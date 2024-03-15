2 held for giving safe passage to vehicles sans eRawana, jailed

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 14

The police have arrested two persons, including a guard of the Mines and Geology Department, on charges of extortion from truck drivers for allegedly providing safe passage to vehicles carrying illegal mining minerals without eRawanas (e-transit passes).

The accused have been identified as mining guard Sandeep Kumar and a private person Anchal. Pratap Nagar police station SHO Satnam Singh said that the accused were produced before a court in Bilaspur town of the district on Wednesday afternoon. The court sent them to judicial custody.

According to information, overloaded heavy vehicles carrying illegal mining minerals were allegedly being provided safe passage for monetary gains at the naka laid by the Mines and Geology Department in Bhud Kalan village of Yamunanagar district.

It was alleged that with the help of two private persons, the mining guard was charging Rs 1,500 per trip from vehicles crossing the naka without eRawanas.

The case of corruption came to light when a police team, working under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar, checked vehicles at the barricade of the Mining Department and caught a tipper loaded with illegal mining minerals without an eRawana on Tuesday night.

As per information, the owner of the seized tipper, Jatin Tyagi of Mahavir Colony in Yamunanagar, told the police that he owned six tippers and was in the business of transporting mining minerals. “A guard posted at the barricade charges

Rs 1,500 per trip to cross the naka without an eRawana. He takes money through two private persons. My driver has already paid Rs 40,000 to them in the past one month,” Tyagi told the police.

