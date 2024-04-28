Grooms Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL24008042
Suitable match for slim, beautiful, Mittal girl, 09/07/1996, 10:40 am, Chandigarh, 5'-2", B.Tech. PEC, working in Google Bangalore, package 60 Lac+. 75089-27107, 70091-19400.
AGGARWAL
CL24008501
Suitable match, preferably US- based, for Garg girl (29.03.1997, 10:20 am, Patiala), BE (TIET), pursuing MS in Information Systems from RBS-UMD, College Park, USA. Worked for 4 years as Sr./ Principal Software Engineer. Patiala based respected family of academicians and professionals. Upper caste no bar. Ph: 94176-64777.
AGGARWAL
CL24009815
Bansal, CA, Non-manglik girl, 2.11.1999, 5'-4", working in MNC Gurgaon with high package. Jalandhar based family. Required equally qualified, pure vegetarian boy preferably belongs to Jalandhar, working in MNC with handsome package. E-mail: [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24007542
Govt. Banking/ Civil Services match for a fair, well-educated Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 07.10.1991, MBA. Working as Probationary Officer at a Govt. Bank. Contact: 94160-20966, [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24007895
Well qualified well settled broad minded match for 1986 born, 5'-2½" M.A. M.Phil, working as a Research Associate with a reputed university. Contact: 98151-74439. [email protected]
BRAHMIN
CL24008389
Match for Gaur Brahmin girl, 11/10/92, 10:13 a.m. Chandigarh, 5', B.Tech (CS), working top MNC Bangalore, handsome package. 98722-16955.
BRAHMIN
CL24009271
Seeking professionally qualified status match for fair beautiful Sharma girl, 5’-4’’/29 years, US-educated, working in MNC, Lucknow based affluent family having own business. Arora /Khatri also welcome. Email biodata to [email protected], Whatsapp: +91-94519-52423
BRAHMIN
CL24009580
Gaur Brahmin girl, B.Architect, 04 Nov. 1996, 5'-2", Jalandhar. Father Gazetted officer. Kundli must. Only whatsapp: 9815972181.
BRAHMIN
CL24009724
PQM for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik girl, convent educated, B.Tech., July 1990 born, 5’-4½”, working in IT company Mumbai. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98887-32400.
DIVORCEE
CL24008268
Required NCR working for very short marriage, issueless, Dec. 80 born girl, working Delhi, good package, 5'-7", tall smart fair. Please WhatsApp 76964-76476.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24005758
Ramdasia Sikh girl, Nov. 1986, 5'-3", MBBS, pursuing MD final year in Punjab, USMLE three steps cleared. 94652-72768
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24008270
Doctor match for Jalandhar based Kashyap Rajput girl, single child, 1993, 5'-3", MBBS, Medical officer Punjab Govt. Clean-shaved in around Jalandhar preferred. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 9877537488.
DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24009084
MBBS girl, 5'-5", 11.2.1991, 9:25 a.m. Chandigarh, employed under NHM Chandigarh, Megh Bhagat. Parents retired Govt. Doc tors. Seeks Doctor, Eng g., Gazetted officer ma tch. 88378-35255, 98760- 80390.
JAT SIKH
CL24006045
Suitable P.Q.M for beautiful B.Sc., LL.B, LL.M., 1998, 5'-8" tall girl complete details first on WhatsApp: 94214-63064.
JAT SIKH
CL24009571
Chandigarh based family seeks a suitable match for their daughter, born in 1980. She is not married, convent educated, and is working. We are looking for a qualified, settled boy. Interested parties can contact us at 98153-99559.
JAT SIKH
CL24000001
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24007804
Suitable Jat Sikh match for Sandhu girl, born 1996, 5'-3", M.Sc. Physics, B.Ed. India. M.Ed. BC Canada. Presently working in BC Canada. 97793-31366, 97799-78056. Email: [email protected]
JAT SIKH
CL24008332
Suitable match for Jat Sikh beautiful BDS girl, 25 years, 5'-10", living in US Green card holder. Parents settled in USA. Jat Sikh MBBS, MDS apply with bio-data, photo. WhatsApp: 94630-87820.
JAT SIKH
CL24009628
PQM for Jatt Sikh Gill June 1992 born, 5'-5" girl MBBS, working as Medical Officer in Pb. Govt. PSU. Only Grade A, B Gazetted Officers and Doctors should contact. 94178-44146 WhatsApp.
JAT SIKH
CL24009825
Affluent Jat Sikh parents seeks match for their beautiful daughter US born, 5'-7", 32 years, doing residency in Tennessee, MBBS from India. Preferred Jat Sikh. WhatsApp: 98264-33004. Email: [email protected]
KHATRI
CL24007695
SM for Khatri girl 29.02.1992, B.Tech. CSE, working in MNC Chd., 15 LPA. WhatsApp No. 97804-70098, 97804-70898.
KHATRI
CL24008025
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh based Khatri family seeks suitable match for their daughter 5'-5", fair, slim 12.06.93 4:01 am completing PhD Microbiology shortly. We are looking for suitably qualified, settled boy from Himachal, Chandigarh or Punjab only. Interested parties may contact us at 94180-25996.
KHATRI
CL24009014
Punjabi Khatri affluent business family seek suitable alliance for their daughter, 5'-8"/ 95 born, CA, MBA, beautiful, very fair. WhatsApp: 79009-00005 (No phone calls pls).
KHATRI
CL24008222
Match for Hindu Khatri Non-Manglik,B.Sc Management, PGD from Canada, 5'-2", 18.2.1994 at 4.32 am, Rajpura, presently in India. Contact: 88470-69801.
KHATRI
CL24010048
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri girl 17.09.1997, 5'-2". B.COM, MA Economics working in corporate sector, residence Mohali. Preferred tricity/ abroad. 98782-71549.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24008471
Beautiful girl, 5'-6", August 1993, MBA, working standard Chartered Bank Gurugram, 15 LPA. 94662-06006.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL24009907
Delhi based elite match for beautiful cultured educated high status family, never married, 5'-6", fair, slim, 44 year, Punjabi Khatri looking for caste no bar. Preferred NRI high business class family/ Doctors. Early and decent marriage. Email: [email protected] Contact: 98100-42813, 96503-91995.
NRI
CL24008225
Australia PR girl, 1990, 5'-4", Masters in Computer Science, Parents well settled in Punjab, required well settled preferred Australia living boy. Bureau excuse. WhatsApp with profile - 62809-17789.
NRI
CL24007581
Professionally qualified preferably CA, B.Tech. match for beautiful Mahajan Canada citizen girl 9.12.1992, 11.20 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-1", Masters in Finance, pursuing CPA Canada & ACCA (UK), working as Finance Controller in Numbercrunch Inc (Ottawa, Canada). Contact: 79735-24128, 94635-74566.
NRI
CL24008200
Australian PR Ravidasia Weaver girl, born 1985, 5'-2", slim, fair, looks very young, seeks Australian PR settled boy. Divorcee considerable. Please send biodata and photo on +61424936181.
NRI
CL24008503
NY based parents seek US settled Sikh/Hindu match for US born daughter, Nov. 81/ 5'-5", never married, very young looking, pretty, intelligent & homely. MBA, holding high position in Marketing in NYC. Send bio/photo to [email protected]
NRI
CL24008506
Compatible match for US Citizen Sikh Doctor girl MD, 33, 160 cm, working in NY City Contact +16033069973.
NRI
CL24009376
Professionally qualified match for slim beautiful Saini girl, 5'-5", 1995, MBA, PR Canada. Father Doctor well settled in Chandigarh. Girl recently in India. Upper caste welcome. Tricity preferred. 98143-53006.
NRI
CL24009519
Gursikh non-trimmer, non-drinker boy for Kohli family Gursikh Khatri girl, December 1992, 5’-6”, M.S. Computer Science, USA, Software Engineer, Boston, H1B Visa. USA only. WhatsApp 98555-90456, 98140-90456.
NRI
CL24009682
Only USA citizen/ HIB visa holder match for Arora Sikh beautiful girl March 89, 5'-2", Ph.D. Pharmacy. Bureau excuse. Contact: 99884-04423.
NRI
CL24009843
Hindu Khatri girl divorced, fair 22.11.94, 5'-6", living in Australia (Perth), Masters, (Australia) CA (Inter), Retail Manager. Preference Australian citizen. Chandigarh based. Mobile: 98157-17755.
NRI
CL24009962
Looking a suitable match for a well educated, smart and beautiful girl, belonging to Sikh Rajput family. Born 97, 5'-3", status PR currently working in Vancouver in a reputed company after completing her M.Tech. in Canada. Well settled and well educated match preferred from BC area. Father Class-1 Officer. Chandigarh based. Contact: 90413-00045. Marriage bureau please excuse.
NRI
CL24010040
Suitable match for beautiful Ramdasia PR Canada girl, Aug 1993, 5'-5", Ph.D (Accounts & Finance). Mother retired Principal (Education Department). Father Late DGM (FCI). Patiala settled family. Contact: 99157-10185.
RAJPUT
CL24006847
Beautiful, homely, well educated Mair Rajput girl, PR in Canada, arriving in 3 months, 5'-6", 24.09.1995; seeks suitable match. 77430-65464.
RAJPUT
CL24007987
Suitable vegetarian match for Sikh Rajput girl, 21 years, 5'-4", work permit in Canada. Preferably PR of Canada, America, England. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9056494840.
RAJPUT
CL24009381
PQM for Kashyap Rajput Mehra girl, born 1990, 5'-3", MBA, working MNC, 6 LPA. Vegetarian preferred. Contact: whatsapp 9814921278.
RAJPUT
CL24009492
Rajput beautiful girl, 20 September 1992, 10:40 pm, 5'-3", B.Tech, CSE, job in C.U. Preferred tricity. Mobile: 9501020885.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24009626
Professionally qualified alliance invited for 91, BE, LLB, LLM, NET qualified, 5'-3", Practising Advocate, Parents Professors in PGI. Contact: 94167-66803.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24006242
Suitable match for Ravidasia (Ad-dharmi) girl, M.Com, 5'-3", August 1993, Govt bank Scale-1 officer. Preferred Govt employee/Officer around Jalandhar. Contact: 9872127785.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24007598
Match for Adharmi fair girl, resident Mohali, Nov. 92, 5'-5", B.Com., MBE, B.Ed. Father Retd. Class-I Officer, Mother home maker, younger brother in Canada. Govt. employee preferred. Mob: 94130-26423.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24007733
Suitable match for Punjabi Ad-dharmi girl, presently in Canada on work permit, born Oct. 1992, 5'-5", B.Tech, M.Tech. CSE, Preferred Canadian PR, qualified boy. Whatsapp: 7087495076.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24008327
Suitable match for beautiful girl, 5'-4", 1985, M.Sc (Agri Economics), Manager in PNB, Mohali. Well educated family. Parents retd. officers. Tricity preferred. 7087147961.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24009521
Suitable match for Ravidasia girl, Nov. 1987, 5'-7", MBA, HR Executive Ludhiana. Contact 98776-77402.
SIKH
CL24008470
Required professionally qualified handsome Gursikh vegetarian boy for Tonk-Kashatriya Gursikh girl. July. 92, 5'-3", M.Tech (CSE), Net qualified, pursuing Ph.D. from renowned Govt. University Chandigarh. Father retired. Caste no bar. 98766-20395.
SIKH
CL24009001
Match for Parjapat Sikh innocently divorced, Canadian PR, fair girl, 5'-5", Nov 1994, B.Tech (CSE), working as Senior Software Engineer in reputed MNC at Canada, having handsome salary. Well settled family having urban / rural property living in Punjab. Send biodata, photo: +91-99883-06130.
