CL24004606

Suitable educated vegetarian match for Saraswat Brahmin Punjabi girl, June 1999, 5'-6", Bachelor of Pharmacy Australian citizen. 94170-42390.

NRI

CL24004618

Prof. qualified well settled match for smart professionally qualified Brahmin girl July?95 5?-6?. Working as a practice manager in well established chain of healthcare in Australia. # 9876300110; 9818875888

NRI

CL24002443

Only Canadian match for Canadian PR Ravidasia girl 1994 born, 5'-4". BDS from India & Post-graduation diploma in Health Sciences from Canada University. Contact: 9463207825.

NRI

CL24002697

Well educated, settled preferably Australian Citizen/ PR match for Khatri girl, born 1994, 5'-2", working in Taxation firm, B.Com (Hons), MPA, residing in Melbourn. WhatsApp: 99885-71186.

NRI

CL24002868

SM4 Ravidasia (SC) beautiful slim, Canada (PR) Vancouver, PGDBM, working girl, 1993, 5'-5". Father Govt retd. Engineer. Preferred handsome, well settled, slim, qualified. Contact: 7986196736.

NRI

CL24002937

Ramgarhia Sikh girl Canada PR, 1993, 5'-3", MA Economics Business Management, Canada required Canada PR well educated Sikh boy. 93165-22297.

NRI

CL24002999

Professionally qualified, well settled match for Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-5", 1992, B.Tech. PGDM, Canada PR. Settled in Toronto. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 94173-22600, 78374-22600

NRI

CL24003342

Suitable match for beautiful Rajput girl, 26, 5'-2", MBA (Media), working in Australia on work permit. Looking well educated Australian PR boy. 94173-74546.

NRI

CL24004860

PQM for very fair, extremely beautiful, slim and convent educated Saraswat Brahmin girl, 5'-8", 1997, BDS from India, PG from Canada. Presently on work permit (PR applied) in Canada. Looking for tall (min. 5'-11") handsome, Degree holder, well settled boy from Canada/USA. Kundli match must. +919779630201, +918437788200.

NRI

CL24004896

Canada PR Khatri vegetarian girl Oct. 1995, 5'-5", Post-Graduate, seeks qualified boy. 97795-39889, 97795-52221.

NRI

CL24005035

Match for Gupta girl, 5'-5", smart, slim 36, MBA, Bio Technology USA professionally settled Green Card holder, divorcee, short marriage, no issue Punjab family. Professionally US settled boy preferred. 98554-36137, [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL24003023

Match for Maid Rajput divorcee, born 1990, 5'-4", Govt. employee girl having three years daughter. Send kundli. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 89683-79540.

RAJPUT

CL24003107

Tetotaler Rajput/ Brahmin/ Khatri match for Rajput girl 28, 5'-4", doing Ph.D material science associated with BMW, Munich Germany. 95306-62892, 95306-62893.

RAJPUT

CL24003867

Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.

SAINI

CL24004175

Match for Hindu Saini girl, 95, 5', M.Com. MBA, working Multinational company Mohali. NRI preferred. 97794-55658. [email protected]

SAINI

CL24004617

Match for Hindu Saini girl, May 1995, 5'-2", M.Com., M.Phil, NET, Assistant Professor in College on contract in Haryana. 94438-75596.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24004752

Beautiful Sikh match for Ramdasia Sikh weaver beautiful convent educated girl, March 1995, 5'-6½'', BE/MA, working in Chandigarh Administration. Mobile 86999-91914.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24004983

Match for Ravidasia girl, Aug. 1994/ 5'-3", MSW, Own Business in Chandigarh, Mother Gazetted Officer. Father Class-I Officer. Preference for Veterinary profession. Tricity preferred. Contact Whatsapp 95179-88056.

SIKH

CL24003407

PQM for May, 1997 born, 5'-5", Mair Rajput Sikh girl, B.Tech., working as Consultant in one of Big 4 companies. Caste no bar. 98759-84902.

SIKH

CL23122291

Brahmin Sikh girl, 5'-3", 4/12/1980, M.Com, fair complexion, Govt. job, Class-I. Only unmarried boy preferred. Contact: 81466-80086.

SIKH ARORA

CL24002805

High status family required industrialist businessman for decent beautiful Sikh Arora girl, 27, 5'-1", MBA. (M) 8264980633.

SIKH ARORA

CL24002861

PQM for Bhatia Gursikh girl, 36/5'-5", B.Tech. (India), Certification (USA), Canada PR, working in Canada as Senior Business Manager in reputed company. 78887-20637.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL23120167

Match for Arora girl, 32 /5', MCA from Thapar University, Software Engineer in MNC, Gurgaon. 099883-73088.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL24002919

Well settled match from India/abroad for slim, beautiful Sikh Tonk Kashatriya (Chimba) girl, 24, 5’-4”, M.Com, working in international IT company at Mohali. Contact: 62392-05332.

