Grooms Wanted

BRAHMIN
CL24007542
Govt. Banking/ Civil Services match for a fair, well-educated Brahmin girl, 5'-3", 07.10.1991, MBA. Working as Probationary Officer at a Govt. Bank. Contact: 94160-20966, [email protected]

BRAHMIN
CL24010310
31, 5'-6", Master in Public Health. Seeking alliance from teetotaler, Delhi, Australia, Canada. Whatsapp: 94176-42400

BRAHMIN
CL24010325
Suitable alliance for unmarried, beautiful, fair, slim Brahmin girl, 5'-6", 33 years, I.T. Engg. from VIT, MBA from Wharton Business School USA. Working with Worlds largest MNC based in San Fransisco. Family with roots in Chandigarh, Gurugram. Parents Senior professional at India's leading conglomerate. Boy must be from an IVY League atleast 5'-10" based in USA. Caste and family status is immaterial. Whatsapp/Call 98102-59888/ 99587-72671,

BRAHMIN
CL24010509
Patiala girl 24, 5'-6", B.Ed.  CTET/ PSTET qualified, Pursuing M.A. Looking for Govt. employed Gaur Brahmin boy. 94170-20106.

CHRISTIAN
CL24010213
Suitable match for Protestant Christian girl B.Sc Nursing 29 yrs, 5'-3". Working at Canada. Mob: 9872311237. 

DIVORCEE
CL24011107
Match for issueless Divorcee girl, Delhi Govt Teacher, 30.9.1985, 5'-5", Double M.A., M.Ed., UGC Net. Caste no bar. 95924-57502.

DIVORCEE
CL24011255
Divorcee Ramgarhia girl 1983, Height 5'-4", issueless divorced. First preferred NRI. Mob: 62393-36192 (Chandigarh).

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24007586
MD/ MS match for beautiful 5'-3", September 1996 born, Hindu Arora girl pursuing Final Year MD-Radiodiagnosis. Contact: 81462-94300.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24010252
Match for Himachali Sood beautiful girl MBBS, MD Dermatology, working Sr. Resident GMCH, Chandigargh. Parents settled Chandigarh. 31.08.1992, 8:52 pm, Parwanoo/ 5'-3". Tricity preferred. Upper caste welcome. 98160-32698, 88945-02098.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24010776
Medico/ Civil Services match for Chandigarh based Aggarwal girl, 30/5'-5", MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), doing job in Pvt. Hospital. Tricity preferred. Contact 73763-08600.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24010988
Suitable match for Hindu Brahmin girl BDS Doctor, Chandigarh based, Nov. 1995 born, 5'-4". Presently practicing in private hospital Chandigarh. 97799-37030.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24011193
Match for MBBS MD fair beautiful Rajput girl, 37, 5'-3", Central Govt. job. Caste no bar. 98160-08725, 70183-56778.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24012072
Doctor match for Jatt Sikh 1994/ 5.5, MD Medicine girl, working AP. Contact: 68288-42667.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24012153
Suitable upper caste  M.D., M.S., D.M.,   MCH, Allied  Services  well placed match in Govt. or private  sector  for Himachali  beautiful fair smart Rajput girl, February 1993 born,    5’-2” MBBS,  M.S. Oncology (Breast Surgery) from China. Status family settled in Chandigarh,  father Gazetted officer. Send biodata on 94170-48007.  

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24012181
Maurya Hindu girl, Software Engg. in MNC Chandigarh, BCA, DoB Feb 95, 5'-4". 73470-61831.

DOCTOR/ENGINEER
CL24012346
Jatt Sikh Doctor/professionally qualified match for Doctor girl, beautiful, 29/5'-5", MBBS, MS (Surgery). Contact 94177-17726.

JAT SIKH
CL24006045
Suitable P.Q.M for beautiful B.Sc., LL.B, LL.M., 1998, 5'-8" tall girl complete details first on WhatsApp: 94214-63064.

JAT SIKH
CL24010073
Suitable handsome Jat Sikh match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-5", extremely beautiful and slim, UK University Graduate. Canadian PR and working in B.C Real Estate Industry. Kindly TEXT only on WhatsApp: +919878956237.

JAT SIKH
CL24010297
Seeking Jatt Sikh match for our beautiful daughter. She works as a Sr. Software Engineer with a well reputed US Defense Contractor. We are looking for US based Engineer or Medical professional and non-drinker: no exception. 240-423-8985.

JAT SIKH
CL24010552
Parents seek alliance for Jat Sikh Convent educated girl, 5'-4", 1999 born. Australian citizen Melbourne based lawyer. Seeks well qualified professional Doctor/ Lawyer. Only status family need respond. Father retired Senior Army Officer. Email [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL24000001
Jat Sikh parents from Ontario, Canada seeking a professionally qualified match for their Canada born & raised daughter, 30, 5'-2", M.Sc. in Nursing, working as a NP (Nurse Practitioner). The boy should be from a Jat Sikh family, Canada/USA born/raised (Ontario, Michigan & neighboring states preferred). No marriage bureau please. Contact: 1-519-999-6299; [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL24007494
Wanted Jatsikh, Doctor USA settled match for beautiful, slim, working as Physician in USA, 30 years old, 5'-5", green card holder contact [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL24010092
Wanted never married, tall, educated, professional Jat Sikh match from USA or Canada for beautiful, educated, well settled US citizen girl 43/ 5 feet 7 inches. WhatsApp: +91-99155-88672.

JAT SIKH
CL24010439
Suitable match for Jat Sikh girl, 1991, 5'-8", working logistics. Early marriage. Contact: 98140-11436.

JAT SIKH
CL24010501
Seeking suitable match for their Canadian Citizen Daughter(30/5'8"). Canadian Educated Professional Engineer, working with reputed International Corporation, and brought up in Canada. Seeking Doctor, Dentist, Vet., Accountant, Lawyer or Engineer. Boy must be born or raised in Canada. +1 403 828 7973 or [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL24010502
Wanted Jat Sikh well qualified preferably professionally qualified groom willing to settle in US for August 1989 born, 5'-7" US citizen girl, freelance Makeup Artist and also working with reputed makeup brands in US. Willing parties to email detailed profile with recent photographs on email [email protected]

JAT SIKH
CL24010538
Professionally qualified Jat Sikh match from Canada/USA for Canada PR, 5'-5" girl, 28, MS Computer Science, Simon Fraser University, Vancouver. Working Data Engineer with Samsung, Vancouver. Hair cut/shaven excuse. Call/Whatsapp: +91-94174-44776.

JAT SIKH
CL24011229
Educated match with good family values for beautiful US citizen Jatt Sikh girl, 1985/5'-3", double masters. With package of two lac $, innocently divorced after three months. Whatsapp: 95016-90908.

JAT SIKH
CL24011439
MD Doctor/Class-1 officer match for convent educated MDS girl from urban, educated Jatt Sikh family. Jan. 1993, 5'-3". Working in corporate hospital. Contact 9463356369.

JAT SIKH
CL24012197
Suitable match for 37 yr., 5'-6", never married beautiful Jatt Sikh Govt. Doctor MBBS (Sonologist) GMC Registered, girl from reputed family. Send biodata at 62808-25011.

JAT SIKH
CL24012275
Qualified professional match for convent educated Jat Sikh girl masters in psychology, never married from well to do family, 84 born 5'-5", working with health authority in BC. Canada. Early marriage. Whatsapp 9872725025, [email protected] 

JAT SIKH
CL24012335
Australian Jatt Sikh professionally qualified match for Doctor girl, beautiful, 29/5'-5", MBBS, MS (Surgery). Brother is Software Engineer in Australia. Send biodata and photo or contact on 94177-17726.

KHATRI
CL24009014
Punjabi Khatri affluent business family seek suitable alliance for their daughter, 5'-8"/ 95 born, CA, MBA, beautiful, very fair. WhatsApp: 79009-00005 (No phone calls pls).

KHATRI
CL24010138
Suitable match for Vegetarian Khatri girl, 1998 born, 5’-2”, MBA, Working in Gurgaon MNC, Preferably Vegetarian boy, Bureau excuse, Yamunanagar. 87083-25134.

MUSLIM
CL24010662
Well settled match for Punjabi Sunni Muslim girl, 26, 5'-7", BBA, Sr. Air Hostess with reputed airline. Contact: 8699569711.

NRI
CL24005635
PQ match well settled in UK required for manglik arora girl 26-06-1996, 5'2", M.Sc(Dietetics). Currently working in London. Contact 9815500551

NRI
CL24010488
Suitable match for Ravidassia Australia PR ,innocent Issueless ,divorcee girl ( short time marriage ) , 1990, 5'-4",Masters in computer science, Parents well settled in punjab. Australia living boy preferred. Non smoker, Non drinker. Bureau excuse. Whatsapp with profile - 6280917789

NRI
CL24010838
Saraswat Brahmin beautiful girl 38 years, 5'-5", teetotaler, Canadian Citizen, well qualified, federal Govt employee, divorced after short marriage. Looking for only Canadian Citizen or PR, teetotaler, well qualified, employed or business groom. Brahmin families preferred others welcome. WhatsApp profile and pictures on +91 74281-82218 or +1 4164710516.

NRI
CL24010867
SMF beautiful Hotel Professional ,Canada PR, Radhasoami ,Schedule caste 5'2" ,1991 born Punjabi girl. Only settled US/ Canada matches are welcome. No student visa or work permit pls. Caste no bar . WhatsApp biodata and pictures at 6239659585.

NRI
CL24010102
Match for Jalandhar based (settled at Mohali) Ad-dharmi, 1996 born, 5'-5" slim, beautiful girl, B.Tech (India) and Master from US. Presently working with IT company in Chicago under H1B visa. Presently in India. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 8360233424, 9839800001

NRI
CL24010626
Manglik Chaudhary Kondal gotra girl, settled in Canada on work permit, age 30 years, 5'-3". Required PR boy of Canada. Contact: 70091-57966.

NRI
CL24010674
Seeking handsome Canada settled match for a beautiful Hindu Arora Canadian PR girl, 5’-2”, 15.01.1996, 8:05 PM, Chandigarh. working with MNC in Ontario. Good package. Well settled family. Contact 8699003334

NRI
CL24010963
PQ match with good family values for beautiful, Punjabi Hindu Khatri B.Tech, convent educated girl, working in MNC at Munich Germany, Nov 1988/ 5’-1”, legal Mutual Divorce, No child. Interested well equipped NRI/ Indian, working profiles can send biodata along with recent pics. WhatsApp: 62836-47364

NRI
CL24011920
Compatible match for US Citizen Sikh Doctor girl MD with Fellowship, 33, 160cm, working in NYCity Contact +16033069973

NRI
CL24012204
Match for Brahmin girl, 1996, 5'-5", B.Tech Advance Diploma in Wireless Communication, Canada PR job in TD Bank. Preferred Canada settled IT sector/ businessman send profile on WhatsApp No. 76960-04945.

NRI
CL24012294
Canadian Citizen, March 1988/ 5'-3", beautiful, MBBS Doctor Jatt Sikh girl, done 2 years Residency training from US, currently working in Canada. Looking for Engineer/ Doctor match from US/ Canada. Contact: 98158-37177, Send biodata-WhatsApp: +1-416-909-7507.

NRI
CL24012390
Seeks suitable match for Canada PR MBA (IT) beautiful girl from liberal Muslim family tricity. 5'-7"/1993, working in  MNC Toronto. Contact: 73077-11733. [email protected]

RAJPUT
CL24012195
SM for Canadian PR Rajput Pathania girl, 11.07.1996, 5'-3", convent educated, Post Graduate from Canada. Required suitable Rajput boy Canadian PR/ Citizen educated well settled smart teetotaller preferably having Defence background. Father retired Army officer. Contact: 83770-49855.

SAINI
CL24011699
Looking for suitable boy for 29 year old, 5'-1", Saini Sikh girl, British citizen, working as a Telecom Billing Analyst. Looking for professional boy, who is willing to migrate to the England UK. Interested person must send pictures and full biodata on: +44-7459-970-937.

SAINI
CL24012023
Wanted suitable match for Saini Sikh girl born, 17.02.93, 5'-3", working I.T. Noida, Package 22 Lacs. 94641-21943, 78890-75806.

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24011426
Hindu Ravidassia girl, Dec 1994,BCA, 5-5", employed in Punjab National Bank, Father retired govt bank officer, seeks govt employee boy, caste no bar, Whatsapp 90415-79435

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24010103
Match for Jalandhar based (settled at Mohali) Ad-dharmi, 1996 born, 5'-5" slim, beautiful girl, B.Tech (India) and Master from US. Presently working with IT company in Chicago under H1B visa. Presently in India. Marriage bureaus excuse. Contact: 8360233424, 9839800001

SCHEDULED CASTES
CL24012358
Hindu Ravidasia girl 23.10.1992, 11:30 pm, 5'-2", M.A. Eng., B.Ed., Govt. Teacher seeking suitable boy  Govt. Job preferred near by Khanna. 97818-00726, 98888-75608.

SIKH
CL24010402
Match for Jaipur based Ahluwalia Sikh girl 1995 born, 5'-7", Masters from UK presently working in family corporate business, looking for Gursikh boy who is Qualified Professional/ business/ civil services please contact: 98290-11828, 98290-20828.

SIKH
CL23124020
BRAHMIN SIKH GIRL, 5'-4", 21/12/1979, FAIR COMPLEXION, Ph.D, PR CANADA, VISITING INDIA SOON. DOWRY SEEKER/DIVORCEE EXCUSE.MOBILE 8146680086

SIKH
CL24011079
1987/5'-3" slim, fair Ramdasia (weavers) M.D.S. (Dentist), working as Senior Lecturer and clinic also at Chandigarh. Father Class-I Officer, mother UT govt. teacher (retd.). Prefer govt. employee. Contact: 82880-01903, 98156-52210.

