Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN

CL24007542

Govt. Banking/ Civil Services match for a fair, well-educated Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 07.10.1991, MBA. Working as Probationary Officer at a Govt. Bank. Contact: 94160-20966, [email protected]

BRAHMIN

CL24010310

31, 5'-6", Master in Public Health. Seeking alliance from teetotaler, Delhi, Australia, Canada. Whatsapp: 94176-42400

BRAHMIN

CL24010325

Suitable alliance for unmarried, beautiful, fair, slim Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 33 years, I.T. Engg. from VIT, MBA from Wharton Business School USA. Working with Worlds largest MNC based in San Fransisco. Family with roots in Chandigarh, Gurugram. Parents Senior professional at India's leading conglomerate. Boy must be from an IVY League atleast 5'-10" based in USA. Caste and family status is immaterial. Whatsapp/Call 98102-59888/ 99587-72671,

BRAHMIN

CL24010509

Patiala girl 24, 5'-6", B.Ed. CTET/ PSTET qualified, Pursuing M.A. Looking for Govt. employed Gaur Brahmin boy. 94170-20106.

CHRISTIAN

CL24010213

Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl B.Sc Nursing 29 yrs, 5'-3". Working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237.

DIVORCEE

CL24011107

Match for issueless Divorcee girl, Delhi Govt Teacher, 30.9.1985, 5'-5", Double M.A., M.Ed., UGC Net. Caste no bar. 95924-57502.

DIVORCEE

CL24011255

Divorcee Ramgarhia girl 1983, Height 5'-4", issueless divorced. First preferred NRI. Mob: 62393-36192 (Chandigarh).

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24007586

MD/ MS match for beautiful 5'-3", September 1996 born, Hindu Arora girl pursuing Final Year MD-Radiodiagnosis. Contact: 81462-94300.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24010252

Match for Himachali Sood beautiful girl MBBS, MD Dermatology, working Sr. Resident GMCH, Chandigargh. Parents settled Chandigarh. 31.08.1992, 8:52 pm, Parwanoo/ 5'-3". Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. 98160-32698, 88945-02098.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24010776

Medico/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24010988

Suitable match for Hindu Brahmin girl BDS Doctor, Chandigarh based, Nov. 1995 born, 5'-4". Presently practicing in private hospital Chandigarh. 97799-37030.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24011193

Match for MBBS MD fair beautiful Rajput girl, 37, 5'-3", Central Govt. job. Caste no bar. 98160-08725, 70183-56778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24012072

Doctor match for Jatt Sikh 1994/ 5.5, MD Medicine girl, working AP. Contact: 68288-42667.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24012153

Suitable upper caste M.D., M.S., D.M., MCH, Allied Services well placed match in Govt. or private sector for Himachali beautiful fair smart Rajput girl, February 1993 born, 5’-2” MBBS, M.S. Oncology (Breast Surgery) from China. Status family settled in Chandigarh, father Gazetted officer. Send biodata on 94170-48007.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24012181

Maurya Hindu girl, Software Engg. in MNC Chandigarh, BCA, DoB Feb 95, 5'-4". 73470-61831.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER

CL24012346

Jatt Sikh Doctor/professionally qualified match for Doctor girl, beautiful, 29/5'-5", MBBS, MS (Surgery). Contact 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH

CL24006045

Suitable P.Q.M for beautiful B.Sc., LL.B, LL.M., 1998, 5'-8" tall girl complete details first on WhatsApp: 94214-63064.

JAT SIKH

CL24010073

Suitable handsome Jat Sikh match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-5", extremely beautiful and slim, UK University Graduate. Canadian PR and working in B.C Real Estate Industry. Kindly TEXT only on WhatsApp: +919878956237.

JAT SIKH

CL24010297

Seeking Jatt Sikh match for our beautiful daughter. She works as a Sr. Software Engineer with a well reputed US Defense Contractor. We are looking for US based Engineer or Medical professional and non-drinker: no exception. 240-423-8985.

JAT SIKH

CL24010552

Parents seek alliance for Jat Sikh Convent educated girl, 5'-4", 1999 born. Australian citizen Melbourne based lawyer. Seeks well qualified professional Doctor/ Lawyer. Only status family need respond. Father retired Senior Army Officer. Email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24000001

Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24007494

Wanted Jatsikh, Doctor USA settled match for beautiful, slim, working as Physician in USA, 30 years old, 5'-5", green card holder contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24010092

Wanted never married, tall, educated, professional Jat Sikh match from USA or Canada for beautiful, educated, well settled US citizen girl 43/ 5 feet 7 inches. WhatsApp: +91-99155-88672.

JAT SIKH

CL24010439

Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-8", working logistics. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH

CL24010501

Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen Daughter(30/5'8"). Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24010502

Wanted Jat Sikh well qualified preferably professionally qualified groom willing to settle in US for August 1989 born, 5'-7" US citizen girl, freelance Makeup Artist and also working with reputed makeup brands in US. Willing parties to email detailed profile with recent photographs on email [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24010538

Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match from Canada/USA for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, 28, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Vancouver. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Hair cut/shaven excuse. Call/Whatsapp: +91-94174-44776.

JAT SIKH

CL24011229

Educated match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/5'-3", double masters. With package of two lac $, innocently divorced after three months. Whatsapp: 95016-90908.

JAT SIKH

CL24011439

MD Doctor/Class-1 officer match for convent educated MDS girl from urban, educated Jatt Sikh family. Jan. 1993, 5'-3". Working in corporate hospital. Contact 9463356369.

JAT SIKH

CL24012197

Suitable match for 37 yr., 5'-6", never married beautiful Jatt Sikh Govt. Doctor MBBS (Sonologist) GMC Registered, girl from reputed family. Send biodata at 62808-25011.

JAT SIKH

CL24012275

Qualified professional match for convent educated Jat Sikh girl masters in psychology, never married from well to do family, 84 born 5'-5", working with health authority in BC. Canada. Early marriage. Whatsapp 9872725025, [email protected]

JAT SIKH

CL24012335

Australian Jatt Sikh professionally qualified match for Doctor girl, beautiful, 29/5'-5", MBBS, MS (Surgery). Brother is Software Engineer in Australia. Send biodata and photo or contact on 94177-17726.

KHATRI

CL24009014

Punjabi Khatri affluent business family seek suitable alliance for their daughter, 5'-8"/ 95 born, CA, MBA, beautiful, very fair. WhatsApp: 79009-00005 (No phone calls pls).

KHATRI

CL24010138

Suitable match for Vegetarian Khatri girl, 1998 born, 5’-2”, MBA, Working in Gurgaon MNC, Preferably Vegetarian boy, Bureau excuse, Yamunanagar. 87083-25134.

MUSLIM

CL24010662

Well settled match for Punjabi Sunni Muslim girl, 26, 5'-7", BBA, Sr. Air Hostess with reputed airline. Contact: 8699569711.

NRI

CL24005635

PQ match well settled in UK required for manglik arora girl 26-06-1996, 5'2", M.Sc(Dietetics). Currently working in London. Contact 9815500551

NRI

CL24010488

Suitable match for Ravidassia Australia PR ,innocent Issueless ,divorcee girl ( short time marriage ) , 1990, 5'-4",Masters in computer science, Parents well settled in punjab. Australia living boy preferred. Non smoker, Non drinker. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp with profile - 6280917789

NRI

CL24010838

Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 38 years, 5'-5", teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, well qualified, federal Govt employee, divorced after short marriage. Looking for only Canadian Citizen or PR, teetotaler, well qualified, employed or business groom. Brahmin families preferred others welcome. WhatsApp profile and pictures on +91 74281-82218 or +1 4164710516.

NRI

CL24010867

SMF beautiful Hotel Professional ,Canada PR, Radhasoami ,Schedule caste 5'2" ,1991 born Punjabi girl. Only settled US/ Canada matches are welcome. No student visa or work permit pls. Caste no bar . WhatsApp biodata and pictures at 6239659585.

NRI

CL24010102

Match for Jalandhar based (settled at Mohali) Ad-dharmi, 1996 born, 5'-5" slim, beautiful girl, B.Tech (India) and Master from US. Presently working with IT company in Chicago under H1B visa. Presently in India. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 8360233424, 9839800001

NRI

CL24010626

Manglik Chaudhary Kondal gotra girl, settled in Canada on work permit, age 30 years, 5'-3". Required PR boy of Canada. Contact: 70091-57966.

NRI

CL24010674

Seeking handsome Canada settled match for a beautiful Hindu Arora Canadian PR girl, 5’-2”, 15.01.1996, 8:05 PM, Chandigarh. working with MNC in Ontario. Good package. Well settled family. Contact 8699003334

NRI

CL24010963

PQ match with good family values for beautiful, Punjabi Hindu Khatri B.Tech, convent educated girl, working in MNC at Munich Germany, Nov 1988/ 5’-1”, legal Mutual Divorce, No child. Interested well equipped NRI/ Indian, working profiles can send biodata along with recent pics. WhatsApp: 62836-47364

NRI

CL24011920

Compatible match for US Citizen Sikh Doctor girl MD with Fellowship, 33, 160cm, working in NYCity Contact +16033069973

NRI

CL24012204

Match for Brahmin girl, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication, Canada PR job in TD Bank. Preferred Canada settled IT sector/ businessman send profile on WhatsApp No. 76960-04945.

NRI

CL24012294

Canadian Citizen, March 1988/ 5'-3", beautiful, MBBS Doctor Jatt Sikh girl, done 2 years Residency training from US, currently working in Canada. Looking for Engineer/ Doctor match from US/ Canada. Contact: 98158-37177, Send biodata-WhatsApp: +1-416-909-7507.

NRI

CL24012390

Seeks suitable match for Canada PR MBA (IT) beautiful girl from liberal Muslim family tricity. 5'-7"/1993, working in MNC Toronto. Contact: 73077-11733. [email protected]

RAJPUT

CL24012195

SM for Canadian PR Rajput Pathania girl, 11.07.1996, 5'-3", convent educated, Post Graduate from Canada. Required suitable Rajput boy Canadian PR/ Citizen educated well settled smart teetotaller preferably having Defence background. Father retired Army officer. Contact: 83770-49855.

SAINI

CL24011699

Looking for suitable boy for 29 year old, 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Telecom Billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who is willing to migrate to the England UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on: +44-7459-970-937.

SAINI

CL24012023

Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 22 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24011426

Hindu Ravidassia girl, Dec 1994,BCA, 5-5", employed in Punjab National Bank, Father retired govt bank officer, seeks govt employee boy, caste no bar, Whatsapp 90415-79435

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24010103

Match for Jalandhar based (settled at Mohali) Ad-dharmi, 1996 born, 5'-5" slim, beautiful girl, B.Tech (India) and Master from US. Presently working with IT company in Chicago under H1B visa. Presently in India. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 8360233424, 9839800001

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL24012358

Hindu Ravidasia girl 23.10.1992, 11:30 pm, 5'-2", M.A. Eng., B.Ed., Govt. Teacher seeking suitable boy Govt. Job preferred near by Khanna. 97818-00726, 98888-75608.

SIKH

CL24010402

Match for Jaipur based Ahluwalia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-7", Masters from UK presently working in family corporate business, looking for Gursikh boy who is Qualified Professional/ business/ civil services please contact: 98290-11828, 98290-20828.

SIKH

CL23124020

BRAHMIN SIKH GIRL, 5'-4", 21/12/1979, FAIR COMPLEXION, Ph.D, PR CANADA, VISITING INDIA SOON. DOWRY SEEKER/DIVORCEE EXCUSE.MOBILE 8146680086

SIKH

CL24011079

1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 82880-01903, 98156-52210.

